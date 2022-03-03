Need to Know: March 3, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Ex-Denver Post journalists launched a new startup called The Colorado Sun (The Colorado Independent)

But did you know: Denver is NewsBreak’s ‘test market’ for original local news on a national app (Nieman Lab)

A new national app is betting on local news as a driver for traffic, engagement and downloads. The California-based NewsBreak is paying full-time and part-time journalists in Denver to produce original local news, while also republishing content from local partners and linking out to non-partner content. The app, which claims 45 million users around the country, also has contributors who are paid by the click. NewsBreak generates revenue via ads and sponsored content. The goal of NewsBreak, said one executive, is "to re-invigorate local news using cutting edge AI technology and old-fashioned journalism."

+ Noted: NPR launches ‘State of Ukraine’ daily podcast (NPR); Google News Initiative, and Northwestern University announce The Data-Driven Reporting Project (Northwestern University); Judge says Sarah Palin ‘failed to prove her case’ against The Times (The New York Times); Newsroom employees of The Charlotte Observer form union, are recognized by McClatchy (The Charlotte Observer)

API UPDATE

How a craft beer collaboration helped Vermont Public Radio grow audience and revenue (Better News)

When the Vermont brewery Lawson’s Finest Liquids approached Vermont Public Radio about a craft beer in honor of the station’s award-winning narrative podcast Brave Little State, VPR saw an opportunity to reach new listeners. The side panel on each beer includes a brief description of the show, the station’s logo and a QR code that brings the beer-drinker straight to the podcast’s landing page. The launch was a huge success, with the first batch of four-packs quickly selling out. This story is part of a series on Better News that showcases innovative and experimental ideas that emerge from Table Stakes, the newsroom training program; and shares replicable tactics that benefit the news industry as a whole.

TRY THIS AT HOME

North Carolina’s The Assembly announces plans to raise and distribute funds (NC Local News Workshop)

Kyle Villemain, editor-in-chief of The Assembly, has announced that the publication is working with Journalism Funding Partners to raise $3 million over the next two years from individual donors and foundations. The year-old digital magazine in North Carolina says that the money will go toward hiring 22 full-time reporter positions for two years, after which the outlet will fund those positions. Villemain also says that The Assembly will eventually give that amount back to philanthropic organizations and the journalism community; starting next year, the publication will give away five percent of its income. “That means partnerships, grants, and sponsorships,” Villemain writes, as well as entrepreneurs, freelancers and start-ups in journalism.

OFFSHORE

How Russia’s nobel-winning newspaper is covering Ukraine (The New Yorker)

Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov was one of last year’s Nobel Peace Prize winners, alongside The Philippines’ Maria Ressa. As editor-in-chief of the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, Muratov has maintained the publication’s independence amid threats and violence from the government. After Russia invaded Ukraine, Muratov tweeted that the next edition of the paper would be published in Ukrainian as well as Russian. The newspaper has continued to dispute government propaganda despite a ban on words like war, occupation and invasion; according to Muratov, after the invasion, office managers brought in body armor and helmets for staff.

OFFBEAT

As Ukraine misinformation rages, Twitter’s fact-checking tool is a no-show (The Washington Post)

More than a year ago, Twitter launched Birdwatch, a crowd-sourced fact-checking tool that was supposed to help prevent misinformation from spreading on the platform. Now, with dubious and unclear information about the situation in Ukraine flooding social media, Birdwatch remains invisible to most users. Volunteer fact-checkers are continuing to flag contested tweets, but those flags are only visible to each other. While 10,000 people signed up for the program, only 359 have flagged any tweets in 2022. A spokesperson for Twitter said the company plans to “scale up as we’re able to do so safely.”

UP FOR DEBATE

Why political reporters are still focused on the wrong things (Nieman Reports)

In February, political reporters for major news outlets covered the recall of three school board members in San Francisco as a national story, with Axios concluding that the move was a referendum on the “hard left” politics of some national Democrats. In the same month, the Center on Poverty and Social Policy found that 3.7 million children returned to poverty after the monthly Child Tax Credit expired, an event largely overlooked by the mainstream press. Issac J. Bailey writes that the national media’s obsession with elections and power creates “a kind of circular reasoning that keeps us trapped in a horse-race mindset that blinds us to more complex, more important realities.”

SHAREABLE

Oregon’s Klamath Falls Herald and News to lose entire reporting staff (Jefferson Public Radio)