Need to Know: March 29, 2023

You might have heard: After perpetuating inequality for generations, can The Philadelphia Inquirer really become an anti-racist institution? (The Philadelphia Inquirer)

But did you know: The Guardian is facing up to, and apologizing for, its founder’s connections to slavery (The Guardian)

In an essay, The Guardian's editor-in-chief, Katharine Viner, writes that the paper's founder, John Edward Taylor, made a significant amount of his wealth from the cotton industry when it largely relied on enslaved labor in the United States. The newspaper's owner, the Scott Trust, had commissioned a report into the paper's past and found that while the Guardian's official position was in favor of the abolition of slavery, its early founder and backers profited heavily from it. Now, the paper is launching a series called Cotton Capital, which will explore "the Guardian's own history in the context of Britain's broader historical links with enslavement."

+ Noted: Texas Observer editors protest layoffs, launch crowdfunding to save the 68-year-old magazine (The Texas Tribune)

Trust Tip: Don’t overthink or overcomplicate transparency elements (Trusting News)

At Trusting News we know providing explanations and insight into the reporting process can help people better understand your goals and motivations while also improving perceptions of your news organization. We also know this type of transparency helps prevent people from making negative assumptions about your work, which can lead to distrust. Remember, if we do not tell our audience we thought carefully about how to protect sources or minimize harm, they won’t assume we did.

+ API’s senior applications engineer Stephen Jefferson will be attending the Information Architecture conference in New Orleans this week. If you’re attending, reach out to Stephen to connect.

Why turning newsletters into podcasts and podcasts into newsletters is a great strategy for publishers (The Fix)

When a news outlet has found a popular “sub brand” — like a podcast or newsletter —with a consistent voice and dedicated audience, David Tvrdon writes it makes sense to expand that product into new formats. Just like entertainment companies turn popular IP into a litany of products, news organizations can drive user habits and find new ways of connecting with audiences. A simple way to start is to create audio versions of articles for a podcast, or text version of podcasts for a newsletter. But there are also ways to cover more ground in different mediums and encourage your audience to subscribe to multiple products under one name.

El Comercio’s Hype provides multi-platform media for young audiences (INMA)

In Peru, the new brand Hype is focused on “niche” interests, such as gaming/e-sports, freestyle, anime, and K-pop, that are popular with 13- to 25-year-olds. Content producer Alberto Siccha writes that the goal is to highlight and respect these micro-communities, while also allowing brands to connect with these demographics. The company works with brand ambassadors to reach young people across social media platforms, and content includes videos, breaking news, online tournaments and in-person events.

Social media’s new pay-for-play rules (Axios)

Social media platforms are increasingly charging users for perks that used to be free. On Twitter, only users who pay for verification will be featured in the “For you” recommendations, while Meta and Snapchat have both started offering paid subscription services. Facebook has also begun prioritizing personal content over paid posts, forcing corporations to move towards purchasing ads. The social media companies have seen their value drop dramatically in recent months and are desperate to sell users on new perks, writes Sara Fischer.

The California newspaper that has no reporters left (Los Angeles Times)

Until last December, the Salinas Californian employed a single journalist — who quit at the end of the year to move into television. Owned by Gannett, the paper now features stories from USA Today and other California papers in the same chain. The only original pieces are paid obituaries, and local politicians and citizens have complained about the lack of local reporting. Gannett says that it is “developing strategies to support these markets,” but has not listed a vacancy for a reporting job in Salinas.