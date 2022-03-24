Need to Know: March 24, 2022

OFF THE TOP

When news moves quickly and users have questions that can’t be quickly answered, this “creates the perfect breeding ground for misinformation,” writes Olivia Collette of community engagement and moderation company Viafoura. News outlets should look to their comments sections to find out what questions their readers have. For instance, when a “convoy” of truckers created a blockade in Ottawa, Viafoura’s teams noticed that commenters were wondering about how these truckers could afford to take time off for this march. These remarks pushed reporters to discover that many in the convoy were actually funded by American donors.

API UPDATE

How 100 Days in Appalachia seeks sustainability while staying true to its mission (Better News)

In early 2021, 100 Days in Appalachia had just begun a period of transition from being a university-incubated collaborative media project to becoming an independent, fully self-sustaining nonprofit newsroom. The newsrooms used two checkpoints for decision-making — data and mission — for prioritizing how to invest limited time, resources and funds. Each data-informed decision, rather than detracting from the mission, served to help clarify the outlet’s identity, both for the audience as well as staff and contributors. This story is part of a series on Better News that showcases innovative and experimental ideas that emerge from Table Stakes, the newsroom training program; and shares replicable tactics that benefit the news industry as a whole.

TRY THIS AT HOME

You know that person you always see in your community? Write about them. (Poynter)

Shortly before Amaris Castillo left her job at The Sun in Lowell, Mass., she made a point of interviewing an elderly Puerto Rican couple known in the area for their daily walk through downtown Lowell. The story was a huge hit, particularly with other Puerto Ricans who were happy to see their community represented. Every community has “characters” who are known but not always covered in the local press, says reporter Lane DeGregory, who recommends that local journalists remain curious about their town, join formal groups and seek out places where people gather to find these stories.

OFFSHORE

BBC files United Nations complaint against Iran over online violence towards women journalists (Variety)

The BBC’s World Service has filed an “urgent appeal” to the United Nations concerning online violence directed at its female journalists in Iran. The complaint says that women working at BBC News Persian face online attacks and harassment daily, including by Iranian state media, as well as hacking and phishing of their personal information. Many of the journalists have removed themselves from social media and other public spaces as a result. Lawyers for the BBC say that Iran must answer for suched “gendered censorship,” calling on the UN “to condemn the attacks and to ensure Iran meets its international obligations.”

OFFBEAT

Doomscrolling got you down? Take a break at a digital rest stop. (The Washington Post)

“Digital resting points” have become trendy on social media, writes Taylor Lorenz, and are intended to give users a break from the volume and intensity of the platforms. First popularized on Instagram and Twitter, the videos have spread to all platforms; they generally feature a natural sounds or soothing music over a still shot of a calming image. “[P]eople are craving spaces that aren’t quite logging off, but aren’t fully checked in either,” writes Lorenz. These videos are often accompanied by messages such as, “Congratulations! You’ve reached a digital resting point. Stay as long as you like.”

UP FOR DEBATE

Ukraine coverage shows gender roles are changing on the battlefield and in the newsroom (Nieman Lab)

Traditional gender roles often come to the fore during wartime, write Kristin Skare Orgeret and Bruce Mutsvairo, but the war in Ukraine is changing that. News reports have captured the heartache many men feel about having to stay in Ukraine and fight while their loved ones flee, while more coverage has also shown the importance of traditionally feminine “care-taking” roles like rescue crews or those taking care of babies in bomb shelters. And both male and female journalists have been more open and emotional in their coverage. “These personal stories contribute to the overall narrative of the war and feed into a larger story of power and information exchange,” Skare Orgeret and Mutsvairo write.

SHAREABLE

Go big or go home: The Baltimore Banner readies for launch (Medill Local News Initiative)

Unlike many bootstrapped local news start-ups, The Baltimore Banner is launching with a “swanky” newsroom, a staff of 50 and a “business-like” approach, writes Greg Burns. Funded by hotel magnate Stewart W. Bainum, who has pledged $50 million over four years, the Banner is planning to launch in June. Bainum says he’s aiming for 100,000 subscribers, with half of the company’s revenue coming from subscriptions and the rest a combination of ads, donations and offshoots like events and branded products. “We’ve found over many years in business that if you set big, audacious goals, you have a better chance of achieving them.,” said Bainum.