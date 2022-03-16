Need to Know: March 16, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Nonprofit news media is on the rise (The NonProfit Times)

But did you know: Detour Detroit joins Outlier Media (Outlier Media)

Local news outlets Outlier Media and Detour Detroit have announced that they will be merging under the Outlier Media umbrella to "grow the future of independent local journalism in Detroit." This decision brings both women-led organizations closer to their shared goal of serving Detroiters and rebuilding local news for communities. "We're dedicated to reimagining local news for Detroit and making sure all Detroiters have access to the information and accountability they deserve," said Sarah Alvarez, founder of Outlier Media. From the time it launched in 2016, Outlier Media has delivered information about housing and other local issues through its signature text messaging service, which it uses to reach audiences. Founded in 2018, startup Detour Detroit delivers original and curated reporting using its newsletter. The team will continue to publish their products under Outlier Media.

Trust Tip: Help your audience navigate the news (Trusting News)

Consuming news can be exhausting – especially when it feels overwhelmingly negative. News outlets should make sure they’re “not sending the message that more news is always better,” writes Joy Mayer, director of Trusting News. “Sometimes, offering a finite experience is a huge relief.” This edition of Trust Tips, which revives a tip from another time when the news seemed stressful and never-ending – the early weeks of the pandemic in 2020 – suggests ways to help your audience manage their news consumption, including limiting news intake when necessary. Sign up for weekly Trust Tips here.

How to build mutual aid into your media business (Poynter)



Media educator and journalist Tuck Woodstock has made it a conscious business practice to reinvest in the community served by their journalism. As the creator and host of award-winning independent podcast Gender Reveal, Woodstock has managed to redistribute more than $222,000 in grants, donations and mutual aid to its largely trans listener and subscriber base. “I work very hard on the show, but it simply could not exist without the wisdom and vulnerability of the trans people I interview,” they write. Last year during the platform’s fall mutual aid drive, Woodstock used income from the platform’s Patreon page and other donations to redistribute 33 grants of $500 each to various groups and mutual aid initiatives led by people of color.

+ Shaking the trees: How 15 newsrooms grew sponsorship revenue by 250% (Institute for Nonprofit News)

‘Hard, emotional and painful’: Journalists in Ukraine on covering Russia’s invasion (Committee to Protect Journalists)

The physical and emotional toll of war in Ukraine has also had an impact on how journalists on the front lines are able to cover the conflict. Freelance photographer Oleksandr Ratushnyak recalls how he felt during the first set of explosions over Kyiv on February 24. “[…] I had so many different internal reactions — panic, fear, dangers, [the need for] security and protection, pain, anger, love,” he told Natalie Gryvnyak in an interview for the Committee to Protect Journalists. Adam Bihari, a Hungarian reporter now back in his country, saw “three floors of a residential building blown to pieces by a rocket in Kyiv,” and “thousands of innocent civilians living underground.” Benas Gerdziunas, a multimedia journalist from Lithuania who has covered local wars in Ukraine, was unsuccessful in his attempt to travel with a Ukrainian military unit. And, filmmaker Antoine Boddaert, who has documented the invasion from a tiny village, shares that locals initially suspected he and his film crew were spies.

LinkedIn’s creative team brings passion to being a professional (Ad Age)

Once a hub exclusive for people looking for work, LinkedIn has now become a global networking site for professionals to network, share ideas and develop their leadership skills. The shift in branding can be attributed to the company’s in-house creative team, which was founded in 2015 and is currently led by the company’s executive creative director Kevin Frank. “[LinkedIn] has evolved to really focus on things like equity and representation and removing the stigma of asking for help — we’ve moved it to a higher level of purpose,” he told Ad Age’s Adrianne Pasquarelli. One campaign promoted LinkedIn’s Self-ID feature that allows users to anonymously share their demographics, as part of the brand’s effort to drive equitable impact for users of the site.

The struggle to give stories away (Columbia Journalism Review)

Collaborative reporting projects often help newsrooms fill important gaps in coverage. But the hardest part about each collaboration, writes Tegan Wendland, is “giving stories away.” Wendland, who is part of a collaboration focused on the Mississippi River Basin at the University of Missouri, details some of the stressors collaboration managers and editors experience while carrying out their work. For example, editors must think about how to package and distribute their journalism, which can take several hours. “I’m left wondering how, in an age of collaborative journalism in the U.S., the process itself remains so frustrating,” writes Wendland.

A century ago, American reporters foresaw the rise of authoritarianism in Europe (Smithsonian Magazine)

