Need to Know: March 20, 2018

You might have heard: Tronc chairman Michael Ferro announced on Monday that he is retiring from the company, and CEO Justin Dearborn is expected to succeed Ferro as chairman (Robert Feder)

But did you know: As Ferro leaves the company, he’s accused of sexual harassment by two women outside of Tronc (Fortune)

Two women who say they were sexually harassed by Michael Ferro are coming forward. Both women encountered Ferro in his “work as an investor and dealmaker,” and were “frightened and taken by surprise, [and feared] that their business ventures were in jeopardy.” In response to the allegations, Ferro’s spokesman gave a statement to Fortune that neither admitted nor denied the claims: “Your on-the-record allegations appear to involve private conduct with private individuals who were not employees of Tronc or any other company he ran. As recently announced, Mr. Ferro has retired back to private life after leading a financial turnaround of tronc as the non-executive chairman.”

+ Ferro will continue to be paid $5 million per year by Tronc through December 2020 as a consultant (@davidfolkenflik, Twitter)

+ “Michael Ferro knew he had a deadline, with journalistic bloodhounds on this trail. The fact that he was able to sell [the Los Angeles Times and San Diego Union-Tribune] — at $500 million, perhaps twice the southern California newspapers’ market value — was just icing on the cake,” Ken Doctor writes. “He’d beaten two clocks. One: Publication of sexual harassment allegations. Two: Tronc full-year 2017 financials, which, on the heels of a poorly executed conference call with financial analysts, submerged Tronc share prices by as much as 30 percent.” (Nieman Lab); “Now, Ferro may be gone, but his grand vision for ‘shareholder value’ continues at Tronc’s other papers” (Splinter)

+ Noted: Meredith is expected to tell Time magazine, Fortune, Money and Sports Illustrated, “titles that attract primarily male readership … not playing to its core strength in women’s magazines” (Reuters); Craig Silverman reports on how Facebook groups are being used to spread misinformation, plan harassment and radicalize people (BuzzFeed News); Facebook’s chief security officer Alex Stamos is expected to leave the company over disagreements with its top leadership over disinformation (New York Times); Facebook is launching a $5/month subscription for video creators (Recode); Condé Nast exits its ad sales partnership with NBCUniversal and Vox Media after less than a year (Digiday); Local news startup Whereby.Us adds two new cities: Portland and Orlando (Nieman Lab); eMarketer predicts that Facebook and Google’s dominance over digital advertising may be waning as competitors cut into their market share (eMarketer)

TRY THIS AT HOME



Digital editing means taking a different look at the five W’s (Media Stack, Medium)

When editing digital stories, Damon Kiesow writes we should take a second look at the five W’s in journalism, putting more thought into audience, platform and analytics. For digital editing, those become: WHO is the audience, WHAT is the story, WHERE are you distributing, WHEN are you publishing, WHY will people read this, and HOW are you measuring impact?

+ First Draft News launches a free online course on identifying misinformation (First Draft News)

OFFSHORE



Cambodian daily newspaper Phnom Penh Post may close after the government hits it with a huge tax bill (UCA News)

Independent newspaper Phnom Penh Post may be forced to shutter after the Cambodian government hit the organization with a huge tax bill, “making it the latest casualty in a government crackdown on the media.” UCA News reports that the tax bill is about $3.9 million USD. Last year, The Cambodia Daily was forced to close when the government issued the organization a tax bill of more than $6 million USD.

+ The Telegraph in London is building out its tech reporting team: It will open a Silicon Valley bureau, and add nine tech reporting jobs in London (PressGazette)

OFFBEAT



‘Lack of wage transparency is a real factor in suppressing American wages’ (Civic Skunk Works)

“You probably don’t know how much your coworkers make either. I get it. It’s an awkward conversation to have. It’s taboo,” Nick Cassella writes. “There is a serious price to pay for keeping your salary secret, though: it benefits your boss. Their asymmetric knowledge of who earns what enables them to pay you ‘less than [your] economic value’ demands. … Enforcing greater wage transparency is not a silver bullet. It’s not going to completely erase all wage stagnation. But it is a powerful remedy to a labor market that favors the employer. If Americans want to see bigger paychecks, they should start by figuring out what their coworkers are making.”

UP FOR DEBATE



YouTube is taking advantage of Wikipedia, and amplifying the challenges it needs to address (New York Times)

YouTube’s plan to add Wikipedia articles next to videos about conspiracy theories was met with skepticism last week: “I’m genuinely curious whether YouTube management is a bunch of Pollyannas who have never watched the videos on their platforms, or a bunch of people who just don’t care,” online disinformation expert Renee DiResta tweeted. John Herrman argues that YouTube’s plans are just part of a larger pattern of Wikipedia being taken advantage of: “A cross between a piece of infrastructure, a public commons and an online community, Wikipedia has been a boon to some of the largest companies in the world since it started nearly two decades ago. Whatever benefit Google hopes to get from using the online encyclopedia to fact-check YouTube videos is likely to pale in comparison with the value it receives from including Wikipedia entries in its search results.”

SHAREABLE



The rise of ‘fake news’ is leading to a record number of journalism majors (MarketWatch)

“We as students are concerned we haven’t been paying attention and holding government officials accountable enough for their actions,” 18-year-old USC Annenberg School student Zoe Ginsberg says. “There’s also a level of excitement and thrill that has been inspiring.” The rise of “fake news” and attacks against the press is actually leading to a record number of journalism majors at U.S. universities, MarketWatch reports. Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism saw a 10 percent increase in applications for the 2017-18 school year after years of consistent application numbers, while USC’s Annenberg School saw record numbers of first-year applicants this year.