Need to Know: March 22, 2022

You might have heard: Only 21% of the top editors across 240 major outlets in 12 markets are women (Reuters Institute)

But did you know: Newsroom leadership is not as diverse as the general population in several countries (Reuters Institute)

A survey by the Reuters Institute of 100 major news outlets in Brazil, Germany, South Africa, the U.K. and the U.S. has found that the percentage of non-white top news editors is smaller than the non-white populations of the countries. In the U.S., 33% of top editors are non-white, compared to 42% of the general population, while in South Africa, 73% of editors are non-white, compared to 92% of the population. In Brazil, Germany and the U.K., no top-editors in the sample were non-white. In the U.S. and South Africa, the percentage of non-white top editors is larger than the percentage of journalists who are non-white; 33% to 9% in the U.S., and 73% to 34% in South Africa.

+ Noted: Tracy Weber named ProPublica managing editor (ProPublica); Minneapolis serving subpoenas on journalists in lawsuit over 2020 unrest response (Star Tribune)

API UPDATE

API and KPCC/LAist begin local news program to link engagement and revenue

Last week the American Press Institute and KPCC/LAist kicked off our joint project on operationalizing engaged journalism. We’re excited to explore with the program’s cohort of four public media stations how engagement links to revenue, and how cross-departmental collaboration and peer-learning can lead to greater impact. Co-lead Ashley Alvarado, VP for community engagement and strategic initiatives at KPCC/LAist, offered these recommended readings to our cohort, which we wanted to pass along to you as well: “Audience engagement ≠ community engagement,” “The ethics of engaged journalism, “Journalism is a public good. Let the public make it,” and “Towards a useful typology of engaged journalism.”

TRY THIS AT HOME

Block Club Chicago is partnering with broadcaster to launch half-hour weekly news show (Block Club Chicago)

Local news website Block Club Chicago is partnering with Chicago-based Weigel Broadcasting to produce a 30-minute, weekly newsmagazine with stories from around the city. “It will tell community stories with visually rich and longer-form news content, giving viewers television news in a way they’ve never seen before,” according to an article by Block Club Chicago staff. Block Club reporters will provide coverage of the city’s neighborhoods and outlying suburbs, with a focus on “people often ignored by legacy media,” according to publisher and co-founder Shamus Toomey.

OFFSHORE

German station hires Ukrainian presenter to host daily news show for others who have fled their homeland (Associated Press)

German broadcaster RTL has hired Karolina Ashion, a Ukrainian journalist who fled her home in Kyiv less than two weeks ago, to host a news program for fellow Ukrainian refugees. The 10-minute, Ukrainian-language news report will run on weekdays for the roughly 200,000 Ukrainians who have arrived in Germany in the last month, and will focus on current news from Ukraine. RTL said that it plans to expand “Ukraine Update” with more journalists; it is available to view on various online platforms as well as YouTube.

+ Related: How publishers are working to make their Russia-Ukraine coverage available to readers in those countries (Digiday); Finding truth, avoiding jail: The news Russians can see in wartime (Poynter); What you can do to help save Ukraine from a looming news apocalypse (The Washington Post); The Ukraine tech journalists battling to keep their B2B publisher afloat (Press Gazette)

OFFBEAT

Broken URLs helped fuel the unfounded conspiracy theory about biolabs in Ukraine (Poynter)

The conspiracy theory that the American government has partnered with Ukraine on secret biological weapons has been spread by pro-Russian sources in recent weeks. One supposed piece of “evidence” often used to bolster this theory is the presence of broken URLs on the website of the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine related to its Biological Threat Reduction Program. Theorists have argued that the broken links are a sign that the government pulled down pages related to biological labs, but the State Department says the links have been broken since last summer due to a website upgrade. The department has since fixed the links, and old links in the Internet Archive show that the information about the labs is the same.

UP FOR DEBATE

Reuters staff raise alarms over partnership with Russian-owned wire service (Politico)

In 2020, wire service Reuters entered into a partnership agreement with Tass, a wire service owned by and run by the Russian government. Now, Reuters employees are objecting to the use of Tass content on its B2B service Reuters Connect, which goes out to other news organizations. Max Tani reports that members of the staff at Reuters are concerned that Tass’s coverage of the war is state propaganda, citing examples of Tass stories pushing disinformation about the war in Ukraine. A spokesperson said the content from Tass was clearly labeled as such on the wire and completely editorially independent from Reuters’ editorial operations. Earlier in the month, Getty Images ended its relationship with Tass.

SHAREABLE

For all the new tech aspects of Ukraine coverage, some of the most powerful moments come from tried-and-true journalism (CNN)

The war in Ukraine has been thoroughly documented on social media, but much of the most important information about the conflict comes from traditional media outlets, writes David Zurawik. While modern tools may be used to help capture and distribute news, Zurawik writes, the old-fashioned grunt work of war journalism has led to iconic photographs and crucial reporting. “[A]ll of this sophisticated technology still relies on the basic journalistic values of accuracy, verification, and fairness,” said Mark Feldstein, a broadcast journalism professor at the University of Maryland. Zurawik also argues that the “gatekeeping” done by traditional media is helping audiences discern fact from fiction.

Correction: Yesterday’s newsletter misidentified the author of a Columbia Journalism Review piece. It is Timothy Karr, not Kerr.