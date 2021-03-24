Need to Know: March 24, 2021

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Pooled journalism funds could help save local newspapers (The Chronicle of Philanthropy)

But did you know: For local newsrooms, philanthropy isn’t charity — it’s revenue (Inside Philanthropy)

Increasingly, philanthropists are beginning to understand how important local journalism is in strengthening communities and addressing serious societal issues, but many philanthropists still view their role as providing a stop gap while a new business model for news emerges. But Report for America’s president, Steven Waldman, argues that philanthropy must be seen as a new business model in itself, a consistent third revenue stream alongside advertising and subscriptions. The key, he writes, is for foundations to create permanent funds or endowments, which would allow money to be used more broadly than one-off grants. And, he says, this consistent philanthropic funding is equally important for for-profit and nonprofit newsrooms.

+ Earlier: How the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped grantmaking and what news organizations should know (American Press Institute); A guide to winning grants to fund your journalism (Better News)

+ Noted: Paul Brock, founding executive director of the National Association of Black Journalists, has died at 89 (The New York Times); OpenNews launches DEI coalition for anti-racist, equitable, and just newsrooms (OpenNews); Medium offers voluntary buyouts to all editorial staff (Medium, Ev Williams); Reporters Without Borders sues Facebook in France over hate speech and misinformation (Reuters)

Trust Tip: Turn negative feedback into trust-building opportunities, part four (Trusting News)

In the fourth part of this series on how to use engagement to build trust, Joy Mayer writes that news outlets should look for gaps in users’ understanding of their work. Those information gaps are opportunities to earn trust. For instance, if readers argue that there shouldn’t be a paywall because news outlets can get revenue from advertising, that’s an information gap that could be addressed by explaining how revenue streams for news organizations are changing. And, when possible, it’s best to respond publicly — if one person has a complaint or misunderstanding, it’s likely others do as well. Sign up for weekly Trust Tips here, and learn more about the Trusting News project — including how your newsroom can get free coaching — here.

How Atlanta’s Korean-language media covered the massacre (Columbia Journalism Review)

After the recent massacre in Atlanta, Korean-language news outlets were particularly well-positioned to cover the attacks. With deep ties to the Korean community, outlets like Atlanta K were able to quickly gather details and present rich, nuanced perspectives on the victims. Atlanta K’s president, Sang Yeon Lee, had already written about the type of spas that were targeted in the attack, which were staffed largely by older, immigrant women who struggled to adapt in their new country. As mainstream outlets focused on the shooter and debates about his motives, Korean outlets reported on the details of the shooting and cited a source who said the shooter intended to “kill all Asians.” And when national outlets began asking Lee about whether the spas offered sexual services, Lee declined to discuss it, worried that survivors of the shooting may fear for their livelihood and immigration status.

Using WhatsApp to deliver content to audiences in Brazil (Global Investigative Journalism Network)

In the Brazilian city of Salvador, local news outlet Correio has been connecting with readers and building its audience via WhatsApp. After initially using the app to try to bring in user-generated content, the site pivoted to building a community around soccer, with a journalist sharing updates and insights with the group. Over time, Correio has created more groups; currently, the site runs 10 general news-focused groups. (Each group is limited to 256 people, so some share updates to different subscriber lists.) WhatsApp is very popular in Brazil, with an estimated 100 million users. One study found that 48% of Brazilians use WhatsApp for news.

Wired is starting a residency for non-journalists to cover their own industries (Wired)

In an effort to understand how the pandemic has shaped various industries, Wired is launching the WIRED Resilience Residency, a six-month project for non-journalists whose “own careers have been upended by these forces.” Beginning in June, residents will collaborate with Wired staff on “ambitious storytelling projects” that maintain the publication’s editorial and reporting standards. The magazine says the goal is “to benefit from the exchange of expertise, perspectives, and experiences”; candidates from underrepresented communities, as well as from industries not typically covered by Wired, are encouraged to apply. Residents will be paid $24,000 for the six months, and the magazine expects to have three to five residents.

Biden’s first news conference is a test for him. But it’s a bigger test for White House reporters. (The Washington Post)

President Biden is set to have the first press conference of his presidency on Thursday, and Margaret Sullivan says the pressure will be on the White House press corps to recalibrate after years of President Trump. Many reporters may feel the need to be “just as tough” on Biden as they were on Trump, which could lead to unfair and misleading coverage, Sullivan says. For instance, the press has become focused on migrants at the Mexican border — a serious issue, she writes, but one that should be discussed with the context of immigration history beyond Trump. Sullivan writes that political reporters are inclined towards framing questions about the political implications of a story, rather than the important policy issues, and that this can lead to a “performative exercise.”

Production of print newspapers is migrating — up the interstate — with ever earlier deadlines as a result (Poynter)

As more newspapers across the country begin outsourcing printing, deadlines for these papers are moving earlier and earlier. Nine publications have announced they are outsourcing printing in 2021, which means that papers can be printed hundreds of miles from the newspaper’s home. This means a delay in reporting the news; details from an evening city council meeting won’t end up in the paper for 36 hours. Some papers, especially non-daily publications, will shift toward more magazine-style content, and put less focus on breaking news. Chains like Gannett have led the way in outsourcing to consolidate printing costs between several papers. And for many struggling papers, selling the printing press’s building can bring in a huge windfall.

+ Earlier: How to plan for cutting back on print publishing days (American Press Institute)