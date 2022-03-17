Need to Know: March 17, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: U.S. newsroom employment has fallen 26% since 2008 (Pew Research Center)

But did you know: The average journalist now covers 4 beats, and most work in more than one medium (Muck Rack)

A new survey of more than 2,500 journalists has found that the average journalist now covers four beats, up from three in 2021. The vast majority of journalists primarily create online news content, and 74% also work in a secondary medium like newsletters or podcasts. More than three-quarters (77%) of journalists say Twitter is their most valuable social network, and 64% say they track their stories' coverage on social media. More than half of journalists (58%) say they are optimistic about their profession; the beats with the most optimistic reporters are fashion/beauty and religion, and the most pessimistic are weather and crime. Less than one-third (32%) say they think that audience trust in their coverage has increased.

+ Noted: CUNY’s Newmark Graduate School of Journalism announces the first Black media product strategy cohort (CUNY); U.S. implements new rules requiring broadcasters to identify foreign-government material (Reuters); Gannett’s Wisconsin newspapers will move printing to Central Illinois (Poynter)

Meet us at the local news summit in North Carolina

Fast-growing North Carolina is home to a number of people and organizations who are thinking hard about the future of journalism. API is proud to work alongside them. We’ve worked with a 100-year-old newspaper to help grow its digital subscriptions, as well as other independent publishers thinking about engagement and revenue. We’re grateful for our relationship through Table Stakes to the University of North Carolina, and are happy to uplift inspiring examples of newsroom change, such as a local paper’s efforts to serve its Latinx community. And we’ve tapped into the expertise of leaders like Nation Hahn of EducationNC for programs on transformation, engagement and revenue. If you’ll be at the NC Local News & Information Summit, which starts today at Elon University, please say hello to API’s EVP & chief of news transformation, Amy Kovac-Ashley, or connect with her on Twitter. She’d love to hear from you.



+ API’s director of inclusion and audience growth, Letrell Crittenden, discusses building long-term strategies for DEIB in news organizations (Editor & Publisher)

Why now is the time to get creative and go beyond your typical election playbook (Nieman Reports)

Newsrooms are increasingly taking a pro-democracy position in their work, as partisan operatives push misinformation about voting and attempt to influence local elections. Christopher Baxter, the executive director and editor-in-chief of Spotlight PA, writes that his newsroom is taking “steps to center this coverage and clearly explain to readers what’s happening and why it matters.” Now, they are also working to launch a Democracy Initiative, which will help local newsrooms provide more direct services to readers and connect people to the resources they need. Baxter writes that the initiative is inspired by existing engagement work at outlets like Epicenter-NYC and KPCC.

How France’s Mediapart built a successful news model around investigative journalism (Global Investigative Journalism Network)

Fourteen years ago, Mediapart launched as a paywalled investigative journalism site in France, at a time when it was difficult to convince readers to pay 9 euros a month for a subscription. Now, the site averages 6.5 million visitors a month, and 98% of its annual revenue of 21.3 million euros ($23.9 million), comes from its more than 200,000 subscribers. The site has succeeded with in-depth, often serialized articles, many of which have touched on high-profile figures in politics and finance. And Mediapart has prioritized transparency with readers, featuring a “black box” at the end of each article detailing the methodology and relevant documents for that story.

Some advertisers might rely on “nutrition labels” for television news (Variety)

Magna, a large ad buying firm, has hired Newsguard to devise “nutrition labels” to grade the veracity of hundreds of television news programs. Just as advertisers avoid certain keywords or controversial topics online, this will help them make decisions about which broadcast and cable news programs they support, writes Brian Steinberg. News programs are one of the few options for large, live audiences, making them appealing to many advertisers. Allie Kalish, an executive at Magna, said that the goal is “that our advertising does not fund any of the misinformation or disinformation, and spends toward partners that provide quality, factual information that enables people to make well-informed decisions.”

Looking for a new journalism gig? Consider small newspaper ownership (Poynter)

Journalists who are looking to lead their own projects or be their own bosses should consider purchasing an existing small newspaper, writes Kathleen McElroy, the director of the journalism school at the University of Texas at Austin. Unlike a startup, existing community newspapers have already built trust and name recognition within their communities. And as many publishers and editors look to retire, they are seeking passionate journalists who will continue their paper’s name. Despite the narrative that local newspapers are dying, experts say that small publications can be modestly successful and profitable for owners. “No one will get rich,” said Jim Moser, president of a newspaper management company in Texas, “but you can make a good living and be an important part of a community.”

A new publication springs up in a former news desert outside Chicago (Nieman Lab)