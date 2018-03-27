Need to Know: March 27, 2018

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Bustle Digital Group acquired The Zoe Report: “Strategically, for our business, it moves us into a new client base that helps us reach an additional set of readers who are a little more established, perhaps, in their careers and can consider a range of products including the high-end,” Bustle CEO Bryan Goldberg said (WWD)

But did you know: Bustle’s acquisition of The Zoe Report is a sign of more acquisitions to come (Axios)

Bustle Digital Group announced on Monday that it’s acquiring The Zoe Report, a fashion and lifestyle website created by Rachel Zoe. That acquisition, Sara Fischer explains, is a harbinger of more acquisitions to come for Bustle. The Zoe Report will become Bustle Digital Group’s fourth major brand. “The acquisition comes as more digital media holding companies looks to acquire and scale to gain better leverage with digital distributors, like Google and Twitter,” Fischer explains.

+ Noted: The FTC confirms that it has an open investigation into Facebook’s privacy practices, and the company could face fines of up to $40,000 per violation (CNBC); Facebook is rolling out its changes to prioritize local news worldwide, a change it made in the U.S. earlier this year (Facebook Newsroom); Apple is expanding the number of publishers that can sell ads in Apple News using Google’s DoubleClick for Publishers after testing the option late last year (Digiday); George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs is creating a partnership with West Virginia University’s Reed College of Media to launch an environmental journalism program where students from both schools cover the impact of a natural gas pipeline in West Virginia, a project that’s intended to get the D.C. students out of their “bubble” (The GW Hatchet); Rita Allen Foundation is putting out a call for ideas that will curb the spread of misinformation, offering $75,000 in prizes (Rita Allen Foundation)

TRY THIS AT HOME



Here’s how 2 local news organizations are using chatbots to build a rapport with their audiences (CJR)

“Bots are everywhere now, helping people hail Lyfts, order pizza, and choose lipstick—and the experience can range from simple and easy to befuddling and unpleasant,” Meg Heckman writes. “The stakes are higher, though, when those bots speak for organizations that bill themselves as trustworthy sources of information. Misleading audiences, even accidentally or for only a moment, can damage a newsroom’s credibility.” But that doesn’t mean news organizations should write off chatbots. Heckman looks at how the Arizona Daily Star and the Fort Collins Coloradoan are using chatbots to interact with their local audiences, finding chatbots can be a genuine way to engage with people.

OFFSHORE



A Polish newspaper refreshed its approach to Facebook — and beat its digital subscription goals as a result (Journalism.co.uk)

Polish daily newspaper Gazeta Wyborcza has 133,000 paid digital subscriptions, 23,000 more than its goal for the end of 2017. That growth, online strategy director Danuta Breguła says, is in part thanks to a “refresh” of its strategy on Facebook. “Our strategy regarding activities on Facebook is very simple: right audiences, great content and high ROI,” deputy online strategy director Michał Kaczmarski tells Journalism.co.uk. “We carefully select target groups based on our customer base and all options that Facebook ad manager gives us. But the most important on this customer journey is the article itself. When it drives conversions, we keep promoting the text. The golden rule is always to earn more – attract more clients – than spend on Facebook ads.”

+ Malaysia’s government proposes a law that would outlaw “fake news,” making it a jailable offense with up to $128,140 in fines (Reuters)

OFFBEAT



Online streaming promised customers a viable alternative to cable. But are streaming services making money, or serving consumers’ needs? (Bloomberg)

Creators of TV streaming products are billing their services as a “solution for providing cheaper, more tailored and convenient viewing,” but Tara Lachapelle argues they’re actually moving further away from what consumers want. These streaming services aren’t “any more personalized or that much cheaper than cable,” Lachapelle argues. Plus, “subscribers may need to upgrade to a faster home-internet connection, which is probably offered by the same company they’re trying to ditch by cutting the cable cord.” She argues: “We’re a long way from paying just for the content we actually want to watch. … And it’s not like the industry heavyweights are making much money from all these streaming services. As it stands now, they risk messing up a crucial moment.”

UP FOR DEBATE



‘Will news organizations face Facebook-fueled blowback for using third-party tracking on their own sites?’ (Nieman Lab)

“The sins are different; but they are still sins, just as apples and oranges are still both fruit. Exposing readers to data vampires is simply wrong on its face, and we need to fix it,” Doc Searls wrote on Friday, arguing that news organizations face a similar data crisis to Facebook. Nieman Lab’s Christine Schmidt asks, “Where do news organizations go from here? Do we dare acknowledge it to users amid the Facebook fallout?” Some argue that a way forward may be websites agreeing to readers’ terms on data, rather than the other way around.

+ “Here’s the new principle for marketing on the internet. 1. Instead of guessing, let me tell you what I want. 2. In return you don’t spy on me. Zillow works this way. So could everything. The net result would be more dollars spent. I’m absolutely sure of it.” (@davewiner, Twitter)

SHAREABLE



‘Listening is not enough: Mistrust and local news in urban and suburban Philly’ (CJR)

A new report from the Tow Center finds that for many communities, “the roots of mistrust go deeper than recent concerns about what’s being called ‘fake news.’” Tow found that disinformation is more of a symptom of journalism’s trust problem than a cause, and the “long-existing structures of journalism have amplified institutional distrust” with many communities. “While many today point to the promise of local news as a means for building trust with communities, its existence alone is not enough — and it’s certainly not a one-size-fits-all solution,” the report’s authors say.

+ Today API is hosting a summit in Nashville, Tenn., on community listening, bringing together community-minded journalists, editors and nonprofit leaders who are pioneers of listening and dialogue projects in journalism