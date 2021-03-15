Need to Know: March 15, 2021

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: In February, hedge fund Alden Global Capital reached a deal to buy Tribune Publishing (The New York Times)

But did you know: A new suitor may enter the fray for Tribune Publishing (The New York Times)

Under Alden’s original plan for Tribune, which owns The Chicago Tribune, The Baltimore Sun and other daily newspapers, the nonprofit Sunlight for All Institute would acquire The Sun and two other Maryland papers. That part of the agreement has hit snags, and hotel magnate Stewart Bainum Jr., who formed the nonprofit, has taken steps toward his own bid for Tribune. The sale to Alden would first have to be approved by Tribune’s shareholders, excluding Alden, which has a 32% stake in the company. The second-largest shareholder, Los Angeles Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong, has a 25% stake that could allow him to cancel the sale on his own, should he vote against it.

+ Noted: Mediaite is moving to a subscription model and putting its content behind a metered paywall (The Hill); A new fund will support the submission fees of BIPOC, queer and trans audio producers who are applying for award consideration (Pacific Content)

API RESOURCES

How to start a community advisory board for your newsroom

Community advisory boards are one way to start more of your journalism from a place of listening. Made up of people from your community, community advisory boards can offer valuable perspectives on your reporting and guide you to stories that really matter to audiences. They can also help you build better relationships with groups that have felt alienated, misrepresented or frustrated by your coverage. With advice from several newsrooms, we put together this guide on how to start one in your own newsroom.

TRY THIS AT HOME

After record traffic, The Wall Street Journal nudged readers to keep returning to its site (WSJ Digital Experience and Strategy)

Part of its strategy, outlined here, was a series of small changes to ensure readers were aware of lesser-known subscription features that could increase their interaction with the Journal. As the pandemic led to revenue losses in single-copy sales and home delivery, the paper started sending daily emails linking to the PDF version of the print edition, which subscribers might not have known about otherwise. The Journal’s readers who share stories are more likely to renew their subscriptions, but even workers at the paper didn’t know that subscribers could share full stories for free, so the team made changes to its sharing tools to encourage more link sharing.

+ How to tell data stories with sound (DataJournalism.com); Election SOS is hosting a summit on lessons learned from the 2020 elections, including how to create newsroom buy-in on audience engagement (Election SOS)

OFFSHORE

In Canadian media, some temporary cuts due to the pandemic have become permanent (J-Source)

In Canada, 40 media outlets — mostly local newspapers — have closed permanently since last year, and about 1,300 jobs were cut. That contraction happened as Canadians were turning to news to better understand the coronavirus and its impacts. Last year, a Statistics Canada study found that 63% of those surveyed relied on news sites for COVID-19 information. Because media companies received government funding during the pandemic, some industry observers worry that news organizations and their advertisers, which also have received assistance, could face financial issues as assistance programs end.

+ Related: After acquiring HuffPost, BuzzFeed shut down HuffPost Canada, and cuts are expected in the United Kingdom and Australia (Press Gazette)

OFFBEAT

For crossword constructors, an inclusivity debate: What’s ‘common knowledge’ and who decides? (The Washington Post)

Crossword puzzles reflect current events, life and culture, but they don’t always represent diverse experiences and sources of knowledge. Editors argue that crosswords should stick to topics that are well known, but the idea of common knowledge and what it includes is subjective. Mainstream puzzles also run the risk of obscuring the experiences of women and people of color. Kameron Austin Collins, a film critic for the Rolling Stone and a crossword constructor, said that people have “a real hunger” for more inclusive puzzles that, for instance, bring in clues for Black leaders, celebrities and historical figures.

+ YouTube removed 30,000 videos with COVID-19 misinformation (Axios)

UP FOR DEBATE

Facebook’s PR strategy aims to rewrite the narrative on its algorithm issues (@glichfield, Twitter)

Last week after Technology Review published a story about how Facebook’s algorithms spread misinformation and hate speech, the social media company’s communications office sent the reporter behind the story, Karen Hao, a list of alleged errors. Hao and her editors reviewed the list and found that the items were either “hair-splitting or direct mischaracterizations” of the story. That list was one of several attempts from Facebook to throw Hao’s story into question and deflect attention away from it, says Gideon Lichfield, one of the editors for the story. “The takeaway here is, a company may promise you unparalleled access and flood you with information, but in doing so it also gets a lot of influence over how you interpret that information and makes it harder for you to step back and see the big picture.”

+ Earlier: Facebook’s communications team has courted journalists to shape coverage and sought changes and corrections in unfavorable coverage (Columbia Journalism Review)

SHAREABLE

The NBA is blithely back to business as usual — and so are its reporters (Columbia Journalism Review)

Most basketball reporters have moved away from coverage that touches on the pandemic and whether or not the league should take additional safety precautions like reduced travel, returning to more traditional reporting on the game and its players. Some sports news outlets have downplayed team members testing positive for COVID-19, and journalists are unlikely to point out the risks of events like the recent All-Star Game, given the value placed on maintaining their access to players and the league.