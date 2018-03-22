Need to Know: March 22, 2018

You might have heard: Cambridge Analytica harvested personal information from 50 million Facebook profiles without their permission to build psychological profiles of US voters for its work on Trump’s presidential campaign (New York Times)

But did you know: Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook has made mistakes building its platform, and the fixes to those mistakes will cost ‘many millions of dollars’ (Recode)

“We let the community down and I feel really bad and I’m sorry about that,” Zuckerberg said in a 20-minute interview with Recode on Wednesday. “There was this values tension playing out between the value of data portability — being able to take your data and some social data, the ability to create new experiences — on one hand, and privacy on the other hand. I was maybe too idealistic on the side of data portability, that it would create more good experiences — and it created some — but I think what the clear feedback from our community was that people value privacy a lot more.” Zuckerberg told Recode it will cost “many millions of dollars” to fix the mistakes it’s made around data privacy, and will include “at least basic analysis of the data collection from tens of thousands of apps.”

+ In a post to Facebook, Zuckerberg said Cambridge Analytica breached Facebook’s trust, which caused Facebook to breach users’ trust, and says he will prevent that from happening again (Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook)

+ “For Facebook to ensure users ‘understand which apps you’ve allowed to access your data’ — Zuckerberg’s latest version of a privacy promise the company has made for years — is to put its business under stress,” Taylor Lorenz writes. “A substantial portion of Facebook’s business model still depends on users not understanding the broad access they may be giving the platform and apps, so that it can monetize the scale of that data collection.” (The Daily Beast)

+ The academic who collected the Facebook data via a personality quiz app says, “We thought we were acting perfectly appropriately. We thought we were doing something that was really normal” (The Verge)

+ Noted: Meredith says it will cut 200 jobs and lay off 1,000 people (Reuters), and Meredith tells Fortune magazine that there’s been a lot of interest in buying the magazine, primarily from wealthy individuals and “it won’t be someone like Condé or Hearst” (Axios), while the New York Post reports that Bloomberg is one of the interested buyers for Fortune (New York Post); Snopes is asking its readers to contribute $2 million to keep the site afloat as it continues a legal battle over its ownership (Poynter); ProPublica collected 5,000 stories of maternal health complications during childbirth, using an online questionnaire that they partnered with NPR, Cosmopolitan, The Root and Texas Tribune to share (ProPublica)

How Trusting News is measuring the success of its strategies (Trusting News, Medium)

Trusting News is working with newsrooms to implement two to five experimental engagement strategies each. How are the newsrooms and the project as a whole tracking their success? Joy Mayer explains: Some simple things to track include conversations via Facebook, links on publishers’ websites, and reactions on social media to stories’ framing. But measurement is more challenging when lower numbers are actually better (i.e., less blowback from readers), when people don’t take the time to share what they think, and that brand sentiment is affected by many different factors.

45 journalists quit one of Slovakia’s largest news organizations, and started their own. 3 years later, they’re already profitable (Journalism.co.uk)

After quitting their jobs at Denník SME, 45 journalists came together to build a new kind of news organization. Dennik N was founded in 2015, and has already achieved profitability, thanks to a strategy that’s focused around producing short, breaking news and longform, in-depth reporting — and little in between. The company also doesn’t pay much attention to page views, but it does look at conversion and how willing people are to pay for stories. “There is a strong correlation in what people are willing to pay for, and what we ourselves consider quality journalism — we are proud of that,” Dennik N’s head of online Tomas Bella explains.

Joanne Lipman: Diversity training has made things worse for women and people of color (Washington Post)

On this week’s “Cape Up” podcast, Jonathan Capehart talks to former USA Today editor Joanne Lipman about how diversity training has made workplaces worse for both women and people of color. Diversity trainings, Lipman says, tells the leaders in those trainings, “It’s all your fault.” That gets ingrained into people’s minds. But Lipman argues that many of the diversity issues in the workplace are the result of implicit biases: “We don’t see quite as much of the really overt Mad Men sexism in the room, but there’s a ton of this unconscious bias that both men and women have,” Lipman says.

A PR firm has been placing articles in conservative publications, and at least three of the authors are fake (BuzzFeed News)

Public relations firm Third Dimension Strategies has placed at least 33 articles in 10 publications since 2016, part of TDS’s attempt to “covertly influence policy debates.” The topics of the articles ranged from contact lenses to attacks on Elon Musk to internet lending. “In three cases, nonexistent authors wrote about the same topics and for the same publications as people working for TDS,” BuzzFeed News’ Jane Lytvynenko reports. “The TDS stories offer a rare glimpse at a long-standing form of subversion in American media, in which readers are duped by explicitly paid-for content that does not disclose its origin. This kind of ‘astroturf’ is often speculated on, but rarely emerges into the light because of flimsy disclosure rules and plentiful corporate money. “

‘I don’t want to be a “drop-in” journalist’ (Poynter)

During a college fellowship, Keri Mitchell’s advisor told her she’d make a great community journalist, a comment that felt like an insult at the time. But, after starting out at a small daily, Mitchell, who is now an editor-at-large at the Advocate in east Dallas, says, “[I learned] I liked the work. I liked attending chamber of commerce meetings and visiting diners, and recognizing the faces around the tables. I liked that, once they learned to trust me, they sought me out with feedback and story ideas. I liked that, sometimes, my stories made a difference in their lives. It wasn’t glamorous work, but it was meaningful. … Journalists are currently clamoring toward better engagement to increase transparency and trust; my entire career has centered on engagement, both out of necessity and by choice. It’s who I am and, therefore, it’s what I do. I don’t want to be a ‘drop-in’ journalist. I want to go deep, not broad.”