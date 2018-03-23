Need to Know: March 23, 2018

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: There are many motives and conditions that together lead a person to subscribe to a news source. Some people are looking for coverage of a particular passion topic. Others have subscribed because of a change in their lifestyle. Some want coupons to save them money. Some discovered the paper through social media. Others want to support journalism as an institution.

But did you know: For public radio membership, most audience asks are financial first, though a few stations are beginning to host more participatory ways that community members can contribute to journalists’ reporting (The Membership Puzzle Project)

“Membership” is a hot topic at journalism discussions and conferences around the world, yet membership in news is not a new idea. The Membership Puzzle Project examined how public broadcasters — some of the most experienced membership practitioners in journalism — are adapting as listener behaviors and needs change. It also compiled data on the ways that a sample of 50 public radio stations present membership on their sites.

API UPDATE

The week in fact-checking

As part of our fact-checking journalism project, Jane Elizabeth and Poynter’s Alexios Mantzarlis and Daniel Funke highlight stories worth noting related to truth in politics and on the Internet. This week’s round-up includes an investigation from BuzzFeed News found that spammers are increasingly using fake groups to spread conspiracy theories, troll, hack and harass other users, a “fake news” game for kids, and the ultimate fact check of the sources behind a study on the benefits of drinking alcohol.

TRY THIS AT HOME



News publishers are giving personalization a fresh look (Digiday)

Now that news organizations are embracing loyalty metrics and trying to grow subscription revenue, they’re giving personalization a new look. The New York Times is considering testing personalizing its pages based on factors such as readers’ geographic location and what Times content they read. The Boston Globe has begun using personalization technology to tailor both marketing and editorial content. Hearst Newspapers, which publishes papers including the San Francisco Chronicle, used Google’s natural language processing tool to categorize its content to personalize stories for readers. The hope is that these tactics will give publishers a better shot at converting flyby readers into loyal ones and make them more likely to become paying customers.

+ Why paying attention to the homepage will pay off (Poynter); Holding algorithms (and the people behind them) accountable is still tricky, but doable (Nieman Lab)

OFFSHORE



Turkey gives its aggressive TV censor control over the web (Bloomberg)

Turkey’s parliament approved a new law that allows its radio and TV regulator to vet Internet broadcasts, granting the government the ability to intervene against content by producers including Netflix Inc. The regulation will require online video streaming companies and pay-TV services to apply for a license from the watchdog, known by its Turkish initials RTUK. Courts can block access for Turkish users if the necessary permits aren’t secured. RTUK has become notorious for aggressively handing out penalties or banning broadcasts that it judges to be immoral, inconsistent with Turkish family values, or that stray from the government line on politics.

+ Google wants publishers that use its ad tech to get users’ consent on its behalf to comply with EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (Wall Street Journal)

OFFBEAT



Your speech is packed with misunderstood, unconscious messages (Nautilus)

Saying “um” is no character flaw, but an organic feature of speech, writes Julie Sedivy. Many scientists think that our cultural fixation with stamping out what they call “disfluencies” is deeply misguided. Far from distracting listeners, there’s evidence that it focuses their attention in ways that enhance comprehension. Disfluencies arise mainly because of the time pressures inherent in speaking. Speakers don’t pre-plan an entire sentence and then mentally press “play” to begin unspooling it. Saying “um” is the speaker’s way of signaling that processing is ongoing, the verbal equivalent of a computer’s spinning circle. People sometimes have more disfluencies while speaking in public, ironically, because they are trying hard not to misspeak.

UP FOR DEBATE

How Ken Paxton, Twitter celebs and national media botched coverage of the Austin bombings (Texas Observer)

Over the last few weeks, Austinites experienced another nerve-wracking phenomenon: an absence of information that made sense of it all, writes Gus Bova. While law enforcement scrambled to find the killer, and local journalists pulled long hours to report each development, others leapfrogged prudence to fill the narrative vacuum. The latter group included the state’s attorney general, social media celebrities and some national media outlets. As details about the bomber continue to emerge, it’s worth examining who kept us grounded in facts during the explosive saga, and who led us astray.

+ Trump hacked the media right before our eyes (The New York Times); Did the New York Times change a story because Facebook complained? (Columbia Journalism Review)

SHAREABLE

‘Elected to lead, not to proofread’: Typos, spelling mistakes are commonplace in Trump’s White House (Washington Post)

President Trump boasted during the campaign that he has the “best words.” If the past 14 months in the White House are an indication, he and his team also have the worst spelling. Among the many casualties of Washington’s protocols in the Trump era has been rigorous attention to the accuracy of the printed word — whether it’s the president’s typo-filled tweets or the White House’s error-prone news releases.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ Trailblazing black journalist Les Payne showed no fear in pursuit of the truth: “Les didn’t just report the news; he often uncovered the story behind the headlines that many journalists missed. He was a bare-knuckles reporter who braved the dangers of journalism. More often than not he worked alone, far away from stampeding herds of journalists. ‘Wherever you see groups of journalists milling about, there is no news. All you’ll find in places like that is the stuff that people in power want you to know, not the stuff they’re hiding from you,’ he once told [Dewayne Wickham]” (The Undefeated)

+ “As a black woman I didn’t have a choice not to go to J-school — and that’s a sentiment shared among many of my classmates. Journalism is an industry rife with nepotism, where career trajectories are determined more often by the people that you know rather than the quality of your work. When journalists of color make up less than 17 percent of American newsrooms and 75 percent of white people have no nonwhite friends, making connections in the industry after graduation is a luxury afforded to very few people of color. Breaking into these elite spaces is a necessity, and journalism school not only gives you access to professors with connections but also the future journalists who could put you in contact with your next hiring manager,” writes Rachelle Hampton (Slate)

+ Breitbart’s readership plunges: The onetime voice of the pro-Trump alt-right struggles to find a niche without its driving force, Steve Bannon (Politico)

+ Through radical empathy, New York‘s The Cut achieves success in the women’s media space: “Empathy is my political stance in general,” says The Cut’s Editor in Chief and President Stella Bugbee. “I don’t think it’s necessary for us to specifically advance a partisan agenda as much as it is that we publish really smart, thoughtful, potentially even unpopular thoughts” (Columbia Journalism Review)