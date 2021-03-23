Need to Know: March 23, 2021

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Public notices have become a dominant share of local newspaper income (Poynter)

But did you know: Florida House passes bill that would strip newspapers of legal ad revenue (Tampa Bay Times)

A bill in Florida’s House would repeal a law that requires certain public notices, such as tax increases and special elections, to be published in print newspapers. All public notices are currently available for free online, and the bill would allow residents to sign up to receive notices by mail. The law requiring placement of the notices in print newspapers currently guarantees millions in revenue to more than 100 newspapers across the state. But the bill’s sponsor, Republican Randy Fine of Palm Bay, says that the publishing requirement is effectively a government subsidy of the “dying” newspaper business. The bill will now move to the Florida Senate, where it will be heard in committee next week.

+ Noted: The American Journalism Project has elected new board leadership (Medium, Elizabeth Green); NewsMatch 2020 broke records: more newsrooms, donors, dollars and local matches (Institute for Nonprofit News); News Leaders Association and the Reynolds Journalism Institute will host a free virtual event on “the long tail of digital crime reporting” (Eventbrite)

TRY THIS AT HOME

The City builds interactive tool to help voters decide how to vote in NYC mayoral election (The City)

This summer, New York City will use ranked-choice voting for the first time as it elects a new mayor. With dozens of candidates in the running, nonprofit news outlet The City has developed an interactive tool that helps voters find which candidates best align with their own beliefs. By analyzing public comments made by the candidates, the tool lets voters explore candidates’ views on education, the police and COVID-19 recovery, and The City plans to roll out more topics in the coming months. After voters answer a series of multiple-choice questions on each issue, they are shown their closest matches.

OFFSHORE

Welsh newspaper says it will hire political correspondent when it hits 1,000 subscribers (The National Wales)

At the beginning of March, The National launched as a newspaper focused on Welsh current affairs and politics. After publishing its first print edition, the paper had 430 subscribers. Now, the paper says, when it reaches 1,000 subscribers, it will appoint a dedicated political correspondent to cover upcoming elections and the resulting new government. In a letter to readers, regional editor Gavin Thompson promises that the political coverage will be “informative and measured” and will “avoid simply reporting bickering among the parties.”

OFFBEAT

How the Supreme Court could protect data journalism (Committee to Protect Journalists)

The Supreme Court is set to make a decision that could have major implications for data journalism. The case, Van Buren v. United States, will mark the first time the Court has interpreted the 1986 Computer Fraud and Abuse Act. The Act has deterred many journalists from online data collection, or web scraping, which is necessary for building data-intensive tools like The Atlantic’s COVID-19 tracking project. Nabiha Syed of The Markup writes that the law as it currently stands is ambiguous about whether data scraping of public information is allowed, and has put journalists at risk of a lawsuit if a powerful company doesn’t like the conclusions drawn from the data on its website. Syed says that more clarity will allow journalists to talk more openly about how they obtained data, which will empower more outlets to pursue data journalism.

UP FOR DEBATE

Encouraging examples that journalists have learned something from the Trump years (PressThink)

Two months into the Biden presidency, Jay Rosen says there are signs that the media has learned lessons from its coverage of President Trump. He writes that after the 2020 election, when Trump tried to reverse the results of the election, the press had a “democratic breakthrough” by refusing to allow false equivalences about the outcome of the election. That was a “shattering experience” that could shift journalists to becoming more prominent defenders of American democracy, Rosen writes. He cites, as an example, WITF, a public broadcaster in central Pennsylvania. After eight Pennsylvania congress people voted to overturn the results of the election, WITF said it would mention this vote as relevant context in the future whenever these officials were in the news.

SHAREABLE

5 things I learned as an AAPI engagement editor covering anti-Asian hate (Nieman Reports)

As an audience engagement editor at the Center for Public Integrity, Kristine Villanueva has been covering the rise of anti-Asian violence since the start of the pandemic. She lays out five lessons she’s learned from covering Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities, especially after the recent shootings in Atlanta. Villanueva emphasizes the need for journalists to engage with AAPI experts to ensure that coverage does not reinforce stereotypes, while newsrooms need to empower journalists of color to cover these communities.