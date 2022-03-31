Need to Know: March 31, 2022

OFF THE TOP

Journalists who have become “increasingly impatient with a lack of impact from investigative projects” have begun collaborating with more non-journalism groups that work to effect change. A new report from The Center for Cooperative Media at Montclair State University has analyzed 155 cross-field collaborations between journalism organizations and civil society organizations like NGOs, universities, and civic tech groups. The most common types of collaborations involved corruption and governance, climate and environment, and human rights.

How local news outlets are using podcasts to reach new audiences and grow revenue

New research from The Guardian this week outlined growth in the number of people who listen to podcasts, which means opportunities for revenue for news organizations. We’ve highlighted a number of innovative ideas related to podcasts and local news on Better News, showcasing insights from organizations that participated in the local news transformation program Table Stakes. Discover how the Las Vegas Review-Journal grew audience and revenue with its narrative podcast “Mobbed Up”; how WFAE used a podcasting contest to reach diverse audiences; and how a craft beer collaboration — tied to a podcast — helped Vermont Public Radio grow audience and revenue. Sign up to receive email updates about Better News.

This checklist will tell you who’s behind a website (Columbia Journalism Review)

Uncovering the people behind a website can be tricky, so Priyanjana Bengani and Jon Keegan have created a checklist to help reporters find the authors of a site. The checklist walks journalists through where to look for information on a WordPress site, how to pull RSS feeds into a Google doc, ways to uncover the origins of photos and what to look for when investigating social media profiles. Bengani and Keegan write that following this list “does not guarantee that you can unmask an owner of a website who does not want to be found, but it can help surface crucial clues and connections that can act as leads for further reporting.”

BBC seeks to have 25% of staff from ‘lower socio-economic backgrounds’ (The Hollywood Reporter)

The BBC has announced that it will aim to have one-quarter of its U.K. workforce from “lower socio-economic backgrounds” by 2027 to make its staff more representative of the country as a whole. “This will make us one of the first media organizations in the U.K. to set a target for socioeconomic diversity,” according to the company. The announcement was part of the BBC’s annual report, which included “strengthening impartiality” and “getting closer to audiences across the U.K” among its priorities for the upcoming year.

Facebook paid GOP firm to malign TikTok in local press (The Washington Post)

Facebook’s parent company Meta has been paying a Republican strategy firm to turn public opinion against TikTok, report Taylor Lorenz and Drew Harwell. The firm, Targeted Victory, has been working to portray the Chinese-owned app as harmful to American children and society by placing letters and op-eds in regional newspapers that promote dubious stories about fake TikTok trends. Leaked emails show that the firm was pushing stories to local outlets to make TikTok seem harmful; one staffer wrote that a “dream” headline would be “From dances to danger: how TikTok has become the most harmful social media space for kids.”

Can news help when it comes to misinformation problems, or does it only make matters worse? (Reuters Institute)

There has been much debate about whether following the news helps someone avoid misinformation or makes them more likely to fall prey to it, writes Rasmus Kleis Nielsen. In a new study for the Reuters Institute, conducted in Brazil, India and the U.K., he and his colleagues, Sacha Altay and Richard Fletcher, found that increased news coverage did make viewers more aware of political information and of misinformation that is spreading. But the survey found that an increase in awareness of false news doesn’t make someone more likely to believe it; in the U.K. only, more news consumption made someone less likely to believe false news.

As federal money for local journalism remains elusive, some states move on their own (Poynter)

Last year, there were high hopes that federal money could help boost local journalism, but so far those efforts have stalled. Now several states have taken up versions of the Local Journalism Sustainability Act, which would have provided half of the salary for local journalists. Legislators in Wisconsin and Colorado have proposed a tax credit for small businesses that purchase ads in local news outlets, and New York, New Jersey and Virginia are considering other similar bills. In Washington, meanwhile, a federal bill that would allow news outlets to collectively bargain with tech platforms, could be updated and refiled soon.