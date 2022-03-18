Need to Know: March 18, 2022

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

In Russia, television journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who went on live television to protest the war in Ukraine, was fined by the government for distributing a separate anti-war video. Other Russian journalists are seeking Western donors and setting up hubs in exile, while foreign news organizations are moving their reporters out of Russia in the wake of strict new censorship laws. The Russian government has banned Instagram, while TikTok has pulled back in Russia; both The Washington Post and The New York Times have launched Telegram channels with war news. And Mother Jones reports that the Kremlin has ordered state television to heavily feature pro-Russia clips from Tucker Carlson. (The Washington Post, The New York Times, The Verge, The Wall Street Journal, Mother Jones)

Back in the United States, Gannett has announced that it is shutting down at least 19 print weekly newspapers in Massachusetts and ceasing its print operations in Wisconsin. Earlier in the week, a report in The Wall Street Journal found that the newspaper chain had been giving inaccurate information to advertisers for nine months, misrepresenting where billions of digital ads were placed within the network’s news outlets. Gannett responded, citing human error. (Media Nation, Poynter, The Wall Street Journal, Editor & Publisher)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

Des Moines Register’s Opinion section is changing. The section will now focus more on local issues, offer more solutions-oriented journalism, feature several perspectives on an issue and mostly cease running nationally syndicated columns. (Des Moines Register)

New Muck Rack survey on the state of journalism in 2022. The average journalist now has four beats, writes for multiple mediums and is optimistic about the future of the journalism industry. (Muck Rack)

It’s time to go beyond the typical election coverage playbook. Spotlight PA is working on a plan to build a Democracy Initiative for local newsrooms, which will help provide direct services to voters and explain the work that journalists do to readers. (Nieman Reports)

API RESOURCES

Four resources for rethinking opinion pages

A number of publications have recently announced that they are reimagining their opinion sections. API has supported some of this work, as part of a broader effort to help publishers who want their opinion content to promote constructive conversations in their communities. Some publishers are focused on keeping their opinion content local, on the theory that nationally polarizing issues can contribute to local divisions. In 2019 we sought the perspectives of three opinion editors who have thought through ways to modernize their sections. Another small town paper is applying conflict mediation skills to its opinion content. And, finally, there are efforts afoot to make sure that readers can differentiate between opinion and news content, which has been a focus of API affiliate Trusting News.

+ API’s director of inclusion and audience growth, Letrell Crittenden, discusses building long-term strategies for DEIB in news organizations (Editor & Publisher)

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ “The era of the foreign correspondent is over”: Justin Smith on his media start-up with Ben Smith (The New York Times)

+ How women in the business of news navigate their careers (The Lenfest Institute)

+ From sources to co-creators: innovations in participatory journalism with jesikah maria ross (Medium, We Are Hearken)