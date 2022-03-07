Need to Know: March 7, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Russian radio station Ekho Moskvy was taken off air after pressure over Ukraine. (Reuters)

But did you know:

News agencies suspend broadcasting from Russia as Putin signs bill limiting press (CNN)

Russia last week enacted a bill that would punish journalists with up to 15 years in prison for sharing what the government says is "fake" information about the country's recent invasion of Ukraine. In response to the law, several news agencies including CNN, ABC and CBS have decided to temporarily discontinue broadcasting from Russia while assessing the new rules, which could make it illegal to merely refer to the invasion as a war. The change "makes it impossible to continue any semblance of normal journalism inside the country," said Bloomberg editor-in-chief John Micklethwait.

+ Noted: To protect the safety of its reporters, The Washington Post has announced that it will remove bylines from stories produced from Russia (Twitter; @farhip); How Ukrainians are bypassing Russian censorship to share news of the war (The Observers)

API RESOURCES

Sincerely, Leaders of Color: There is no pipeline problem (Source)

In this guest essay, Robert Hernandez of USC Annenberg describes changes news organizations can make in their hiring processes to create fairer systems and more diverse newsrooms. Hernandez informally surveyed journalists of color about their recent application experiences, and what he heard was frustration. “This told me, again, that there is no pipeline problem, but their answers identified many, many hiring process problems,” he writes. He suggests changes in how job descriptions are written, what materials to ask applicants for and how to treat tests that are part of the process. Sincerely, Leaders of Color, hosted at Source from OpenNews, is written for those who care about creating a more supportive environment for journalists of color to do their best work. This column series’ guest writers budget is sponsored by API.

TRY THIS AT HOME

The power of minimal interventions to lower barriers to journalism (Reynolds Journalism Institute)

The concept of minimal intervention – small changes that can have a big impact – can be applied to journalism to reduce barriers for early-career journalists and create positive change in the industry, writes Mikaela Rodenbaugh. A term commonly used in the medical field, minimal interventions can help “address blind spots that are keeping folks out of newsrooms,” she writes. Some of the interventions directly address issues of equity. For instance, when colleagues at KOMU-8 News, a TV station in Missouri, realized student journalists were not likely to be forthcoming about the resources they lacked, the station asked alumni who had previously worked at the news outlet to donate professional clothes to a loaner closet. Providing reporters with a stipend for their cell phones is another minimal intervention.

OFFSHORE



Journalist raising money to keep Ukraine’s media afloat (Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism)

Jakub Parusinski has raised nearly 2 million euros to support independent journalists covering the war in Ukraine. Late last year, when a new owner fired the entire staff of the English-language news outlet Kyiv Post, Parusinski helped by organizing a GoFundMe campaign to launch The Kyiv Independent to continue their mission of producing independent journalism. Now, as the ongoing attack on Ukrainian citizens and its press presents a dire need, Parusinski is organizing another GoFundMe to help other outlets in Ukraine cover the war. In an interview, Parusinski says the crowdfunding effort will help people evacuate out of Ukraine, and deliver supplies to the capital city for frontline reporters.

+ Related: How Kyiv Independent keeps on covering the war (Journalism.co.uk); Fighting for a free press in Ukraine — and beyond (Nieman Reports)

OFFBEAT

Supporting the well-being of your underrepresented employees (Harvard Business Review)

More employers are paying attention to the well-being of their employees, but “fail to address an important link between well-being and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI),” write Chris Michalak and Marlette Jackson. “We need to be proactive in creating a culture centered on employee well-being and we need to weave DEI and wellness into the very fabric of our organizations,” they write. Research shows that employees from underrepresented backgrounds experience higher rates of poor mental health, including depression and anxiety, in addition to difficulty in finding good health care and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Managers must recognize that DEI is connected to wellness and understand some of the unique challenges in order to address them in a work setting. Once they do, they can begin to develop programs and policies that support an employee’s well-being.

UP FOR DEBATE

Local needs and the local-news crisis (Columbia Journalism Review)

In some local media spaces, conversations about the local-news crisis are evolving from upholding traditional news models to a needs-first approach, writes Lauren Harris. These conversations begin by “asking what it is, precisely, that people need.” The answers might reveal just how far the industry has to go to fully meet the needs of its consumers. Information about topics like education, childcare and the courts system are essential for local audiences and should be accessible to those most connected to the issue. Harris argues that the function of local newsrooms has become “disaggregated” and that news outlets stand to benefit from assessing their contribution to local communities to strengthen local journalism.

SHAREABLE

Watching the world’s “first TikTok war” (The New Yorker)

The everyday lives of Ukrainians have become fodder for TikTok — and Internet users globally — since the start of the Russian invasion, which some publications have called “the first TikTok War.” This new form of citizen journalism includes memes that give viewers a walkthrough of items in a bomb shelter (e.g. home gym, toilets and miltary breakfast) or show a soldier moonwalking to Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal” in an empty battlefield. “What else is there to do in a bomb shelter but make selfie videos and broadcast them to the outside world?” writes Kyle Chakya, who writes that while social media is a not a perfect chronicler of of war, in some instances this user-generated content “may be the most reliable source we have.”

