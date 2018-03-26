Need to Know: March 26, 2018

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Mark Zuckerberg took out full-page ads in newspapers in the U.S. and U.K. to apologize for Facebook’s “breach of trust” when Cambridge Analytica used millions of users’ data to psychologically profile people (BBC)

But did you know: ‘Facebook’s Cambridge Analytica problems are nothing compared to what’s coming for all of online publishing’ (Doc Searls Weblog)

“Facebook makes money, in other words, by profiling us and then selling our attention to advertisers, political actors and others. These are Facebook’s true customers, whom it works hard to please,” Zeynep Tufekci wrote in The New York Times last week. That’s remarkably similar, Doc Searls argues, to what many online publishers’ businesses depend on with tracking-based advertising. He argues: “What will happen when the Times, the New Yorker and other pubs own up to the simple fact that they are just as guilty as Facebook of leaking its readers’ data to other parties, for — in many if not most cases — God knows what purposes besides ‘interest-based’ advertising? … Publishers can get right with readers by dropping #adtech and go back to publishing the kind of high-value brand advertising they’ve run since forever in the physical world. That advertising … is actually worth a helluva lot more than adtech, because it delivers clear creative and economic signals and comes with no cognitive overhead.”

+ “The problem here isn’t with the targeting, because 99 percent of the time, micro-targeting is really useful for everyone,” Thomas Baekdal argues. “In most cases it works exactly the way it’s supposed to work. The problem is that there are edge cases where this can be used for really bad things … and one of them is when politicians can use it to tell different groups of voters different things. You don’t solve this by regulating Facebook. You solve it by regulating the politicians and other edge cases where this might be a problem” (Baekdal Plus); “Thanks to the Cambridge Analytica revelations, we’re finding out that Facebook allowed a much broader and deeper prostitution of our private data than it had previously claimed. Facebook’s disingenuous explanations call for more questions and even less trust,” Jean-Louis Gassée writes (Monday Note)

+ Facebook’s Campbell Brown says the company was “caught flat-footed” on Cambridge Analytica (Variety); Increased regulation around privacy online would create a crisis for Google and Facebook, companies whose business models depend on users’ data (New York Times)

The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Sign Up

+ Noted: New York Media, publisher of New York Magazine, acquires comedy site Splitsider from The Awl Network to expand its pop culture coverage (Wall Street Journal); Medium is paying its contributors cash bonuses for stories its “editors designate as high quality in important topic areas” (TechCrunch); PBS is counter suing Tavis Smiley and “providing detail about the alleged misconduct that led to his show being canceled” (Variety); A sponsored post on Politico was one of Trump’s most successful campaign ads, and one that Cambridge Analytica’s former business development director pointed to as “the most successful thing we pushed out” (Splinter); The Shorenstein Center launches a blog for the Single Subject News Project, covering “best practices on how nonprofit, single-subject news sites can engage, grow and monetize their online audiences” (Single Subject News Project); The Global Editors’ Network launches Data Journalism Den, an online community focused on highlighting effective data-driven journalism and tools for data journalists (Nieman Lab)

TRY THIS AT HOME



Why the NYT’s newsroom is an ‘untapped resource’ for its commercial operations (The Drum)

“We think there is a huge opportunity for marketers to work with us to bring something new to the world together that helps their brand and also provides something that our subscribers love,” NYT ad chief Sebastian Tomich says. Citing The Daily 360 as an example, Tomich tells The Drum that NYT will be looking for more commercial partnerships as it expands its coverage in business, technology and gender issues. “The story of our partnership and how we are working together can be just as valuable (to the client) as the partnership itself. … The fact that Samsung could market that our newsroom was using their cameras to make that 360 video and they could use the journalism created out of the partnership in some of their TV assets, that’s hugely valuable.”

+ How publishers are monetizing Facebook groups: Selling sponsorships, using members as focus groups, and looking to group members as potential subscribers (Digiday)

OFFSHORE



‘Snapchat Discover has led to the single biggest step change in our readership since we were founded in 1843’ (Journalism.co.uk)

“Snapchat Discover has led to the single biggest step change in our readership since we were founded in 1843,” The Economist’s Snapchat editor Lucy Rohr says. “It’s extremely exciting for us to be put in front of an audience this age.” Rohr explains to Journalism.co.uk how The Economist adapted its voice for Snapchat without “[dumbing] ourselves down.” Rohr says: “We realized that to underestimate the intellect of the younger audience, and their discernment, is a real mistake. … We needed to show and not tell, using our same editorial voice, but in a way that feels playful and relevant to the platform. Our decided approach was bold, elegant and playful, and we would do original animations and reporting for the platform.”

+ A new report from Internews examines the “promise and challenge” of data journalism in Pakistan (Internews)

OFFBEAT



How should you respond if a coworker is harassing women? (New York Times)

If you’re witnessing someone harassing women in the workplace, you might be unsure about the best way to deal with the situation — doing nothing is wrong, but what’s the best the course of action to take? NYT’s Rob Walker explains that the exact details may depend on your situation and company, but “at the very least, confront this person and deliver an ultimatum: If he doesn’t straighten up, you’ll report his problem behavior to higher-ups at your agency. (Title VII, incidentally, forbids your employer from taking action against you for reporting such behavior.) Your colleagues who are being bothered and harassed deserve the respect.”

UP FOR DEBATE



Magazine covers with Lena Waithe and Adwoa Aboah show an industry that’s looking forward and embracing diversity — but both photos were taken by white star photographers (Nota bene)

“Radhika Jones has made her mark at Vanity Fair, with a profile of Lena Waithe written by another queer African-American, Jacqueline Woodson,” Felix Salmon writes, citing Adwoa Aboah on the cover of British Vogue as another example of an industry that’s becoming more outwardly diverse. “Both of these choices represent a refreshing, forward-looking break from orthodoxy. But there’s one area where they have no new ideas whatsoever, and that’s in the choice of cover photographer. Aboah was photographed by the 63-year-old white American superstar Steven Meisel; Waithe by the 68-year-old white American superstar Annie Leibovitz. Both have had more glossy magazine covers than any supermodel, and neither is remotely interesting, relevant, or forward-looking. … Surely it’s time for Meisel and Leibovitz to cede the stage, to make way for people under the age of 60.”

SHAREABLE



A new report from the Tow Center finds that 9 percent of all jobs at newspaper and online media companies are in data, analytics and platforms (CJR)

A new report from the Tow Center examines the growth of data, analytics, and platform-based jobs in newsrooms, finding those jobs now make up 9 percent of all jobs in newspaper and online media companies. That’s important, Matthew S. Weber and Allie Kosterich explain, because “these skills have quickly become critical to the day-to-day functioning of newsrooms.” Taking a look at how employees move between companies and industries, the Tow Center found that there aren’t many people with these skills moving in from outside the journalism industry. The report suggests that “when strategizing hiring practices, diversifying employee pools and skill sets, and adapting to new technology and modes of news production, newsrooms should think more broadly around talent investment.”

+ Earlier: How to hire effective product managers for a news organization