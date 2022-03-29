Need to Know: March 29, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Ethnic news outlets have been filling a void in local news (Axios)

But did you know: How a Bay Area Ukrainian-language media org fosters community in a time of war (KQED)

Hromada is a Ukrainian-language monthly print publication in Northern California; most of its 1,000 printings can be found at Ukrainian churches and grocery stores, as well as at the Ukrainian consulate. The four-year-old paper has been keeping residents up to speed on the more complicated political aspects of the war in Ukraine, which some Ukrainian immigrants feel has been overlooked by the mainstream media outlet in the U.S. Hromada’s co-founder, Lesya Castillo, had the idea for the paper in 2014 after Russia invaded Crimea; she said her goal was to unite and serve the local Ukrainian community. The outlet has also raised hundreds of thousands of dollars in aid for Ukraine in the past four years.

+ Noted: The American Journalism Project releases its 2022 Impact Report (Medium, American Journalism Project)

API UPDATE

Trust 101 kicks off on earning trust with communities of color

Journalists from 11 news organizations began meeting last week for joint sessions with Trusting News and API Director of Inclusion & Audience Growth Letrell Crittenden. The Trust 101 cohort, made up of mostly local news organizations, is the second in the past year dedicated to learning and sharing ways to earn trust with communities of color. In a Twitter thread, Trusting News shared participants’ insights from community members’ experiences with the news. To be notified next time they begin accepting Trust 101 applications, please fill out this form.

TRY THIS AT HOME

A guide for turning private conversations into public resources through community consent (Reynolds Journalism Institute)

Off-the-record conversations often lead to important revelations, but using that information in an ethical way can be tricky, writes Sisi Wei. In her new guide, “How to turn Private Conversations into Public Resources through Community Consent,” Wei walks through how journalists can distribute information from confidential conversations in a way that builds trust. The first step is to tell those involved about your plans and clearly explain that anyone involved can choose whether to have their contributions made public. And once you’ve produced your content, loop back with the contributors to see how they feel about the final product and get their approval.

OFFSHORE

FT launches smartphone edition aimed at its 26 million social media followers (Press Gazette)

In an attempt to expand its audience beyond its traditional, professional readers, The Financial Times is launching FT Edit, an app that will start out free and ultimately cost less than 1 pound per month. For this, readers get a curated selection of eight articles every weekday, and a “best of the week” section on the weekends. The paper’s editor says the goal is not to convert these readers to full subscribers, but to appeal to the 26 million people who follow FT on social media, most of whom don’t subscribe. Earlier this month, FT hit one million paying digital subscribers.

OFFBEAT

Several states have introduced legislation that could ultimately punish people for recording the police (Vice)

State lawmakers in states across the country have introduced, and in some cases passed, legislation that would make it illegal for someone to record or publish pictures or videos of police. The bills’ writers say the goal is to protect the privacy of officers and allow them to do their jobs without harassment, but an attorney for the National Press Photographers Association worries that the laws will “be used as a sword against anyone who’s got a camera.” Federal courts have found that filming the police is a First Amendment right.

UP FOR DEBATE

Journalism should take a cue from entertainment — diversity grows audiences (Poynter)

The journalism industry wasn’t the only one to be disrupted by the internet, writes Paul Cheung. Music, television and film all had to adapt to new technologies, and, Cheung writes, these industries succeeded by better representing the country. “Journalism needs to take a cue from the entertainment industry, and embrace the fact that diversity is good for business,” he writes. Cheung argues that true diversity doesn’t mean more DEI task forces and workshops, but “a culture shift that empowers journalists of color to bring their full, lived experience into their reporting and reflect the essence of the communities they serve.”

SHAREABLE

A misreading of a study about the virality of fake news goes viral (The Atlantic)

Last week, Kai Kupferschmidt, a reporter for Science, claimed to have found a flaw in a 2018 MIT study that found that fake news traveled faster online than real news. That news spread quickly in a few hours. Then Kupferschmidt tweeted that he’d made a mistake, and that the original MIT study had not been debunked at all, writes Daniel Engber. Engber says the study really found that false information does indeed travel “further” online that real news, but that its ability to spread “deeper, faster, and more broadly” was a side effect of its reach.