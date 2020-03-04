Need to Know: March 4, 2020

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Google will kill off third-party tracking cookies within two years (Digiday)

But did you know: The loss of tracking cookies is fueling the importance of email newsletters (Digiday)

With third-party cookies going away sooner than most are prepared for, publishers are looking for ways to collect first-party data on their readers. That means registrations, which means email newsletters. Newsletters, especially short-run, topical newsletters, can be a rich source of first-party data and an important revenue stream for publishers. “That’s what’s fueling [the] rapid rise [of] newsletter products, it’s to create that value exchange between the consumer and the company, and that value is the email address,” said a publishing executive at Digiday’s Publishing Summit Europe, this week.

Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

+ Noted: Trump campaign sues Washington Post for defamation, week after similar legal action against New York Times (CNBC); The Legal Clinic Fund is accepting grant applications from legal clinics that seek to advance and defend First Amendment rights (Local News Lab)

API UPDATE

API is hiring a Marketing Manager

We’re looking for someone with a background in digital marketing, to help us increase awareness of, reach, relevance and engagement with API’s brand and services. The ideal candidate will have experience creating and executing a range of marketing strategies, including targeted campaigns, content creation, direct email outreach and social media. If this sounds like you or someone you know, learn more here.

+ In the latest Trust Tips newsletter, Mollie Muchna gives valuable advice for thinking about audience feedback: When faced with an accusation, reframe it as an assumption. Then turn it into a question you can answer about your journalism. (Trusting News)

TRY THIS AT HOME

The (monetary) value of not doing so darn much (Nieman Reports)

A new study on digital reader revenue found that when European newsrooms The Guardian, Le Monde and Dagens Nyheter cut the number of articles they produced, their web traffic went up. And Spanish news site eldiario.es, which focuses on politics, actually received complaints from members when it tried to expand to sports coverage. “It didn’t go well,” says Ignacio Escolar, founder and editor-in-chief. Emails from members were blunt: “I’m not paying you guys to know more about the Real Madrid matches.” The sports coverage didn’t generate either substantial ad revenue or new members, and eldiario.es dropped it.

+ Earlier: Cutting back on content could boost reader loyalty (Medill Local News Initiative)

OFFSHORE

Why AAP’s closure is a brutal hit to Australia’s concentrated media market (The Guardian)

Australian regional media, already struggling to stay afloat in one of the most concentrated media markets in the world, will suffer from the loss of the Australian Associated Press, writes Naaman Zhou. AAP announced Tuesday that it will shut down in June, leaving smaller newsrooms with fewer resources to devote to in-depth journalism and other long-term projects. The loss of the AAP widens the gap between the media haves and have-nots, and further concentrates Australian media in the hands of few, says Zhou.

OFFBEAT

How to build better calls to action (Stanford Social Innovation Review)

Behavioral science has some takeaways for designing calls to action that get people to, well, act. Sweeping CTAs that call for broad social change (“Help us save journalism,” for example) may feel too abstract or overwhelming. People like to channel their energy into a specific action — being able to do so actually increases psychological wellbeing, researchers have found. A more specific, well-placed CTA (for example, embedding “Support investigations like this by donating/becoming a member” into an article) makes people feel like their contribution will actually make a difference.

UP FOR DEBATE

Facebook fact-check feud erupts over Trump virus ‘hoax’ (TechCrunch)

The Daily Caller, a right-wing news site that is an official Facebook fact-checking partner, made a controversial call when it labeled as “false” two stories from Politico and NBC that claim President Trump called the coronavirus a hoax. Reading the actual transcript of Trump’s comments, it’s not clear whether the president is claiming that the virus is a hoax, or whether Democrats’ complaints over his administration’s handling of it is a hoax. “Perhaps Politico and NBC News’ headlines went too far, or perhaps the headlines fairly describe Trump’s characterization of the situation,” writes Josh Constine. The bigger concern, he notes, is that there is no mechanism for Facebook’s fact-checkers to audit each other.

+ “One of the most prominent and well-paid hosts in the cable-news game didn’t listen, didn’t do his homework and treated politics as a game in which noisy confrontation was a necessity”: The real reason(s) Chris Matthews had to go (Washington Post); Laura McGann says Matthews made misogynistic remarks on TV for many years (Vox)

SHAREABLE

Sportswriting’s future may depend on the Athletic, which is either reassuring or terrifying (Washington Post)

The Athletic has scooped up hundreds of laid-off sportswriters and wooed many others away from their newspaper jobs. It’s now probably the largest stable of sport writers and editors in the industry. But it’s not yet profitable, and its prospects remain shrouded in mystery, writes Ben Strauss. That leaves all of sports media vulnerable, should the Athletic fail. “I’m more optimistic than I have been, but you shudder to think about it,” said B.J. Schecter, a former editor-in-chief of Sports Illustrated and current head of the Seton Hall sports media program. “All this talent on the market — where are they going to go? It would be catastrophic.”

+ Coronavirus news products, including pop-up newsletters and podcasts, are spreading quickly (Nieman Lab)