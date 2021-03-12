Need to Know: March 12, 2021

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: At least 117 journalists were detained or arrested covering protests across the U.S. in 2020 (VOA News)

But did you know: Des Moines reporter’s acquittal lauded as victory for press freedom (Axios)

Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri, who was arrested while covering Black Lives Matter protests last summer, has been acquitted of all charges against her. Sahouri, who says she identified herself as press during the protests, was arrested and charged with failing to disperse and interference with official acts. Many see the acquittal as a crucial decision upholding press freedom; more than 100 reporters were arrested last summer during protests across the country. But the decision to charge at all “sends a really chilling message to journalists, especially those considering covering protests in Des Moines specifically,” said Sarah Matthew of the Reporters Committee.

Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

+ Noted: The Washington Post and CNN announce target dates for reopening newsrooms (The Hill; Twitter, @oliverdarcy)

API RESOURCES

Make the transition from advertising to reader revenue

In our report “What it takes to shift a news organization to reader revenue,” we examine the critical elements that must be in place to build and maintain a successful subscription program. Find out what you’re doing — or not doing — that could be hindering reader revenue.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Fully bilingual, no voiceovers: How an WNYC podcast centers the Puerto Rican experience (Nieman Lab)

Stories about Puerto Rico in the United States are often removed from the reality of life on the island. Alana Casanova-Burgess, a reporter and producer for WNYC, set out to create a podcast that centers the voices of Puerto Ricans and the difficulties they face living in an unincorporated territory. The podcast’s name, La Brega, refers to the way that a person handles a problem or injustice they cannot fix, and the first episode explores how potholes have gotten so bad on the island that some roads have become unusable for trucks. The podcast, a co-production between public radio station WNYC and Futuro Studios, is produced in both English and Spanish, and the focus is on informing Puerto Ricans, not explaining for non-Puerto Rican audiences.

OFFSHORE

How Canadian journalism schools perpetuate the media’s class bias (Passage)

Journalists in Canada are overwhelmingly middle and upper class, writes Tristan Wheeler, and that problem stems from the paths that lead to journalism success. Tuition costs and living expenses for both undergraduate and graduate journalism degrees are often prohibitively expensive for working-class students, excluding them from both formal journalism education and networking opportunities. And for those in schools, hands-on experiences like unpaid internships and student-run newspapers are often inaccessible to students who have to work to afford their tuition. Without these opportunities, working-class students are given fewer opportunities to advance, and are less likely to find success in the industry.

+ Earlier: Newsrooms and recruiters should invest in applicants from community colleges and lesser-known state schools (Poynter); Claudio Eduardo Cabrera, deputy audience editor of news SEO at The New York Times, explains how he got his start at a community college and why they are “under appreciated and deserve so much respect for what they do for so many” (Twitter, @CECabrera_)

OFFBEAT

Black and Hispanic communities grapple with vaccine misinformation online (The New York Times)

Black and Hispanic Americans, who have been hard hit by the pandemic, are facing waves of disinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccination rates for people of color lag behind those for white people, and health experts worry that conspiracy theories and misinformation from dubious news sources online are spreading doubt in these communities. Efforts to prioritize communities of color in vaccine distribution have been skewed to imply that these communities are “guinea pigs” for the vaccine, with historical examples of racism in the medical field used to support these claims. In some neighborhoods, volunteers have been going door-to-door to try to dispel rumors and help people sign up.

UP FOR DEBATE

Legislators reintroduce bill to allow news outlets to collectively negotiate with Google and Facebook (Poynter)

Both the House and the Senate have introduced a bill that would allow news outlets to collectively negotiate with tech companies like Google and Facebook. The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act is almost identical to versions introduced in 2018 and 2019, and has bipartisan support. The act would give news organizations a four-year “safe harbor” during which they would be granted immunity from federal and state antitrust laws to allow them to negotiate for higher ad rates. One Senate committee found that an advertiser looking to reach 40,000 Los Angeles Times readers would pay $400,000 in print ads, $5,600 in digital ads or $16 in Google ads.

SHAREABLE

Split Screen: The Markup’s new tool shows the differences in Americans’ Facebook feeds (The Markup)

As part of its Citizen Browser project, The Markup has launched Split Screen, a tool that shows how Facebook users are shown different feeds based on their political leanings. The tool compares the profiles of paid participants by political leaning (Biden voter vs. Trump voter), generation (Millennial vs. Boomer) and gender. The data shows the top news sources, stories, hashtags and group selections they have been exposed to over the last one, two or four weeks, and demonstrates how the platform’s algorithms push users into information silos. In a separate piece, The Markup’s team explained how they produced the Facebook Feed Viewer.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ All the things we’ve missed about newsrooms over the past year (Local Edition)

+ The women who changed war reporting: New books highlight the work of female war correspondents in Vietnam and Iraq (The Atlantic)

+ Want to know if your news organization reflects your community? Do a source audit. Here’s how. (Nieman Lab)