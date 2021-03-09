Need to Know: March 9, 2021

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: In a 2020 survey, 20% of female media workers said they had been attacked offline (ICFJ)

But did you know: 40 countries were identified as dangerous or very dangerous for female journalists (Reporters Without Borders)

Of 112 countries studied in a new report from Reporters Without Borders, 40 were found to be dangerous for female journalists. While most female journalists surveyed (73%) say the internet has become the most dangerous place for them, another 58% say that sexist violence also occurs in the workplace. In many parts of the world, women covering women's rights, politics and sports are likely to be exposed to violence. As a result, 43% of female journalists said they had temporarily or permanently closed social media accounts, 48% said they had censored themselves, 21% had switched specialties and 21% had resigned.

+ Noted: The Information is launching a newsletter business (Axios); The Washington Post readies Zeus, its self-service ad platform, for the buy side (Digiday); The Los Angeles Times’ search for a new executive editor is in its very early stages, owner Patrick Soon-Shiong says (Poynter)

API RESOURCES

Journalists can change the way they build stories to create organic news fluency

Journalists should consider it their job to build stories in a way that shows people the difference between good reporting, bad reporting and outright fakery. Here are templates for nine story types, to help journalists construct them in a way that proactively resolves doubts and questions audiences may have.

TRY THIS AT HOME

The Trace launches Up the Block, a new resource hub for Philadelphians affected by gun violence (The Trace)

Nonprofit news outlet The Trace is launching Up the Block, a project that aims to help Philadelphians who have been affected by gun violence. The first phase of the project, launching early this summer, will include resources such as where to get help with funeral costs and bilingual services for victims and their families. Future phases will offer information on safe havens for young people threatened by violence, and opportunities for residents to have their voices heard by local politicians. Up the Block will also partner with local civic organizations and distribute information on its resources offline through mailings and flyers.

OFFSHORE

More than half of South Africa’s top news editors are women (Reuters Institute)

A new study on women leaders in the news media has found that only 22% of news organizations have women as top editors, despite the fact that 40% of journalists are women. The analysis from the Reuters Institute looks at 240 news organizations from 12 countries, and found that 11 of the countries had mostly male top editors. South Africa was the only exception, with women making up 60% of top editors. In Japan, there were no women working as top editors. In the U.S., 47% of news outlets had women as top editors, up from 40% in an analysis in 2020.

OFFBEAT

Tech companies are blanketing inside-the-Beltway newsletters in a bid to rehab their tarnished reputations (Wired)

Facebook, Google and Amazon have been aggressively advertising in Washington, D.C., in an effort to boost their reputation among lawmakers. A big part of that push has been in newsletters aimed at political insiders, including Politico, the Hill, Axios and Punchbowl News. Facebook’s ads have focused on the company’s support for “internet regulations,” Amazon’s have highlighted the company’s support for a $15 minimum wage and Google’s have promoted its support for Black-owned businesses. These ads have also taken over mainstream news sites like The New York Times and the Verge, and several episodes of Ezra Klein’s new podcast for The Times were sponsored by Facebook.

UP FOR DEBATE

‘Words and story framing matter greatly’: How to cover vaccine hesitancy (Columbia Journalism Review)

While the vaccine rollout is picking up, there are still many Americans who say they will not get the vaccine when it is available to them. Vivian Schiller of the Aspen Institute writes that, after months of discussions with journalists and public health experts, they’ve developed 10 key points to covering vaccine hesitancy. Some come down to combating misassumptions, like the fear that safety steps were skipped in the vaccine’s development, or that some vaccines are ineffective. It’s also important to provide context: Don’t overemphasize adverse reactions, allow that hesitancy about the vaccine can be reasonable and avoid conflating vaccine hesitancy with the anti-vaxx movement. And it’s important for news outlets to write proactively about the vaccines to combat “data voids,” where the only information about a topic comes from unreliable sources.

SHAREABLE

Experiments, feedback loops and languages: 10 examples of exemplary service journalism during a year of crisis (Medium, INNsights)

In 2020, service journalism became an integral part of newsgathering, with outlets focused on helping readers navigate pandemic restrictions as well as voting difficulties in the November election. The Institute for Nonprofit News has highlighted 10 works from member newsrooms that provided crucial information to their communities during the pandemic. One trend among their reporting was the rise in experimental platforms and tools, such as text-based services and reader hotlines. Another was the focus on new feedback loops, such as El Tímpano’s community-driven reporting flow, which allows readers to report back if the resources the publication suggested weren’t helpful. The final trend was an increase in language availability, with multiple outlets offering their resources in both English and Spanish.

+ Related: Why the Philadelphia Inquirer is investing in service journalism (American Press Institute); How KPCC-LAist’s COVID-19 help desk is driving newsletter subscriptions — and memberships (Better News)