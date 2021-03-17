Need to Know: March 17, 2021

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: America’s Black press is enjoying a ‘renaissance’ (Report for America)

But did you know: Boston venture aims to ‘resurrect and reimagine’ anti-slavery newspaper for the 21st century (NPR)

The Boston Globe and Boston University’s Center for Antiracist Research have teamed up to relaunch The Emancipator, a 19th-century abolitionist newspaper. Co-founder Ibram X. Kendi said the goal is to “hasten racial justice” by reframing the national conversation, and that the paper “will marry the best of scholarship and journalism” in the pursuit of racial equity. The Emancipator will feature expert voices and students journalists, and will remain free to the public through support from its founding institutions and philanthropic grants. Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

+ Noted: LA Times union urged owner Pat Soon-Shiong to support any measure that would restore Tribune Publishing’s newsrooms to quality local ownership (Twitter, @MediaGuildWest); Fortune staffers stage day-long work stoppage (Talking Biz News)

API UPDATE

American Press Institute announces 2021 Table Stakes cohort and coaches

Today API is thrilled to announce the eight news organizations and six coaches selected for the 2021 Major Market cohort of the Table Stakes Local News Transformation Program, an innovative yearlong change management program supported by the Knight-Lenfest Local News Transformation Fund.

+ Trust Tip: Scale engagement efforts by being efficient, part three (Trusting News)

TRY THIS AT HOME

The Oaklandside introduces a pilot program to keep learning from the community (Oaklandside)

Before The Oaklandside launched, its founders embarked on a months-long listening program, asking Oakland residents what they wanted from a local news organization. Those conversations informed the organization’s Mission Metrics, which keep it accountable to its founding values, such as reporting for (not only about) people dealing with problems, amplifying diverse voices and making local government more accessible. Now, the site is launching a seven-person group of paid community advisors who will assess the stories being published and give feedback on how the site reflects its community. The site is also planning to launch more avenues for reader feedback in the next few months.

+ Related: McClatchy will create community advisory boards to work with each of its opinion teams, as part of its effort to double down on local opinion journalism (Nieman Lab)

+ Earlier: Tips for putting together and running a community advisory board (American Press Institute)

OFFSHORE

Google News Initiative announces 11 global projects that expand the reach of fact-checks (Google)

The Google News Initiative has announced the 11 recipients of its $3 million open fund for projects debunking vaccine misinformation. Recipients include Africa Check, which will produce interactive radio dramas in Senegal and Nigeria; Agência Lupa, which will provide fact-checking services to community radio stations covering news deserts in Brazil; Escenario Tlaxcala, which will distribute fact-checking content in Mexico via loudspeakers for offline audiences; la diaria, which will partner with trap music performer Pekeño 77 to create content about COVID-19 misinformation in Uruguay; and The Quint, which will distribute fact checks through a grassroots network of rural women in India.

OFFBEAT

Wikipedia is finally asking Big Tech to pay up (Wired)

Google and Wikipedia have grown up together over the last 20 years, with Google helping establishing Wikipedia as a trustworthy source and Wikipedia providing Google with excerpts to use on its search pages. But while Google and the other big tech companies have become massive corporations, Wikipedia remains a midsize nonprofit. Now, the Wikimedia Foundation, which runs Wikipedia, is launching Wikimedia Enterprise, a commercial product designed to sell Wikipedia content to tech companies. Enterprise will offer real-time data on changes to Wikipedia entries in a format that is tailored to the requirements of each company, as well as offer customer support. Wikimedia’s chief revenue officer, Lisa Seitz-Gruwell, says that the most of the company’s funding will still come from user donations and grants, but the extra revenue stream will allow the foundation to expand to more areas of the world over the next decade.

+ Facebook explores paid deals for new publishing platform (Axios)

UP FOR DEBATE

When candidates make reckless statements just to get attention, should they get attention? (The Plain Dealer)

In a letter to readers over the weekend, Chris Quinn, editor of The Plain Dealer in Cleveland, wrote that covering 2022 Ohio Senate candidate Josh Mandel was proving a challenge to the paper. Quinn said the Republican politician has been sharing potentially dangerous thoughts on social media — such as advocating for the end of mask mandates — and that he has “proven himself to be a candidate who will say just about anything if it means getting his name in the news.” As a result, Quinn says, the paper has decided it will not print Mandel’s more outrageous statements at this point in the campaign, though it may pivot if Mandel becomes a leading candidate closer to the election.

SHAREABLE

Nebraska high school journalist refuses to back down, publishes her censored article in local paper (Student Press Law Center)