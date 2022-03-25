Need to Know: March 25, 2022

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

At least five journalists have died covering the war in Ukraine, including a fixer for Fox News. Even in the era of the “TikTok War,” such on-the-ground reporting has been crucial to capturing the most powerful stories. News outlets around the world are working hard to provide news to both Russians and Ukrainians; in Germany, a journalist is hosting a Ukrainian-language newscast for fellow refugees who have fled the country. (The Washington Post, CNN, Digiday, Associated Press)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

It’s important not to look away from the news desert problem. Richard J. Tofel writes that poorer and more rural areas are not being served by the news start-ups that are emerging, and that if this continues, it will “almost certainly deepen fissures in our society.” (Second Rough Draft)

Why Arnold Schwarzenegger’s video to Russians is a master class in how to get people to reconsider their views. The nine-minute video, which aimed to debunk Russian propaganda about the war in Ukraine, appealed to viewers on an emotional level and used clear, unpretentious language. (Poynter)

Read the comments to find misinformation you need to debunk. Commenters often ask questions that indicate what information gaps exist. It’s like “eavesdropping on water cooler conversations.” (Digital Content Next)

NEW FROM API

How 100 Days in Appalachia seeks sustainability while staying true to its mission (Better News)

In early 2021, 100 Days in Appalachia had just begun a period of transition from being a university-incubated collaborative media project to becoming an independent, fully self-sustaining nonprofit newsroom. The newsrooms used two checkpoints for decision-making — data and mission— for prioritizing how to invest limited time, resources and funds. Each data-informed decision, rather than detracting from the mission, served to help clarify the outlet’s identity, both for the audience as well as staff and contributors. This story is part of a series on Better News that showcases innovative and experimental ideas that emerge from Table Stakes, the newsroom training program; and shares replicable tactics that benefit the news industry as a whole.

+ This week kicks off Trusting News’ second Trust 101 class focused on earning trust with communities of color; API’s Director of Inclusion & Audience Growth Letrell Crittenden is co-leading the class (Twitter, @Trusting News)

+ Trusting News receives funding from Mercatus Center for its “A Road to Pluralism” initiative, adding to previous support from New Pluralists (Medium, Trusting News)

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ Studying the spread of misinformation should become a top scientific priority (Science)

+ New online magazine edited by two religious conservatives and a Marxist proponent of “labor populism,” aims to challenge both “a libertine left and a libertarian right” (The New York Times)

+ The country’s longest-running prison publication faces censorship (Columbia Journalism Review)

+ The collapse of the Texas Observer: The progressive magazine was hiring diversely and pouring resources into investigations and the journalists who wanted to pursue them. Then it started bleeding staff. (The Objective)