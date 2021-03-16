Need to Know: March 16, 2021

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: LION Publishers is partnering with the Google News Initiative to launch Project Oasis, which will produce a guide to help entrepreneurs start local digital news businesses (Medium, LION Publishers)

But did you know: The number of small, independent online news organizations is growing, but most are still working toward sustainability (Project Oasis)

Project Oasis, a joint research initiative between The Center for Innovation and Sustainability of Local Media at UNC Chapel Hill, LION Publishers, the Google News Initiative and Douglas K. Smith, has released a new report that dives deep into the emergence of digital news outlets across the U.S. and Canada. The study found that one in five of these outlets has reached sustainability, with another two in five saying they're moving in that direction — though more than half of the publications surveyed bring in less than $100,000 per year. Many rely on one primary source of revenue, and 60% of outlets said that local advertising was a major source of revenue for them. The report found that outlets with multiple sources of revenue are more likely to be sustainable. Only half of the organizations have dedicated business-side employees, and many outlets operate with a mix of staff, part-timers, contractors and volunteers.

API UPDATE

Podcast: How a COVID-19 timeline helped this newsroom attract new subscribers (It’s All Journalism)

Randi Stevenson, executive producer at the San Antonio Express-News, shares how a COVID-19 timeline helped drive subscriptions and increase reader engagement.This episode is the latest in “Better News,” a podcast series from It’s All Journalism and API that shares success stories from the Table Stakes newsroom training program.

+ New from Poynter and Trusting News: A comprehensive, self-paced course on trust (Trusting News)

TRY THIS AT HOME

College podcasts lets students of color to tell their classmates, and the world, how they want to be seen (Sahan Journal)

At Macalester College in Saint Paul, Minnesota, senior Kori Suzuki has launched a limited-run podcast that gives students of color a chance to share their perspectives. Every weekday for three weeks, a new episode will feature a first-person story from a student of color at the largely white university. Suzuki felt that, with students scattered across the country due to COVID-19, the podcast was a way to share experiences and connect with classmates. And by highlighting first-person narratives, students could tell any stories that felt meaningful to them, rather than on issues related to marginalization.

OFFSHORE

How two Mexican media startups have survived the COVID-19 crisis (International Journalists’ Network)

The last year has been difficult for many digital media startups, but two Mexican news organizations — Verificado.com.mx and La Verdad de Ciudad Juárez — managed to grow during the pandemic. Verificado, a fact-checking site that focuses on gender and human rights, offers consulting and fact-checking courses, and the company gained seven new clients in 2020. The outlet also collaborated with other media organizations to expand their resources, and turned to grants for further income. At La Verdad, emergency grant funding allowed them to stay afloat in the early days of the pandemic; then it turned to readers for donations. While donations weren’t enough to sustain the business, the response from readers prompted La Verdad to focus on more audience engagement projects like a newsletter and virtual events, which brought in more revenue and allowed the team to grow.

OFFBEAT

6 tips to help detect fake science news (The Conversation)

Understanding what’s real and what’s not in science news can be difficult, even for scientists, writes chemistry professor Marc Zimmer. He says one tip is to look for research that has been published in a peer-reviewed journal, which signals that it has been scrutinized by fellow experts. Papers that are published as “preprints” have not been peer reviewed, and if they are not eventually published in a peer-reviewed journal, that’s a sign that the science may not be sound. It’s also important to look at the subjects of a study; a new drug tested on animals may seem promising, but it’s not indicative of how that drug will affect humans. And for reporters, it’s important to remember that scientific consensus should not be subjected to undeserved “both sides-ism.”

“Although a political debate requires two opposing sides, a scientific consensus does not. When the media interpret objectivity to mean equal time, it undermines science.” – Marc Zimmer, Connecticut College

UP FOR DEBATE

Why BuzzFeed and HuffPost’s decline wasn’t inevitable (New Statesman)

Following announcements of job cuts at HuffPost following its unusual sale to BuzzFeed, James Ball writes that this wasn’t a result of problems on the editorial side, but on the business end. HuffPost had been shuffled between large organizations for nearly a decade, while BuzzFeed’s venture capital investors had unrealistically high expectations for how a news company could scale, says Ball. So while both HuffPost and BuzzFeed produced unique, global content that resonated with audiences, it was their leadership that failed to understand how to make these outlets sustainable in the current media landscape.

SHAREABLE

Report shows how partisan websites are eroding trust in legitimate local news sites in Pennsylvania (The Lenfest Institute)

A new report from the Lenfest Institute for Journalism looks at how misinformation and disinformation have infiltrated Pennsylvania via bad actors that purport to cover the news. Looking at objective criteria like whether a site discloses its ownership, issues corrections and clearly distinguishes between news and opinion, the study found that 30% of the most popular news sites in Pennsylvania were untrustworthy. The study also found that untrustworthy sites covering Pennsylvania were twice as successful as making attention-grabbing viral content as legitimate news sites.