Need to Know: March 30, 2023

You might have heard: An AI-generated ‘Balenciaga pope’ fooled us all. How much does it matter? (The Washington Post)

But did you know: Elon Musk and others call for pause on A.I., citing ‘profound risks to society’ (The New York Times)

Over 1,000 technology leaders are urging the owners of AI tools to halt the development of their most advanced platforms due to "profound risks to society and humanity." The rapid development of powerful AI tools could lead to platforms that cannot be predicted, controlled or understood by both creators and users. The open letter asks developers to pause building AI systems more powerful than GPT-4 until safety protocols can be implemented — and if they don't, the letter asks the government to step in. However, an industry-wide moratorium or government intervention is unlikely.

+ Noted: Texas Observer raises nearly $200,000 to save publication in just one day (Editor & Publisher); Substack invites newsletter writers to invest (Axios); Google Search is adding new ‘Perspectives’ and ‘About this author’ features to help users verify info (TechCrunch)

API RESOURCES

Best practices for journalists covering crises on Twitter

A study examining how journalists cover crises on Twitter found that audiences value objective, “instructing” information during a crisis, and are most likely to retweet that information — possibly out of a desire to help. It also offers three priorities for journalists who are using Twitter as a reporting tool during a crisis. This article is part of API’s Research Review series, which highlights academic research that could be relevant and useful to the news industry.

REVENUE ROUNDUP

Wirecutter tests new content on different platforms to increase affiliate revenue (Digiday)

Two years ago, The New York Times’ Wirecutter started investing in its audience development team to diversify the types of content it publishes as well as where it’s distributed. This resulted in a 20% increase in affiliate revenue during the final quarter of 2022 — and Leilani Han, executive director of commerce, expects the growth to carry into 2023 as well. Wirecutter still relies on buying guides and product reviews — which draw in search traffic — but has found success offering how-to guides for secondhand shopping or caring for products.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Newsrooms struggle over how to cover crime (Poynter)

Ahead of Poynter’s course on public safety journalism, Poynter senior vice president Kelly McBride discussed the differences between crime reporting and public safety reporting, and how many newsrooms have become unwitting PR for law enforcement. Because crime coverage is integral to so many newsrooms, McBride says that all organizational habits have to change in order to rethink their coverage — but it can really pay off. For example, rethink your workflow when it comes to choosing art for stories — don’t attach a mug shot to a story just because it needs art.

OFFSHORE

Racism is ‘commonplace’ in UK journalism with more senior Black staff needed across industry, report warns (The Independent)

A new report from the Ethical Journalism Network details the challenges faced by Black journalists in the British news media — including feeling unsupported, lacking mentors, feeling as though they don’t belong and having their ideas routinely rejected. The project is based on interviews with 27 Black journalists who noted that although diversity efforts have increased since 2020, they don’t address the structural issues within the industry. Black journalists account for 0.2% of newsrooms in the U.K. compared with 3% of their population in the country.

OFFBEAT

Why journalism schools won’t quit Fox News (Nieman Lab)

Despite the fact that Fox News seems to have knowingly lied to its audience about the 2020 election, prominent journalism schools continue to partner with the news organization on job opportunities, internships and campus appearances. Mark Jacob spoke to three journalism deans and other news educators, who all shied away from an outright ban on Fox News’ recruiting efforts. Reasons included concerns about being seen as political, quashing academic freedom or losing student opportunities with local affiliates. Instead, educators should use Fox as an example of what not to do, and to avoid normalizing the network’s actions.

SHAREABLE

Giving credit where it’s due: The value of citizen journalism in the U.S. media landscape (Medium, Center for Cooperative Media)

Following a discussion online and with colleagues about the value of citizen journalism, Cassandra Etienne considered the work of citizen journalist Ida B. Wells. Wells, which was rooted in protest and civil rights advocacy. It left a lasting impact on her community and the profession of journalism itself, although she never received any formal training on how to be a reporter. Her legacy of pivotal citizen journalism continues today, even though she — and many who followed in her footsteps — was criticized for her lack of credibility and proximity to the issues she wrote about. Etienne argues that being close to the story is what makes citizen journalism unique and necessary, and to dismiss that work is to stand against pioneering voices in the industry.