Need to Know: March 9, 2020

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: The ‘golden age’ of female journalism was won by the nameless (The Guardian)

But did you know: Men still outnumber women in top editor positions (Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism)

In 200 major news outlets across the world, 40 percent of journalists are women, yet just 23 percent of head editor jobs are filled by women, according to a Reuters Institute analysis. Even in markets where female journalists outnumber their male counterparts, like Brazil and Finland, men still make up the majority of top editors. And countries that score well on the United Nations Gender Inequality Index, such as Germany and South Korea, still have head editor jobs that are dominated by men. In one sign of progress, women are more likely to hold top editor positions at online-only news outlets.

Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

+ Noted: Coronavirus concerns caused Austin Mayor Steve Adler to cancel the South by Southwest festival, which had a $356 million economic impact on the city last year (Billboard); HuffPost editor-in-chief Lydia Polgreen leaving for Gimlet Media (The Daily Beast); Publisher cancels plans to release Woody Allen memoir (ABC News)

API UPDATE

API election network for local news leaders gains two community managers

The American Press Institute has added two community managers, Andrew Rockway and John Hernandez, to its project to connect local newsroom leaders and experts ahead of the 2020 elections. Together, they will help newsroom leaders share with and learn from one another and experts about effective and efficient ways to combat false information and other threats to honest election reporting.

+ Trusting News is accepting applications for its free, online Trust 101 course where journalists create a newsroom plan to improve trust in the community (Trusting News)

TRY THIS AT HOME

How to investigate health misinformation (and anything else) using Twitter’s API (First Draft)

Ever want to dig deeper into the chatter on Twitter? With Twitter’s free and public APIs, short for application programming interfaces, journalists can examine how individual claims, hashtags and links are being deployed on the platform. This step-by-step guide outlines how to collect and analyze this data, which can be used to pin down the most popular link shared with a specific hashtag or identify bot-like activity. Rory Smith writes that this information can be a starting point for a deeper investigation.

+ Ask academics for help to determine if new theories or claims are newsworthy and four other tips for covering COVID-19 (Journalist’s Resource); If you’re doing solutions journalism, don’t forget to tell your audience (Trusting News)

OFFSHORE

After a decade of testing business models, Tech In Asia is finally on a path to profitability (Nieman Lab)

Following a series of layoffs and a failed experiment with blockchain, Singapore-based Tech In Asia became profitable last year. During the last several years, the news site developed a diverse group of revenue streams from subscriptions, events and branded content. Financial challenges had forced Tech In Asia to narrow the focus of its conferences, but last year, the outlet returned to holding small, ticketed summits on the Asian tech industry. The publication is currently rebuilding its staff and has plans to expand coverage in China, India and Vietnam.

+ Chinese AI tools make online censorship easier — and anyone can buy them (The Wall Street Journal); Going online-only hampers student publications’ visibility on campus (Journalism.co.uk)

OFFBEAT

YouTube children’s content faces a new threat from the KIDS Act (The Verge)

On YouTube, videos that show someone opening toys or other products can get millions of views. A Senate bill would bar the platform from recommending these videos to children. This legislation seeks to create new requirements for online platforms that host content viewed by children 16 years old and younger. For instance, the bill would also block children’s apps and sites from automatically playing a second video after the first one ends.

+ James Murdoch backs venture to invest in tech startups fighting deepfakes, social-media disinformation (Variety); Out of about 69,000 Facebook pages, 55 percent ran political ads that failed to disclose their funding source, analysis finds (New York University)

UP FOR DEBATE

News outlets criticized for using Chinatown photos in coronavirus articles (NBC News)

Prominent publications like The New York Times, New York Post and The Hill have received criticism for running COVID-19 stories juxtaposed with photos of Asians wearing face masks. Last month, the Asian American Journalists Association (AAJA) urged journalists to avoid fueling racism and to portray Asians and Asian Americans fairly in their coronavirus coverage. Among the organization’s concerns were out-of-context images of Chinatown and people wearing face masks. AAJA Executive Director Naomi Tacuyan Underwood said using these photos “further stokes unnecessary and unfounded fears about COVID-19, and negatively affects the safety and well-being of members of the Asian American community.”

+ Related: NPR journalist Lulu Garcia-Navarro encourages the public to seek out reliable sources on the coronavirus (Twitter, @lourdesgnavarro); Dan Froomkin sounds alarm bells against false equivalence in COVID-19 coverage (Press Watchers)

SHAREABLE

How social media has changed music criticism (Columbia Journalism Review)

Luke Ottenhof writes about how the dynamic between music critics and the artists they write about has dramatically changed as musicians and their fans have moved review-inspired conflicts onto social media. Lana Del Rey fans still email music writer Lindsay Zoladz about a review she wrote eight years ago. Zoladz said that to fans, “Either you’re a stan or you’re a hater,” but “most of our responses to music fall in some grey area in between.” Reporters employed by publications can count on institutional support, but some freelance journalists avoid writing negative reviews because they feel the online backlash isn’t worth it.

+ For 72 years, TIME’s Man of the Year sidestepped acknowledging women for the honor. Now the magazine has recognized 89 women for their contributions since 1920 (TIME); The New York Times’ national desk uses poetry to shake up morning meetings (The New York Times)