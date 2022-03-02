Need to Know: March 2, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Parents really want useful education news. They aren’t all getting it. (Nieman Lab)

But did you know: When covering education, ethnic media outlets are more likely to produce solutions-oriented journalism (Twitter, @JesseHolcomb)

A new study from the Center for Social Research at Calvin University found that media outlets that serve communities of color are more likely to focus on service- and solutions-oriented journalism when covering education than other local news outlets. They are also more likely than mainstream news outlets to cover “the intersection of race and education,” according to Jesse Holcomb, one of the report’s authors. The study found that Black and Hispanic parents were more interested in news about the impact of race on education, as well as stories about inequality in education. Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

+ Noted: Justin Smith and Ben Smith have approached some of the biggest names in media in an effort to raise $20-30 million for the launch of their news outlet this fall (Axios); Jezebel, Gizmodo, The Root and other G/O Media writers go on strike (The Wrap); A dispute over a vaccine column spiraled into a conflict that threatens the future of the Chicago Reader (Poynter)

API UPDATE

Here’s a step-by-step guide for clearly labeling opinion content (Trusting News)

Many news consumers complain that there is too much opinion in modern news. But news organizations aren’t always making it easy to differentiate between the two, Joy Mayer writes. Often, it is far too easy for readers to consume opinion content and genuinely confuse it with straight news. Trusting News has launched a resource designed to help newsrooms communicate clearly about opinion content. Mayer writes that newsrooms should consider how easy it might be for a casual or first-time audience member to understand that a piece of content is sharing an opinion or perspective, and whose opinion or perspective it is.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How the Lexington Herald-Leader partnered with CivicLex to elevate community voices (Lenfest Institute)

When the Lexington Herald-Leader set out to include more community input in its coverage, it began by partnering with the civic education nonprofit CivicLex. The two launched a program called Our Voices, which led to the publication of 26 opinion essays on racial justice by community members of color. The pieces covered subjects like housing, economic opportunity, education, health and law enforcement. The key to success was providing support and compensation to the writers, none of whom had any experience writing opinion essays. CivicLex’s executive director, Richard Young, said the project was an opportunity to “transform who feels comfortable writing an editorial in the Herald-Leader.”

OFFSHORE

Global fact-checkers unite to battle disinformation about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (Poynter)

In the week since Russia invaded Ukraine, dozens of fact-checkers from around the world have collaborated on #UkraineFacts, a database developed by Spanish nonprofit news organization Maldita.es. The participants, all members of the International Fact-Checking Network, can enter their fact checks, which other news outlets can then use, eliminating duplicate research. The database also shows how misinformation that pops up in one country or language moves around the world. Much of the misinformation consists of images and videos that are actually from older conflicts.

+ Thousands donate to a campaign to save Ukrainian media. The funds will enable independent media to continue to cover the war from neighboring countries. (The Guardian)

OFFBEAT

How Ukrainians have used social media to humiliate the Russians and rally the world (The Washington Post)

Ukrainians and their supporters around the world have used social media to boost Ukrainian messages and “to bruise, belittle and humiliate the Russians,” write Drew Harwell and Rachel Lerman. For years, Russia has pushed propaganda on social media, and now the Ukrainians are fighting back online. Social media has been used by the Ukrainains for practical purposes like disseminating escape routes and recording brutal clashes, even creating documentation of war crimes for future investigators. But social media is also spreading patriotic images to inspire resistance and encourage people to fight Russian forces, both in the streets and online.

+ Related: TikTok was designed for war (Wired); How the Russian invasion of Ukraine is playing out on English, Ukrainian, and Russian Wikipedia (Slate); Taylor Lorenz details online harassment after writing article about scam “war pages” Instagram (Twitter, @TaylorLorenz)

UP FOR DEBATE

Want to quantify solutions? Build a data center (Medium, The Whole Story)

Solutions reporting should be evidence-based, but finding that evidence can be difficult, writes Jack Rosenberry. As data coordinator for the New York and Michigan Solutions Journalism Collaborative, Rosenberry is creating a data center to help news outlets report on caregiving for older adults. This data center contains links and information about services for older adults from around the country. He’s also compiling a resource guide that contains publicly accessible information to share with caregivers. “Our hope is that by bringing information from the data center into public view to complement our journalism we can catalyze a shift in the public conversation,” writes Rosenberry.

SHAREABLE

A new site brings a local lens to criminal justice and voting rights (Nieman Lab)