Need to Know: March 21, 2023

You might have heard: BBC urges staff to delete TikTok from company mobile phones (The Guardian)

But did you know: The FBI And DOJ are investigating ByteDance’s use of TikTok to spy on journalists (Forbes)

The federal government is investigating the efforts by TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to access the locations and other private data of journalists who use the app. ByteDance claims that the actions were taken by individuals who are no longer employed at the company. ByteDance had promised to sequester American user data on U.S. servers overseen by a domestic team, but the revelations about accessing journalists' information "appeared to contradict" the promises that the company had made to the U.S. government, writes Emily Baker-White. Federal politicians are pushing for a full ban on TikTok.

+ Noted: The International Women’s Media Foundation is offering a four-day Hostile Environments and First Aid Training for U.S.-based women, nonbinary and gender non-conforming journalists in Austin, Tex. in May (IWMF); Labor strife at New York Times intensifies, dividing staff (The Wall Street Journal)

U.S. Democracy Day welcomes new advisory board for 2023 collaboration (Medium, Center for Cooperative Media)

U.S. Democracy Day has announced its new advisory board for 2023, including Elite Truong, the Vice President of Product Strategy at API. “With her experience in community-centered product development, designing distribution strategies that connect local newsrooms to their audiences and strategic business development experience, Elite will bring valuable insights to Democracy Day,” writes Joe Amditis.

How the Coloradoan is continuing to build on its Coloradoan Conversations platform (Coloradoan)

A year ago, the Coloradoan launched its Coloradoan Conversations platform, a crowdsourced take on the opinion page, with help from Northern Colorado Deliberative Journalism Project. Every week, registered commenters respond to open-ended questions about local issues; recaps of the responses are published alongside analysis of the issues. The goal is to become “a national example of a local online forum that truly contributes positively to our local information ecosystem and helps our community address its shared problems more productively.” The paper says that it will continue to broaden the project with different types of prompts and short videos designed to encourage discussion.

BuzzFeed’s Tasty in the UK is making its videos look less professional (The Drum)

The UK channel of Tasty, the food network owned by Buzzfeed, is trying to look less polished and more approachable to appeal to a TikTok-favoring audience. The brand, which is focusing more on multicultural cooking, will feature smaller kitchens and less pristine backdrops. The new channel says that its partnerships with supermarket chains are a natural fit, because viewers often ask where they can buy ingredients, recipes and cooking implements used in the videos.

Podcast company Maximum Fun will become a workers cooperative (Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles-based podcast company Maximum Fun, originally founded in 2011, is converting to a workers cooperative. The company says that it will be owned by “at least 16 people” who will each pay money into a trust and have a vote on the company’s board. The company’s current owner, Jesse Thorn, said it took them approximately 18 months to convert the company into a co-op. Thorn said that he was looking to sell but worried that non-creative staffers would lose their jobs if a larger media company acquired the company.

Forced to flee: How exiled journalists hold the powerful to account (Nieman Reports)