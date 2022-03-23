Need to Know: March 23, 2022

OFF THE TOP

But did you know: BuzzFeed investors have pushed CEO Jonah Peretti to shut down entire newsroom (CNBC)

BuzzFeed’s news division loses roughly $10 million annually, Alex Sherman reports based on unnamed sources. They also told him that several major shareholders have urged BuzzFeed’s CEO, Jonah Peretti, to shut down the money-losing team entirely. These people cite “broader investor concern that the division is weighing down the company,” Sherman reported, saying that one investor feels the company can add $300 million in market capitalization to its stock by closing the newsroom. The company has begun offering buyouts to some “who cover investigations, inequality, politics or science.” Buzzfeed’s newsroom has won a Pulitzer Prize and a George Polk Award.

API UPDATE

Make corrections a building block of trust with our step-by-step guide (Medium, Trusting News)

Journalists care deeply about being accurate in their reporting, writes Lynn Walsh, and it’s important for news organizations to convey that they take accuracy seriously and that if they get something wrong, they will correct it publicly. Publicly posting consistent policies and processes for correcting errors is a key way to build trust. Outlets should post enough detail that users can understand which types of errors are corrected and where they can expect corrections to be found. The Trusting News Guide: Corrections Audit is a resource designed to help you communicate clearly about your corrections policies and practices.

TRY THIS AT HOME

The Equal Info Text Line is bridging information gaps in Philadelphia through action items via SMS (Nieman Lab)

During the pandemic, the Equal Info Text Line was launched in Philadelphia to help distribute information related to COVID-19, then grew in the run-up to the 2020 election. It is run by the nonprofit Resolve Philly, which began life as a collaborative journalism project between 13 local news outlets in 2017. The text line is staffed by real people who will respond in English or Spanish; users also receive two information texts every week. The text line is part of the group’s Equally Informed project, which aims to “bridge the information gap” in the city.

OFFSHORE

Why WhatsApp survived Russia’s social media purge (Wired)

The Russian government has banned Meta’s social media platforms Facebook and Instagram, but has allowed WhatsApp to remain. The likely reason, writes Morgan Meaker, is that the Kremlin is worried that banning the hugely popular messaging app would lead to a massive political backlash. WhatsApp is mostly used for politically “neutral” conversations in Russia, namely communicating with friends and family, meaning it doesn’t pose the same risk to the government as other social networks. Russia has also not banned YouTube, despite it breaking several Russian laws; experts say it’s because the video platform is too popular and, as with WhatsApp, there is no Russian “equivalent” that could replace the American app.

OFFBEAT

Helping A.I. to learn about Indigenous cultures (The New York Times)

Artificial intelligence programs are often unable to accurately assess images of Indigenous peoples because there is so much less data on Native cultures than on other groups of people. The tech startup Intelligent Voices of Wisdom is attempting to solve that problem by developing tools to create “cultural engines” so that underrepresented people can produce and own their own data. Teams are inputting specific, carefully tagged data into language processing systems, with the hope that uploading this information will help keep cultural traditions alive.

UP FOR DEBATE

How can journalism get better at covering climate change? Being a bummer might help (Nieman Lab)

Journalists still struggle to cover the magnitude and importance of climate change, and the latest issue of Journalism Practice is devoted entirely to the problem, writes Joshua Benton. A Danish study found that people were more than twice as interested in solutions and guidance on issues related to climate change than they are for other types of news, while a study from Spain of journalists’ tweets about a climate conference earned the most engagement when they included a negative sentiment. That study also found that text-only tweets were the most effective, and that individual journalists’ tweets (rather than tweets from news organizations) gained five times more engagement.

SHAREABLE

Why Arnold Schwarzenegger’s video to Russians is a master class in how to get people to reconsider their views (Poynter)

When trying to change someone’s mind, appealing to them on an emotional level is often more effective than presenting them with facts. That’s why Arnold Schwarzenegger’s recent video, which aimed to share the truth about the war in Ukraine with the Russian people, was so effective, writes Angie Drobnic Holan. She details nine strategies in Schwarzenegger’s 9-minute message that anyone can use to make a compelling case. She particularly focuses on the way he humanizes the people in his story — himself, as a teenager; Russian weightlifter Yuri Petrovich Vlasov; the Russian people — and uses clear, direct language without getting “bogged down in overly complicated evidence.”

