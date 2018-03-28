Need to Know: March 28, 2018

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: In 2016, Time Inc. started moving to an ad sales strategy based around topics (such as pharmaceuticals or automotive) (Digiday), removing the title of “publisher” at its individual titles (Adweek)

But did you know: Meredith is undoing Time Inc.’s topic-based ad sales strategy in favor of emphasizing individual titles (Wall Street Journal)

Meredith is undoing Time Inc.’s relatively new topic-based ad sales structure, choosing to instead emphasize individual titles. “The realignment is intended to strengthen ties with ad agencies and marketers and give specific magazines greater visibility at a time when print ad revenue continues to be under pressure,” Jeffrey A. Trachtenberg writes. That also means publishers will be once again named at Time Inc.’s titles. At a recent conference, Meredith’s executive chairman Steve Lacy attributed Time Inc.’s revenue declines to “some unfortunate changes they made in their sales structure.”

+ Noted: MaineToday Media buys The Times Record of Brunswick and the Journal Tribune of Biddeford, along with Mainely Media’s weekly publications (Maine Public); Turner Sports will launch a Bleacher Report Live streaming service (Variety); Advertisers are becoming more concerned with data privacy, and demanding more control and transparency from Facebook and Google (Wall Street Journal); The “Wild West of digital marketing” is getting reined in as regulators and consumers alike pay more attention to data privacy (Axios); “As Facebook and Google continue to suck up digital ad dollars, publishers are paying more attention to diversifying their revenue portfolios” (Digiday); Philadelphia Media Network is adding six fellows who will engage diverse audiences that they aren’t currently reaching (Poynter)

TRY THIS AT HOME



The role of slow journalism in a 24/7 news cycle: Taking a deeper look at stories can help people better understand the world around them (Journalism.co.uk)

Being last to breaking news can actually be a good thing for your readers, Delayed Gratification editor Rob Orchard says. Delayed Gratification is a quarterly publication that takes a “deeper, more informed look at world events.” Orchard explains: “As humans, we are not very good at processing relentlessly depressing information – we are always looking for the triumph of the spirit, even in really bleak stories. … If you get to the end of a story and it has just been completely harrowing, it is very difficult to know what to do with that.” Slowing down, Orchard says, can help people have a better understanding of the world around them.

OFFSHORE



GroupM wants publishers to sign a new data protection contract before the GDPR deadline in May, but some publishers think GroupM is using them to cover their own needs (Digiday)

Before the General Data Protection Regulation goes into effect on May 25, ad agency GroupM is trying to get publishers to sign a new data protection contract. But Jessica Davies reports that some publishers are hesitant to sign the agreement, because they believe GroupM is using the publishers to cover their own data protection needs — and leaving the liability fines with the publishers. If a publisher does not sign the contract, GroupM says they will stop trading with them.

+ To comply with GDPR, Google will use non-personal ad targeting with publishers’ data (Marketing Dive), but “it is not clear why a publisher would choose to do this, since it would enable Google to leverage that publisher’s audience across the entire web” (PageFair Insider, MailChimp)

OFFBEAT



Spaces for women are even more important in light of #MeToo (The Cut)

The NYC Human Rights Commission is launching an investigation into The Wing, a women’s social club and coworking space, for gender discrimination. The Wing was founded in 2016 as a “a hub for community and connection between women,” charging a $215 monthly membership fee. “I think it’s patently absurd for New York’s human rights commission to be focusing on The Wing when we’ve had, over the last six months, numerous complaints about workplaces being absolutely hostile to women in terms of pervasive and endemic sexual harassment,” law professor Melissa Murray says. “Leaving aside the fact that so many workplaces seem to be rife with incidents of sexual harassment, now, after #MeToo, I think there are a lot of men in positions of authority who are going to be really skeptical and afraid to mentor women and that might make a space like this even more necessary.”

UP FOR DEBATE



Alden Global Capital’s business model destroys newspapers for little gain (Bloomberg)

“It is no secret that the newspaper business is in decline. So it’s hardly surprising that [Alden Global Capital president Heath] Freeman would feel the need to shrink the head count at his newspapers, just as almost every other newspaper owner has had to do for years,” Joe Nocera argues. “But what sets Freeman apart is that he seems to have a rather unique view of a newspaper’s purpose. In this view, his papers are intended not so much to inform the public or hold officialdom to account, but to supply cash for Freeman to use elsewhere. His layoffs aren’t just painful. They are savage.”

SHAREABLE



Why do reporters take a risk and start their own businesses? (JSK Class of 2018)

Interviewing reporters who went out and started their own businesses, JSK fellow Phillip Smith noticed two common motivating factors: Inspiration, or desperation. That might come in the form of frustration with the freelance lifestyle, a clear market need, “disillusionment with the profit-obsessed aspects of the news business,” or a desire to report on stories they felt were being overlooked.