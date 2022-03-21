Need to Know: March 21, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Local news deserts are expanding. Here’s what we’ll lose (The Washington Post)

But did you know:

It’s important not to look away from the news deserts problems (Substack, Dick Tofel)

As long-standing metropolitan newspapers continue to decline, new publications are popping up in those cities, but news deserts continue to spread in other places, writes Dick Tofel. "What will happen to local news elsewhere, especially in smaller towns and rural areas, and particularly in places where people don't tend to have as much money?" he writes. Those areas face a bleak news picture, he writes, because "advertising won't be enough, readers and local donors lack resources, and help from the national philanthropic cavalry may not arrive, at least yet." He also says that current efforts to provide government funding wouldn't help these areas because they are aimed at helping existing news organizations as opposed to places "where the desert has already spread."

+ Noted: Reynolds Journalism Institute partners with Mississippi River Basin Ag & Water Desk to distribute collaborative journalism (Reynolds Journalism Institute); AAJA accepts applications for executive leadership program (Asian American Journalists Association)

API RESOURCES

Track the diversity of your sources with Source Matters — an easy automated tool from API

Source Matters allows newsrooms to easily track source demographics to see which groups may be underrepresented in their news coverage. A growing number of newsrooms (particularly those in public media) have begun tracking their source diversity, but many are still doing it by hand. Automating this process not only speeds it up, it leads to more accurate data and actionable insights. For more information or a demo of Source Matters, get in touch with us.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How a one dollar offer drives The Boston Globe’s subscription success story (Digital Content Next)

In 2018, The Boston Globe conducted an experiment to grow their slowing subscription rate with an introductory offer of $1 for the first six months. The result was 100,00 new subscribers. “We felt good right away that we had not mortgaged our future in any way to do this test,” said Tom Brown, vice president of consumer revenue for Boston Globe Media. The key to this subscription success story, Meena Thiruvengadam writes, was the Globe’s decision to make the trial subscription offer so low that readers would feel they were getting content practically for free. The Globe also saw that over 60% of its subscribers continued their subscription three months after their trial ended.

OFFSHORE

The work of local journalists in war reporting has gone unnoticed for too long (New Statesman)

Local producers who work with foreign journalists in countries where independent media is small or underdeveloped have the potential to become foreign correspondents or bureau chiefs, writes Sophie McBain. However, she writes, their hard work often goes uncredited and under-recognized. McBain, who has hired local journalists to report on international stories, acknowledges the role these local reporters play in foreign journalism — especially in times of conflict. “Almost all international journalists depend on local producers or ‘fixers,’ who are often journalists themselves and can share their contacts and knowledge, as well as help translate the local language and culture,” said McBain. But they are often paid less than their peers, take greater risks when reporting on violence in their own communities and have fewer opportunities to advance in their careers.

OFFBEAT

The 9-to-5 schedule should be the next pillar of work to fall (The New York Times)

Last year about half of workers surveyed around the world said they are more productive with a flexible work schedule. But two years into the global pandemic, many employers have still not adopted flexible work policies, writes Emily Laber-Warren. She argues that “in a truly flexible workplace, people would control not just where they work but also when.” Embracing flexible work schedules leads to “a healthier, more productive, creative and loyal workforce,” writes Laber-Warren. Companies would benefit from focusing less on the length of time spent working and more about the quality of the results, said Alex Soojung-Kim Pang, a technology forecaster who wrote a book about how people can achieve more when they do less work.

UP FOR DEBATE

The future of local news innovation is noncommercial (Columbia Journalism Review)

Is Big Tech fully to blame for the local news problem? Timothy Karr argues that the picture may be more complicated than that. “The decline of local news is a tale often told against the rise of Silicon Valley. But equating the shuttering of local newspapers with the flourishing ad business at companies like Google and Meta (formerly Facebook) doesn’t get the story entirely right,” he writes. There is legislation aimed at making tech platforms pay for news, but, Karr argues, “Congress would better spend its time on bills that treat journalism as a public good,” and allocating funds to support non-commercial media.

SHAREABLE

“We ask”: How Cicero Independiente listens to its community to identify their information needs (Institute for Nonprofit News)

Irene Romulo, co-founder of the independent bilingual news outlet Cicero Independiente, is motivated to serve its largely Latinx audience by the idea that the publication is both “community-wanted” and community-needed. The publication in Cicero and Berwyn, Ill. — two working-class towns with a history of corruption – recently interviewed some of its readers through API’s Listening and Sustainability Lab, to gain an understanding of its audience’s needs. Even before its launch in 2019, one of Cicero’s co-founders began conducting interviews with residents at a local coffee shop to learn what topics interested them the most. Ever since, the team has built relationships with its readers and local partners. “We’re constantly testing out different strategies to reach different members of our community,” said Romulo. From its goal to make public meetings accessible to its community which includes monolingual Spanish speakers, Cicero Independiente has created resources, including social media graphics, explainers and investigative stories to help its residents become more civically engaged.