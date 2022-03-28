Need to Know: March 28, 2022

OFF THE TOP

Lawrence Burney has spent the past 10 years covering Baltimore's creative communities, which he says get "painfully incomplete" coverage in mainstream media. The overrepresentation of crime and underrepresentation of diverse cultures in local coverage of Baltimore compelled Burney to launch his own media platform, True Laurels, in 2011, where he sought to "honor, acknowledge and contextualize the creative Baltimore that [he] grew up knowing." Now, as arts and culture editor of The Baltimore Banner, Burney says he has the opportunity to "take arts journalism by the horns," and he plans to write with "supreme sensitivity and intention" about the city's lively arts scene. "If it works my way, I can guarantee that you'll be hearing from and learning about more people who add to the eccentric and intriguing character of this city," writes Burney.

API UPDATE

Source Matters dashboard named finalist in INMA global media awards

API’s Metrics for News’ Source Matters dashboard has been named a finalist in the International News Media Association’s 2022 Global Media Awards in two categories: Best Internal Data Dashboard and Reports (national brands) and Best New Digital Product (national brands). Source Matters allows newsrooms to easily track source demographics to see which groups may be underrepresented in their news coverage. A growing number of newsrooms have begun tracking their source diversity, and automating this process can not only speed it up but also produce more accurate data and actionable insights. For more information or a demo of Source Matters, get in touch with us.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How newsrooms can maximize a story’s potential for impact (Reynolds Journalism Institute)

Newsrooms can maximize the potential for a story’s impact before, during and after a story’s publication, writes Annie Jennemann in a piece about her experience working with the Detroit Free Press on a process she calls impact production. Jennemann encourages newsrooms to explore various strategies for getting their journalism in front of intended audiences, including researching agencies to promote specific stories, creating focused email lists and utilizing SEO to inform headline decisions. Also, asking questions like “What issue is the story trying to create awareness or change around?” and “Who is impacted by the issue of the story?” can help newsrooms identify the goal of the story.

OFFSHORE

How South Sudan’s 211 Check counters Covid-19 misinformation (International Journalists’ Network)

In late 2019, a group of civic organizations launched fact-checking platform 211 Check to reduce the spread of misinformation that had been circulating on social media about coronavirus cases in South Sudan, writes Garang A. Malak. With its goal of providing the more than 900,000 internet users in South Sudan with “accurate and potentially life-saving information,” 211 Check has contributed to creating a culture of fact-checking, which the platform’s founder said isn’t a priority among media outlets in the country. Organizers of 211 Check looked at local mainstream news outlets and found that “there was no creative media institution that could react to the kind of online content which the audience isn’t sure of,” said founder Nelson Kwaje. To date, the platform has published over 150 fact checks, 50 social media health reports, 20 explainers and, through its partnership with Facebook, has helped get Covid-19 misinformation removed from the platform.

OFFBEAT

How to work a 4-day week without overloading on meetings (Fast Company)

A four-day workweek shouldn’t be “four days of meetings with your work crammed into your ‘day off,’” writes Elizabeth Grace Saunders. A time management coach, she believes having a reduced weekly schedule presents an opportunity for employees to invest their time strategically to maximize their productivity. Saunders recommends blocking time at the beginning and end of the workday, or blocking the first and last half of the day to protect your calendar from surprise meetings and using that time for focusing on tasks instead. These buffers, she says, “can give you the opportunity to ease into your workweek and to end without feeling like you have a lot of loose ends.” Saunders also suggests shifting work responsibilities, creating workarounds for ad hoc meetings and re-evaluating recurring meetings by asking, “Does this meeting really need to be on my schedule?”

UP FOR DEBATE

What happened at the Black News Channel? (Mediaite)

On Friday, the cable television network Black News Channel announced it was filing for bankruptcy and shutting down after two years. Juwan Holmes, a contributing writer for Mediaite, argues that three main factors led to the company’s demise: lawsuits, low ratings and content that promoted harmful rhetoric and polarizing debates. Despite its efforts to reach millions of Black viewers ages 25 to 54 with ‘round-the-clock programming that “illuminates and celebrates people of color,” Holmes writes, “throughout its existence, Black News Channel struggled to draw an audience.” While on air, the network drew criticism for giving exposure on its primetime show, Black News Tonight with host Marc Lamont Hill, to controversial conservatives who voiced their views on topics like critical race theory and the Bill Cosby verdict.

SHAREABLE

Going beyond the ‘weird Japan’ narrative in reporting (Splice Media)