Need to Know: March 15, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: An increase in libel suits shows why we need to keep protections for the news media (The Washington Post)

But did you know: First Amendment scholars want to see the media lose some of these libel cases (The New York Times)

In an unusual twist, many First Amendment defenders are on the side of the plaintiffs in a series of defamation lawsuits against right-wing news outlets. The suits allege that outlets like Project Veritas, Fox News, The Gateway Pundit and One America News have smeared innocent civil servants and businesses when they falsely claim that the 2020 election was stolen. Libel is notoriously difficult to prove in the United States, but, Jeremy W. Peters reports, some experts feel that the active spread of disinformation about 2020 by these news outlets rises to that level. One lawyer argued that if these cases are able to succeed, it will show that the existing libel laws are effective at preventing “the intentional or extremely reckless dissemination of false information” while not punishing news outlets for mistakes.

+ Noted: New appropriations bill allocates $525 million for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a $50 million increase (Corporation for Public Broadcasting); Los Angeles Times names Sara Yasin managing editor (The Los Angeles Times); The Knight Foundation is offering $20,000 grants to nonprofit newsrooms and newsrooms that serve underrepresented communities (News Revenue Hub); Protester crashes Russian state TV broadcastwith anti-war message (The Daily Beast)

API RESOURCES

Four resources for rethinking opinion pages

A number of publications have recently announced that they are reimagining their opinion sections. API has supported some of this work, as part of a broader effort to help publishers who may be thinking about ways to ensure that opinion content is promoting constructive conversations in their communities. Some publishers are focused on keeping their opinion content local, on the theory that nationally polarizing issues can contribute to local divisions. In 2019 we sought the perspectives of three opinion editors who have thought through ways to modernize their sections. One small town paper is applying conflict mediation skills to its opinion content. And, finally, there are efforts afoot to make sure that readers can differentiate between opinion and news content, which has been a focus of API affiliate Trusting News.

+ Want to learn more about this work? We welcome you to contact us.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How the Los Angeles Times created a guide on what to do after sexual assault (Poynter)

After years covering sexual assault and domestic violence, data journalist Salma Loum realized that there were very few accessible resources for sexual assault survivors. So she developed an interactive guide for The Los Angeles Times aimed at both victims of sexual violence and their friends and family. Parts of the guide are designed to be helpful soon after an attack, by explaining, for example, the options for receiving a sexual assault forensic exam at a police station or hospital, the process of going to the police, and resources for those who don’t want to go to law enforcement. The guide also includes videos from therapists and experts on subjects like supporting a loved one after sexual assault.

OFFSHORE

Australian local news outlets will stop publishing for a day if tech companies don’t pay them under new law (The Sydney Morning Herald)

Up to 50 local news outlets in Australia say that they will stop publishing for a day if tech companies don’t pay them for their content as is now required by law, reports Zoe Samios. Instead of publishing news for 24 hours, the outlets will only run requests for readers to write to government officials and demand that the news organizations are paid. A consultant hired by the newsrooms says that the “current code is a great start, but it doesn’t go far enough in addressing the obscene power imbalance between big tech and publishers.” Google and Facebook have negotiated deals with many larger news organizations, but smaller outlets say they have been left out.

OFFBEAT

Politico tells Hawley to stop using E&E News’ photo on mug (E&E News)

Shortly before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, a journalist for E&E News took a photo of Sen. Josh Hawley with his fist raised, a move that some saw as indicating support of the rioters. Now, as part of fundraising for his campaign, Hawley is selling mugs with that image, with the caption “Show-Me Strong!” Now Politico, which owns E&E News, is demanding that Hawley’s campaign cease using the image, calling it “an unauthorized violation of the company’s intellectual property rights,” according to E&E reporter Timothy Cama. Politico has allowed the Associated Press to license the image for editorial purposes, but it does not appear Hawley’s campaign had purchased a license, Cama writes.

UP FOR DEBATE

The White House Correspondents’ Association quietly removed Merriman Smith’s name from a journalism prize after assessing his history (The Washington Post)

For the last 50 years, the White House Correspondents’ Association has honored reporters with an award named after Merriman Smith, the first journalist to report on the JFK assassination and a former WHCA president. But in January, the group stripped Smith’s name from the award after a review found that Smith supported rules that prevented Black and female journalists from joining the National Press Club and attending the WHCA’s famous annual correspondents’ dinner. The WHCA’s current president, CBS News Radio reporter Steven Portnoy, said the decision was made after research into Smith’s history found several examples of his opposition to making the WHCA more inclusive.

SHAREABLE

Arizona Agenda publishes a public quarterly report on its progress as a new news outlet (Substack, Arizona Agenda)

Six months ago, Arizona Agenda launched as one of Substack Local’s independent news outlets. Journalists Rachel Leingang and Hank Stephenson write that growth slowed after their launch, but continues to trend upwards. “We don’t have bad news to share about how it’s going, but it’s not great news either. It’s just . . . news,” they wrote. In this quarterly update, they break down the numbers of their total readers, paying subscribers and founding members, as well as annualized revenue. Leingang and Stephenson also reflect on why their subscriber numbers have leveled off, what they need to change to expand their readership and their plans for marketing and partnerships in the future.