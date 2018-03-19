Need to Know: March 19, 2018

You might have heard: Cambridge Analytica is a data firm that worked on Trump’s presidential campaign, using “psychographic” profiling to create profiles for voters and targeting individuals based on those profiles (Vox)

But did you know: Cambridge Analytica harvested personal information from 50 million Facebook profiles without their permission to build psychological profiles of US voters for its work on Trump’s presidential campaign (New York Times)

Cambridge Analytica harvested private information from 50 million Facebook users without their permission. That data was used to create profiles of U.S. voters for its work on Trump’s campaign, and could be Facebook’s largest data breach ever. “Interviews with a half-dozen former employees and contractors, and a review of the firm’s emails and documents, have revealed that Cambridge not only relied on the private Facebook data but still possesses most or all of the trove,” NYT reports. Meanwhile, Facebook “downplayed the scope of the leak and questioned whether any of the data still remained out of its control.”

+ On Friday, Facebook released a statement condemning Cambridge Analytica’s tactics and promising to take action, and banned Cambridge Analytica from its platform (Facebook Newsroom); Christopher Wylie, the whistleblower from Cambridge Analytica, was also suspended by Facebook, along with University of Cambridge psychology professor Dr. Aleksandr Kogan and Cambridge Analytica’s parent company Strategic Communication Laboratories (CBS News)

+ Recode breaks down how Cambridge Analytica was able to access Facebook’s user data: Kogan, the Cambridge psychology professor, created an app called “thisisyourdigitallife” in 2015 with Facebook’s login feature, and 270,000 people opted in to sharing personal profile information with the app, including data about their Facebook network (Recode); “Facebook could see it was happening. … Their security protocols were triggered because Kogan’s apps were pulling this enormous amount of data, but apparently Kogan told them it was for academic use. So they were like, ‘Fine,’” Wylie says (The Guardian)

+ Former federal officials say Facebook may have violated the FTC’s privacy regulations by allowing Cambridge Analytica access to users’ data, and could be subject to “many millions of dollars in fines” (Washington Post); If you’re wondering how vulnerable your personal information is, Fast Company explains how to see what apps have access to your Facebook data (Fast Company)

+ Noted: Meredith is expected to cut up to 300 jobs as early as this week, largely from Time Inc.’s corporate operations in NYC (Wall Street Journal); After editor Lorin Stein resigned amid sexual harassment allegations, The Paris Review’s candidates for its next editor are all women (Vulture); The Byrd family sold daily newspapers Harrisonburg Daily News-Record and The Winchester Star along with four weeklies to Ogden Newspapers (Richmond Times-Dispatch); Reuters News is receiving $10 billion to build a sustainable news business, thanks to a “$17 billion M&A deal in which private equity giant Blackstone is taking over the Thomson Reuters financial-terminal business” (Recode)

Inside The Seattle Times’ newsletter strategy: Its newsletters are link-heavy, and are intended to convert people into paying subscribers (Lenfest Institute)

The Seattle Times has found that readers who are referred by one of its email newsletters are 25 times more likely to subscribe than a visitor referred from Facebook. To maximize that opportunity, the Seattle Times has developed a newsletter strategy that’s heavy on links, with the goal of sending people back to their website (which has a metered paywall) and ultimately turning those readers into subscribers. Joseph Lichterman explains that the Seattle Times sees newsletters as “a way to build reader loyalty — and to convert those readers to subscribers — while also providing an engaging product for potential advertisers and sponsors.”

The Guardian’s journey to becoming a supporter-led organization required understanding who its readers are and what they’re willing to pay for (Marketing Week)

“We have come to the end of the first stage, which was about experimentation, discovery and to some extent convincing people internally and externally that we could make it work and it was viable. Now we are building the science around it,” The Guardian’s chief customer officer Anna Bateson says about the journey to becoming a “supporter-led organization.” Getting to the point where The Guardian is making more money from readers than from advertisers has meant an intense focus on understanding its readers, who is willing to pay and what they’re willing to pay for, Bateson says. Now, The Guardian is thinking about ways collect more data about its readers: “The world and behavior is changing. The idea of being asked to log in is becoming increasingly comfortable to people, as long as you are honest about why you’re asking them and what you’re going to do and you are trusted to respect their data,” Bateson says.

+ Registration walls are increasingly being used by publishers to collect personal information: “The ask of personal information is lower than the ask of dollars,” Piano’s SVP of strategy Michael Silberman says. “It’s an easier hurdle to jump somebody over” (Digiday)

+ The Times of London created a “digital butler” that uses machine learning to serve “content to individuals in the way and format that best suits them” (Digiday)

A new podcast is shedding light on mental health issues in startup culture (Fast Company)

Startup culture is often heralded and seen as a way to improve workplaces: These organizations often have flat hierarchies, value creativity, and encourage open communication. But “the relentlessly positive, ‘We’re killing it!’ culture often masks a more complex reality,” the description reads. “Killing It” is a new podcast from Spotify that highlights mental health issues in startups, with entrepreneurs explaining how they managed stress, depression and anxiety while building a company.

The NYT opinion section is supposed to challenge its liberal readers, but it’s not accurately representing conservatism in America (Vox)

The New York Times’ editorial page has seen its fair share of criticism in the last year, particularly since James Bennet took over as editorial page editor in March 2016. As it’s hired and fired Quinn Norton, seen controversy over hiring Bret Stephens from WSJ, and published editorials based on questionable information, NYT has justified its decisions by saying that it’s pursuing diversity and trying to challenge its readers. That’s a legitimate goal, Vox’s David Roberts argues, but the problem is that the NYT editorial page isn’t being honest about conservatism in the United States: “[Columnists such as David Brooks and Ross Douthat] might serve the purpose of challenging liberal thinking, but … If the Times wants to find authentic expressions of the sentiments animating Trump supporters, it will have to look beyond the confines of the elite establishment, to Breitbart, TownHall, Infowars, or one of the avowedly right-wing outlets where conservatives cluster.”

+ As more journalists are covering white supremacy in the United States, CPJ says that young journalists and freelancers are particularly vulnerable to threats both online and offline (Committee to Protect Journalists)

‘How the old bosses won at the new Gothamist’ (Splinter)

“New York Public Radio and WNYC’s revival of Gothamist, the beloved New York news site which was abruptly shut down last November, has been framed as a rare victory for local journalism,” David Uberti writes. “But something was missing [from the announcement]. There was not a single mention of Gothamist’s sister site, DNAinfo, which built its own legacy of hyperlocal reporting and was also shut down last November, but is not being resurrected. … DNAinfo was presumably left out because it is not part of WNYC’s project. But the tone-deafness of that omission, coupled with the backlash it received, symbolized the deep resentment bubbling beneath the optimistic headlines about Gothamist’s rebirth.”

+ “Facebook announces plan to combat fake news stories by making them actually happen,” The Onion writes: “We take this problem very seriously, and I want our users to be confident that the stories they see on Facebook are either true already or will be very soon” (The Onion)