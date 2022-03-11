Need to Know: March 11, 2022

TOP NEWS THIS WEEK

As the war in Ukraine rages on, news organizations are having to make difficult decisions about which photos from the Russian invasion are “too awful to publish,” as some in Ukraine learn that their relatives have died after seeing viral photos. Over on TikTok, Ukrainians are documenting their experiences of the war, while publishers are trying to tackle misinformation that is spreading on the platform. On Twitch, streamers are analyzing videos and discussing news updates with their viewers. And on various social media platforms, pro-Russian accounts are posting fake fact-checks to further spread disinformation and trying to recruit fighters. (The Washington Post, The New Yorker, Digiday, ProPublica)

In Ukraine, journalists are struggling to cover the conflict in an increasingly dangerous situation; two crowdfunding campaigns have begun to help Ukrainian media outlets. Meanwhile, journalists in Russia are fleeing the government’s new censorship laws. (Time, Reuters Institute, Teen Vogue)

MOST POPULAR STORIES THIS WEEK

These are the stories that captured the most interest from Need to Know subscribers this week.

Journalists lose some credibility by calling themselves “storytellers.” A new study found that members of the public equated “storytelling” with bias and sensationalism. “Storyteller to me sounds like a well-trained liar,” said one respondent. (Nieman Lab)

Local needs and the local news crisis. Discussions around local news have shifted from a “model-first approach to a needs-first approach,” with the traditional functions of a local newspaper disaggregated to various news outlets and information providers. (Columbia Journalism Review)

American journalism’s “racial reckoning” still has lots of reckoning to do. Many people hired to cover race and ethnicity have found that their newsrooms still don’t see the value of their work, while others have realized that the beat is far too much for one reporter to cover. (Nieman Lab)

NEW FROM API

These news orgs are boosting revenue with locally themed merchandise

A number of local news organizations are selling merchandise like T-shirts and creating alliances with local businesses and artists — and in the process boosting revenue that can help pay for their journalism, Stephanie Castellano writes. “Our very local merch strategy has been a win/win/win for our newsroom,” said Block Club Chicago co-founder and managing editor Stephanie Lulay. API has gathered several examples of newsrooms that have tested out merchandise strategies or mutually beneficial partnerships with members of their communities, with an eye toward what others might learn from their experiences.

+ Listen: The It’s All Journalism podcast interviews Terrence Williams of The Keene Sentinel about its collaboration with local businesses to reduce subscriber churn, featured in this Better News piece.

FOR THE WEEKEND

+ ​​The video essay boom: Hour-long YouTube videos are thriving in the TikTok era (Vox)

+ Teachers help students navigate misinformation, emotions, and the history of war in Ukraine (The Los Angeles Times)

+ How events-as-journalism cast a New York Times story in a different light (What Works)