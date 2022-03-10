Need to Know: March 10, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Big Tech’s reckoning over paying for news (The Financial Times)

But did you know: Australia pressured Google and Facebook to pay for journalism. Is America next?

News organizations in Australia have received nearly $150 million thanks to the News Media Bargaining Code, which compels Facebook and Google to pay for republishing news content on tech platforms, writes Bill Grueskin. The law also enables the Australian Broadcasting Corporation to fund the salaries of dozens of new journalists to report in underserved parts of the country. Now the tech companies are on the defensive as other governments including Canada, the United Kingdom, Indonesia and South Africa look at adopting similar regulations. However, Grueskin writes, critical details of the deals in Australia and how they are implemented are hard to come by.

API UPDATE

How coffee and whiskey can (and did) help build subscriptions. How news organizations can raise donations from loyal followers and subscribers for accountability journalism. How beer can promote an existing product and attract new audiences. These are a handful of the innovative ideas on Better News, where we have been showcasing insights from organizations that participated in the local news transformation program Table Stakes.

TRY THIS AT HOME

The TV Animator: Chris Chmura breaking ground in traditional video-storytelling to grow audiences (Storybench)

Chris Chmura, consumer investigative reporter for NBC Bay Area, uses graphics in his “how-to” packages to add depth to his stories and help viewers better retain information. Chmura began this practice earlier in his career when he would draw basic graphics and learn from things he watched on TV, deconstructing commercials to accelerate his knowledge of the craft. “If the folks on YouTube can integrate imagery, make graphics and put it all together, we need to be able to do the same things,” says Chmura, who believes journalists have the potential to learn animation skills, apply them to their work and transform how audiences engage with their content.

OFFSHORE

Russian journalists are fleeing the country amid crackdown on dissent (Teen Vogue)

Amid rumors of an invasion in late February, young Russian photojournalist Grigori details his ongoing journey to cover his country’s invasion of Ukraine — first from Kyiv, now in Lithuania. In this interview, Grigori, who’s been given a pseudonym to protect his identity, says he had no concrete plan for how to cover the conflict but knew he “wanted to [be a] witness.” But, as a Russian citizen working in Ukraine, his nationality posed a significant threat. “I can manage and speak with professional officers of the Ukrainian military. . . They likely will understand me and not shoot me just because I have the red [Russian] passport, but these paranoid crowds with rifles? That’s something different,” he told Teen Vogue’s Fortesa Latifi.

OFFBEAT

The booming business of kids’ podcasting: ‘It has absolutely exploded’ (The Hollywood Reporter)

The number of podcasts for children on major streaming platforms has dramatically increased since 2019, writes J. Clara Chan, and listenership of programming in the kids and family category is up too — by 20% according to NPR and Edison Research’s 2021 Spoken Word Audio Report. “When we first got into podcasting in 2017, there were very few [kids’] podcasts out there,” said Meredith Halpern-Ranzer, an Emmy-nominated media executive who co-founded Tinkercast, a podcast studio dedicated to delivering content that inspires families to use their imagination and follow their curiosity. Companies like Apple, Amazon and Spotify have also followed suit and created podcast content adapted from popular film and children’s television shows.

UP FOR DEBATE

How journalists decide which images from Ukraine are too awful to publish (The Washington Post)

When Meaghan Looram, director of photography at The New York Times, first saw the image of a family struck dead by a Russian mortar fire taken by a Times photographer in the Ukrainian village of Irpin, she knew it would upset some of the paper’s readers, but decided it was important to publish the photo. “To my mind, it was the event that happened here that was horrific,” she said. Deciding which war photos to publish has always been a challenge for editors, writes Paul Farhi. The Times led its website with the photo that Sunday, and ran it on the front page of the paper’s print edition the next day. The paper also added a disclaimer on social media for readers who might be disturbed by the image’s graphic nature.

SHAREABLE

The Beginning: How 10 women started their careers in the business of journalism (The Lenfest Institute)