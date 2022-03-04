Need to Know: March 4, 2022

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

The invasion of Ukraine and resulting refugee crisis has exposed the biases of many in the Western media. CBS correspondent Charlie D’Agata faced criticism for calling Ukraine a “relatively civilized” country in comparison to Iraq and Afghanistan, for which he later apologized. Journalists in Western Europe said that the fleeing Ukrainians “seem so like us.” Around the world, journalists of color highlighted the casual racism embedded in those statements and the fawning coverage that’s “not afforded to nations comprised of Black and brown people.” (The Washington Post, Yahoo News, Nieman Reports, The Independent)

Misinformation about the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to swirl online. The Washington Post walked readers through how journalists fact-check videos from the war. Social media apps like TikTok are great for spreading ideas but not for verifying facts, while scammy Instagram “war pages” pretend to be on-the-ground reporting. (Axios, The Washington Post, Wired, Input Mag)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

A new site brings a local lens to criminal justice and voting rights. Bolts will focus on down-ballot elections and local policy. Editors are betting that there’s more interest in “battles around local power” than mainstream media outlets assume. (Nieman Lab)

Our local-news situation is even worse than we think. Steve Waldman explains what the 57% decline in newspaper newsroom employees since 2004 means in a broader context. In a follow-up piece, he calls for hiring 50,000 local journalists. (Columbia Journalism Review)

Why political reporters are still focused on the wrong things. Issac J. Bailey argues that media outlets are so fixated on horse-race coverage that they fail to see the critical but less splashy stories that truly impact people’s lives. (Nieman Reports)

NEW FROM API

How a craft beer collaboration helped Vermont Public Radio grow audience and revenue (Better News)

When the Vermont brewery Lawson’s Finest Liquids approached Vermont Public Radio about collaborating on a craft beer to honor the station’s award-winning podcast Brave Little State, VPR saw an opportunity to reach new listeners. The side panel on each beer includes a brief description of the show, the station’s logo and a QR code that brings the beer-drinker straight to the podcast’s landing page. The launch was a huge success, with the first batch of four-packs quickly selling out. This story is part of a series on Better News that showcases innovative and experimental ideas that emerge from Table Stakes, the newsroom training program; and shares replicable tactics that benefit the news industry as a whole.

+ Participating in #NICAR22? Find API at Saturday’s session on tracking and improving source diversity

+ Announcement: API initiative will help newspapers put digital in forefront and reduce reliance on print

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ Use of “sexist” and “racist” in the New York Times increased over 400% since 2012 (The Guardian)

+ This rural news start-up has two reporters and an editor with no broadband. Already, it’s made an impact. (The Washington Post)

+ WNYC sought change. It got turmoil. (Columbia Journalism Review)

+ Press freedom is under attack in Europe. Can a European media freedom act turn the tide in time? (Study Hall)