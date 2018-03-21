Need to Know: March 21, 2018

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Google is creating the Google News Initiative, a $300 million project that aims to “elevate and strengthen quality journalism, evolve business models to drive sustainable growth, [and] empower news organizations through technological innovation” (The Keyword)

But did you know: Google is launching Subscribe with Google, its attempt to make it easier for readers to subscribe to news organizations (The Keyword)

Google is trying to make it easier for people to subscribe to news organizations with Subscribe with Google: Readers will be able to use their Google accounts to buy subscriptions on participating sites, and will be able to pay quickly with any credit card they’ve used with Google in the past. After that, they’ll be able to sign in with their Google account to access the publisher’s products, while Google handles the billing and lets the reader manage all their subscriptions in one place. Launch partners for Subscribe with Google include McClatchy, The Washington Post, The New York Times, GateHouse Media, and the USA Today Network.

+ Unlike Google’s Digital News Initiative in Europe, the Google News Initiative will not be giving out grants to news organizations: Instead, Google is bringing its products for publishers (such as AMP and its commenting tools) under one umbrella (Nieman Lab)

+ Peter Kafka argues: “No matter how hard Google and Facebook try to help publishers, they will do more to hurt them, because that’s the way they’re supposed to work. They’re built to eviscerate publishers. … Both Google and Facebook say they want to help publishers sell subscriptions to their stuff. And both Google and Facebook range from uninterested to barely interested in selling subscriptions to their own stuff.” (Recode)

+ Noted: YouTube removed a news video from The Atlantic that showed Richard B. Spencer saying, “Hail Trump, hail our people, hail victory!” less than two weeks after the 2016 presidential election, saying the video was “borderline content” under its hate-speech policy: The video was restored after The Atlantic challenged the removal (The Atlantic); Fox News contributor Ralph Peters denounces the network as a “propaganda machine for a destructive and ethically ruinous administration” as he quits (BuzzFeed News); The Atlantic launches a new Family section, covering parenting and politics and economics through families’ experiences with “essential and sophisticated journalism about the building-block unit of civilization” (The Atlantic); Digital First Media completes its acquisition of The Boston Herald (Boston Herald)

TRY THIS AT HOME



After he was laid off, a film critic used a tool called Authory to bring his audience to his new projects (Poynter)

When film critic Stephen Whitty was laid off in January from NJ Advance Media, he linked to his profile on Authory in his farewell column. Authory is a portfolio site that automatically collects journalists’ articles from around the Internet, and makes backups of them in case those sites go down. And most useful for Whitty, Authory allows readers to sign up for notifications when a new article is posted on a journalist’s profile. “[Audiences] follow me to all the new things I’m doing and add some welcome activity to those sites,” Whitty explains, saying he received 250 to 300 subscribers from the link in his farewell column. “When something pops up in your inbox and says ‘Hey, here’s this writer and he has a new story out and here’s the link, go read it,’ I think that tends to reach people a little more constantly and effectively than hoping they log on to Twitter and see your message.”

OFFSHORE



‘This Indian startup wants to free — and find stories in — public data that’s messy and inaccessible’ (Nieman Lab)

How India Lives is a three-year-old startup that’s trying to make public data more easily accessible. Its goal is to be the “go-to search portal for publicly available data in India,” Gangadhar Patil explains. “It also operates as a data consultancy and agency for data-driven news stories that attempt to answer questions in the public interest by transforming difficult-to-obtain and analyze data into something more accessible.” Some accomplishments How India Lives has had so far: In its first year, it published data stories with multiple editorial partners, and has since signed an exclusive publishing agreement with financial daily Mint, which has published more than 150 stories from How India Lives so far.

+ Facebook is running full-page ads in newspapers in Mexico, warning about “fake news” during the country’s presidential campaign (Bloomberg)

OFFBEAT



iHeart Radio and Cumulus Media have both filed for bankruptcy, but 93 percent of adults still listen to AM/FM radio each week. What’s the future of terrestrial radio? (Axios)

Last week, the country’s largest radio broadcaster iHeartRadio filed for bankruptcy, just months after its rival Cumulus Media filed for bankruptcy in November. “The fates of iHeart and Cumulus raise questions about the future of terrestrial radio, which is struggling to compete with digital broadcasting and streaming services like Spotify,” Erica Pandey writes. Yet research indicates that Americans are still listening to radio: Nielsen says 93 percent of Americans over the age of 18 listen to AM/FM radio each week. But radio is seeing its share of advertising challenges, PwC research suggests: Radio ad revenue grew by 1.6 percent in 2016, and is expected to slow to 0.4 percent by 2021, while broadcast ad revenue has essentially plateaued.

UP FOR DEBATE



‘After drastic cuts at The Denver Post, what is Digital First’s end game?’ (Poynter)

After Digital First Media announced plans to cut one-third of The Denver Post’s newsroom, Rick Edmonds asks: What’s Alden Global Capital’s game plan? “Distressed-asset funds, like Alden, do indeed look to cash in on their investment in the short term, five years max, and then get out. Bleeding declining properties for profit in the meantime, with no regard to their future, is one way to do that,” Edmonds writes. “But my guess is that Digital First will also be quite willing to sell individual properties anytime — as they did when the Huntsman family stepped up to buy the Salt Lake Tribune in April 2016. A civic-minded billionaire could easily acquire the Denver Post or East Bay Times, though some reinvestment would be required.”

+ A former Facebook employee says he warned the company’s senior leadership that its data protection policies had the potential for a breach, and says data harvesting like Cambridge Analytica’s was routine (The Guardian); The revelations around Cambridge Analytica and Facebook could have major implications for how online advertising is bought and sold, Lucia Moses reports: “For years, the digital ad industry has rebuffed most proposals to regulate ad targeting. The frequent mantra was that personally identifiable information isn’t used, no harm is done and, besides, the direct mail industry is far more invasive. In light of the spotlight being shone onto Cambridge Analytica, that approach probably won’t work” (Digiday); “Whatever Cambridge Analytica has done to the U.S., it’s done worse to developing countries” (Select All)

SHAREABLE



When towns lose their local newspapers, health officials and disease researchers are ‘left flying blind’ (Stat)

“Epidemiologists rely on all kinds of data to detect the spread of disease, including reports from local and state agencies and social media. But local newspapers are critical to identifying outbreaks and forecasting their trajectories,” Helen Branswell explains. When towns lose their local newspapers, that can mean that health officials and disease researchers are left without an important source of information. “We rely very heavily on local news. And I think what this will probably mean is that there are going to be pockets of the U.S. where we’re just not going to have a particularly good signal anymore,” Maia Majumder, a Ph.D. candidate at MIT who specializes in mathematical modeling, tells Stat.