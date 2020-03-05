Need to Know: March 5, 2020

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Views about Ukraine-impeachment story connect closely with where Americans get their news (Pew Research Center)

But did you know: About one-fifth of Democrats and Republicans get political news in a kind of media bubble (Pew Research Center)

According to Pew, 20% of Democrats get their political news only from outlets predominantly used by people who align with them politically; while 18% of Republicans do. Of the 30 media outlets studied, 17 were found to have left-leaning audiences, ranging from MSNBC and CNN to Politico and PBS. There are just six sources with right-leaning audiences, including Fox News, Breitbart and Rush Limbaugh’s radio talk show. Republicans in a right-leaning audience news bubble overwhelmingly name Fox News (70%) as their main source for political news. Meanwhile, the most commonly named main sources for Democrats in a left-leaning audience news bubble are CNN at 21% and NPR at 18%.

+ Noted: Sacramento mayor recruiting local ownership group in effort to buy Sacramento Bee, after owner McClatchy filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy (Sacramento Bee); Institute for Nonprofit News launches Springboard, a program designed to help train the leaders of the next generation of nonprofit newsrooms (Twitter, @JKealing)

API UPDATE

We’re looking for someone to help us write this newsletter

API is looking for a freelancer to help write Need to Know on an occasional basis. Please email Stephanie Castellano, API’s editorial manager and producer of Need to Know, at stephanie.castellano@pressinstitute.org with questions or interest. Ideally, we’re looking for someone who is a regular reader of Need to Know and would be available to curate, write and produce the newsletter two to three days per week, as well as stand in for Stephanie on an as-needed basis.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Here’s what a reader survey reveals about the public’s confusion, frustration and trust in news (Medium, Trusting News)

One of Trusting News’ newsroom partners (which chose to remain anonymous) shared responses from its reader survey that, among concerns and frustrations, also surfaced readers’ genuine curiosity about how the newsroom functions. The newsroom worked with Trusting News to craft questions about how well it serves its community and how it could do better. It received thousands of responses from current and past subscribers, many of which were questions about journalistic processes. “There’s a lot we as journalists can do in our daily work to pull back the curtain and help bridge that information gap,” writes Mollie Muchna.

+ Earlier: How to build stories in ways that proactively answer readers’ questions about your work

+ AP Stylebook tips on the coronavirus (Poynter)

OFFSHORE

Twitter is testing out Stories-like ‘fleets’ in Brazil (Nieman Lab)

Twitter is finally introducing another type of post besides the one, the only, tweet. Fleets — “a new way to start conversations from your fleeting thoughts” — function similarly to Stories features in other apps: they’re temporary, narrative and not subject to the algorithms of the master feed. The upside of fleets for journalists (assuming Twitter rolls them out globally) are a cleaner feed and more ability to segregate their personal and professional lives on the platform. The downside? Twitter loses some of the newsiness that is baked into its current structure.

+ “Ephemeral tweets that immediately disappear? There’s ~zero chance~ this could possibly make our current misinformation crisis worse. This is a wonderful new feature ahead of the 2020 election!!” (Twitter, @amywebb)

OFFBEAT

Facebook’s fake news labels have a fatal flaw, study suggests (Fast Company)

Facebook’s fake news labels can have a backfire effect, by causing some users to assume that every article without a “false” or “disputed by fact-checkers” flag has been fact-checked and found accurate. “When you start putting warning labels on some things, it makes everything else seem more credible,” says David Rand, who led the study at MIT. In the study, 22% of participants said they believed unflagged headlines had been fact-checked.

UP FOR DEBATE

Will network news increase its climate coverage in 2020? (Columbia Journalism Review)

In 2019, less than 1% of reporting from ABC, CBS and NBC addressed climate change, according to a new report by the left-of-center media watchdog group Media Matters. That was as wildfires swept across California and Australia, and Hurricane Dorian reduced parts of the Bahamas to smithereens. The major networks largely failed to link the extreme weather to climate change, and so far they have missed the opportunity to work the issue into their campaign reporting, writes Mark Hertsgaard. PBS Newshour, however, stands apart: the nightly broadcast dedicated 121 segments to climate change in 2019, more than the three networks’ nightly news programs altogether.

SHAREABLE

Community Info Coop raises $45k to expand Info Districts Project (Twitter, @thensim0nsaid)

Information districts, an idea advocated by Simon Galperin, founding director of the Community Info Coop, are publicly funded local news cooperatives, established by communities using their state’s special district statute. The concept is first being put to the test in Bloomfield, N.J., after the project received funding from Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation and the Reynolds Journalism Institute at the University of Missouri.

+ Earlier: How to launch an information district in your own community (Community Info Coop)