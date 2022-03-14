Need to Know: March 14, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard:

The Lexington Herald-Leader partnered with a civic group to elevate community voices in its opinion section (The Lenfest Institute)

But did you know:

The Coloradoan relaunched its opinion section as a forum, in partnership with public deliberation experts (The Coloradoan)

The Coloradoan this weekend announced the launch of Colorado Conversations, an "opinion forum" designed to foster a "robust, accessible and equitable" discussion of local issues. The forum, run with the Northern Colorado Deliberative Journalism Project, will publish conversation starters each week in the form of questions from staff and community members, with links to related Coloradoan stories. Some of the most insightful discussions from those questions will be featured in web and print editions. A March 21 session will discuss how local news outlets can partner with public deliberation experts. The collaboration follows an API Local News Ideas-to-Action grant.

+ The Des Moines Register is changing its opinion section (Des Moines Register)

API RESOURCES

Spanning divides: What journalists can learn from bridging work



A growing cohort of people and groups are seeking to find ways to bridge the deep divides in America, despite what seems like intractable conflict. What might journalists take from this work? API’s Kevin Loker recently spoke with author Mónica Guzmán, who works with the organization Braver Angels, about how journalists can interact with and report on polarized communities. The interview is part of a series of Q&As focused on journalism in divided communities, and follows one with researcher Noelle Malvar and, before that, with author Amanda Ripley.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How The Atlantic’s new newsletter seeks to bridge the gap between puzzle player and subscriber (What’s New in Publishing)

The Good Word, a weekly newsletter on words and etymology, written by The Atlantic’s crossword-puzzles editor Caleb Madison, represents one piece of the publisher’s larger goal to bridge the gap between casual readers and paying subscribers. “It’s a useful entry point into The Atlantic,” said executive editor Adrienne LaFrance, because the newsletter also features The Atlantic’s top stories and events from that week. Madison’s love for the English language — reflected in his deep dives about an entry that fascinates him from the previous week’s puzzle — allows readers to have a more direct connection with his work, writes Esther Kezia Thorpe.

OFFSHORE

Conservation journalism program expands to southern Africa (The Independent)

With Africa’s population expected to double in the next 30 years, coverage of conserving land for farming and human settlement is crucial. But Western coverage of environmental issues on the continent typically focuses on wildlife, poaching and endangered species, while coverage in Africa focuses on how development is delayed in the name of nature. In that context, writes Mike Pflanz, nuance is lost. “Today things are changing,” writes Pflanz. “There is a growing awareness in Africa’s news media that conservation is about much more than endangered wildlife. It is about protecting, preserving, or restoring nature so it can go on supporting human as well as animal life.” He hopes to accelerate that change with a program to support a cohort of 24 conservation reporters working for national or local media outlets in Angola, Botswana, Mozambique and Zimbabwe. Through training, mentorship, and building sources, he hopes the work will amplify the voices of African journalists about conservation-related topics on the continent among global audiences.

+ The Haitian Times launches its first journalism bootcamp in Haiti (The Haitian Times)

OFFBEAT

Bosses ramp up perks and benefits — but does it align with what employees really want? (WorkLife)



Employees who are considering leaving their jobs need more than outlandish perks to stick around, writes Tony Case, who spoke with executives about what employers can do to attract and retain talent. “If you want to get an employee to stay working for you, you have to show that you’re willing to invest in them,” said George Castineiras, chief revenue officer at the benefits management company Avriba. That investment can be in the form of training, which has the impact to increase an employee’s earning potential. Among benefits mentioned the most by job candidates in a survey of more than 1,000 executive and HR managers were flexible work schedules and the option of choosing between hybrid or remote work.

+ My Burnout Isn’t Just a Health Issue. It’s a Money Issue (Harvard Business Review)

UP FOR DEBATE

Op-ed: Keep foreign reporters in Russia despite the Kremlin’s crackdown (The Los Angeles Times)



In light of Russia’s recent news law, many Western news outlets with bureaus in Moscow have either stopped broadcasting from Russia or have found ways to protect the identity of journalists who are still there. However, writes Beth Knobel, a former journalist who reported from the country for 14 years, U.S. news outlets have a responsibility to keep their reporters in Russia. Knobel says she watches Russian state news and speaks with friends in Moscow, but says that not hearing from a broad range of Russians means she’s missing a lot. She argues that reporters on the ground can “carefully” meet with sources and pass information to their colleagues outside of the country. “The Americans and other foreign reporters staying in Russia may be taking a risk, but they are providing a crucial service to the world and the Russian people simply by reporting the truth.”

SHAREABLE

Survey finds smaller stations anticipate hit from ‘The Great Resignation’ (Current)