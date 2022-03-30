Need to Know: March 30, 2022

OFF THE TOP

But did you know: Small local newsrooms have been slow to adopt artificial intelligence (Medill Local News Initiative)

Artificial intelligence is underused in local newsrooms due to time and resource constraints, according to a new study by the Associated Press. The study finds that there is interest in using AI to streamline tasks and make better use of content, but that more training will be required for smaller organizations. For understaffed newsrooms, finding the personnel to take on these new projects may be impossible, and for many organizations, the technological hurdles of implementing more software make it cumbersome. But, says Professor Jeremy Gilbert of Northwestern University, newsrooms that take the initiative to implement AI now will save time in the future.

Trust Tip: Build trust by asking sources what questions they have (Trusting News)

Most people don’t understand how the process of journalism works, writes Mollie Muchna. Journalists can build trust by asking sources at the beginning of interviews whether they have any questions they want to ask. When participants in Trusting News’s Road to Pluralism project did this, they found that people wanted to know what the angle of the story will be, why they were chosen to be interviewed, and how they can know they will be represented accurately. “While it seems simple, for someone entering a conversation with a journalist for the first time, this could be a defining moment for how they perceive not only your work but also the work of other local journalists,” writes Muchna.

How an investigative team at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel exposed the increased risk of electrical fires for low-income renters (The Journalist’s Resource)

When reporters Raquel Rutledge, John Diedrich and Daphne Chen set out to write about the plague of electrical fires hitting low-income, predominantly Black renters in Milwaukee, they knew nothing about electrical wiring. They leaned heavily on local industry and academic experts to understand how the wiring was going wrong, and built out a complex data visualization that attempted to make the electricity a “character” in their stories. They also reached out to the people affected by fires for official documents, which are sometimes easier for them to acquire than for journalists.

Rival networks aided Fox News after Ukraine tragedy, highlighting war-zone collaboration (The Wall Street Journal)

Soon after three journalists working for Fox News took fire in Ukraine, CNN’s chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward jumped in to help track down the missing journalists; security personnel working for NBC and Sky News also offered to help. The collaboration between the rival television networks shows how news organizations are banding together in this new type of warfare, where civilian areas are frequent targets of missiles. Since the U.S. military is not on the ground to help American journalists, news outlets must work together on safety issues while still competing on stories. Elena Cosentino, the director of the International News Safety Institute, says the amount of collaboration during this war is unprecedented.

New Jersey town sues senior citizen for filing too many public record requests (NBC New York)

In the past three years, retired schoolteacher Elouise McDaniel has filed 75 public record requests under New Jersey’s Open Public Records Act for information about her town’s mayor and his administration. Now, the town has filed a lawsuit against the 82-year-old, alleging that she has filed frivolous lawsuits intended to “harass, abuse and harm” the mayor and other public officials. No individual in the town has taken responsibility for the lawsuit, but McDaniel believes they are trying to silence her. “I want to live out my last days in peace,” she said. “I don’t need this.”

BuzzFeed doesn’t deserve its newsroom (The Nation)

In light of last week’s news that there would be more cuts to BuzzFeed’s newsroom, former staffer Rachel Sanders writes that what was once a vibrant news division has been decimated by the company’s decision to go public. “After years of breaking news that changed laws and lives, they’ve been written off as dead weight on the payroll,” Sanders writes of the newsroom staff. “After all, what’s a Pulitzer worth on a balance sheet?” Sanders accuses the company of not doing enough to make money off of its news products and of having unrealistic expectations for the news division.

“Newspubs”: Let’s try a new word for a new era (Nieman Lab)

Since launching Lookout Santa Cruz in 2020, Ken Doctor has struggled to find the words to explain his digital-only local news company to potential readers. Without a specific product, like a newspaper or a blog, he finds that audience members have trouble “categorizing” the outlet and seeing it as part of a larger trend. “If we can’t describe what we are doing, succinctly and with a touch of modernity and of spirit that all 2020s news products should have, then, maybe, that tells us something,” Doctor writes. He proposes that news start-ups use the term “newspubs” as a platform-agnostic term for “all the non-newspaper newbies.”