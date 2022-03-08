Need to Know: March 8, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: To tell stories in the digital age, reporters, editors and photojournalists need to acquire new skills — and do so with passion (Nieman Reports)

But did you know: Journalists lose some credibility by calling themselves ‘storytellers’ (Nieman Lab)

A new study from researchers at the University of Cincinnati found that when journalists refer to themselves as "storytellers," the public is more likely to believe that they are biased and that their stories are sensationalized. In an open response question about how respondents felt when a journalist described themselves as a "storyteller," 67% of the answers were negative and less than 13% were positive. "Storyteller to me sounds like a well-trained liar," wrote one respondent. The dislike of the term was consistent among Republicans and Democrats. One of the study's authors, Brian Calfano, says that this "might be an example where industry groupthink ran afoul of dictionary-based reality."

API UPDATE

These news orgs are boosting revenue with locally themed merchandise

A number of local news organizations are selling merchandise like T-shirts and creating alliances with local businesses and artists – and in the process boosting revenue that can help pay for their journalism, Stephanie Castellano writes. “Our very local merch strategy has been a win/win/win for our newsroom,” said Block Club Chicago co-founder and managing editor Stephanie Lulay. API has gathered several examples of newsrooms that have tested out merchandise strategies or mutually beneficial partnerships with members of their communities, with an eye toward what others might learn from their experiences.

+ Listen: The It’s All Journalism podcast interviews Terrence Williams of Keene Sentinel about its collaboration with local business to reduce subscriber churn, featured in this Better News piece.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Want to retain subscribers? Take the wire (Medill Local News Initiative)

In news organizations, using wire stories instead of writing original articles may seem like an unfortunate necessity, but a new study shows that wire stories can actually encourage engagement among less loyal readers. The analysis of data from Northwestern University’s Medill Subscriber Engagement Index showed that wire copy engaged “light readers” and encouraged them to remain subscribers to news outlets. The study showed that local publishers that don’t cover national news or niche topics like science and travel are forcing their readers to go elsewhere for those stories. The key is finding the right balance of wire stories that are of interest to readers without inducing “information overload.”

+ Salt Lake Tribune joins 17 Utah organizations to elevate solutions for Great Salt Lake (The Salt Lake Tribune)

OFFSHORE

GIJN has assembled an “instant” toolkit to help journalists track Russian assets and political interference (Global Investigative Journalism Network)

Since the war in Ukraine began, journalists around the world have started covering Russian politics and policy more closely. The Global Investigative Journalism Network has launched an “instant” starter-toolkit for journalists to “track Russian assets, political interference, and disinformation in their countries.” The guide includes lists of Russian oligarchs, information on tracking airplanes and ships, and databases with corporate information. It also includes links to fact-checking organizations and tools for tracking down misinformation. The toolkit will continue to be updated as the war progresses.

OFFBEAT

Ukrainians find that relatives in Russia don’t believe it’s a war (The New York Times)

After the invasion of Ukraine, many Ukrainians have found that their family members in Russia believe Moscow’s propaganda about the war instead of their own stories, writes Valerie Hopkins. As Russian president Vladimir Putin has shut down most independent media in the country, disinformation showing a peaceful and successful campaign in Ukraine is all that’s being shown in Russia. One Ukrainian, having failed to convince his father in Russia that there is an actual war, launched “Papa, believe,” a website with instructions for those in Ukraine about how to speak to their family members across the border.

UP FOR DEBATE

Do journalists need to be brands? (Medium, Elizabeth Spiers)

Taylor Lorenz, the former New York Times internet reporter who has moved to The Washington Post, recently advocated for the idea that journalists themselves should be brands — an assertion that Times reporter Maggie Haberman found attention-seeking, writes Elizabeth Spiers. Spiers argues that the divide is part of a larger discussion happening in legacy media between “the ones who have tenure, and the ones who don’t.” Haberman benefits from the institutional structure of The Times, Spiers says, which circulates her work, promotes the paper’s brand and bestows credibility, while many younger or independent journalists (like Lorenz in her earlier days) must do this work for themselves. Spiers argues that the modern idea of “branding” is just a new take on a journalist building her reputation.

SHAREABLE

Axios wants us to read everything in bullet points (The New York Times)