Need to Know: March 1, 2022

You might have heard: In depicting Ukraine’s plight, some in media use offensive comparisons (The Washington Post)

But did you know: ​​Coverage of Ukraine has exposed long-standing racist biases in Western media (The Washington Post)

Much of the coverage of the war in Ukraine has been different from the depictions of recent conflict in places like Iraq, Afghanistan and Syria, writes H.A. Hellyer. The coverage often implies that because Ukraine is a modern, European, predominantly white country, this war is more brutal or horrifying than attacks on countries in the Middle East or elsewhere. Journalists in the U.K. and France have said that the people fleeing Ukraine “look like us” when discussing the influx of refugees who are moving west. “Solidarity with the brave people of Ukraine has reminded us all what is possible when empathy is really felt, but it will be bittersweet if our solidarity is really just skin-deep,” Hellyer writes. “Our media has a big role to play to avoid this.”

+ Related: The racial bias in western media's Ukraine coverage is shameful (The Independent); CBS journalist apologizes for saying Ukraine more 'civilized' than Iraq, Afghanistan (Yahoo! News)

+ Noted: Sources say that New York Times editor Dean Baquet will resign in the next few months and pass the reins to managing editor Joe Kahn (Puck); Axios taps Jamie Stockwell as executive editor for local news (Axios)

API initiative to help newspapers put digital in forefront, reduce reliance on print

The American Press Institute today announced it has received funding for a new initiative to help guide newspaper organizations away from print models to a sustainable digital future. News organizations in a new cohort will build on skills that they learned during earlier participation in the Table Stakes Local News Transformation Program, furthering their understanding of tools and methodologies essential for change management. The program funding comes from an anchor donation from the Andrew and Julie Klingenstein Family Fund with additional funding from The Knight-Lenfest Local News Transformation Fund.

How Grist increased its monthly donor base 88% by honing its asks (AdWeek)

In partnership with the News Revenue Hub, environmental publication Grist spent a year converting readers into paying members. In the end, it had more than 1,000 monthly paying donors, an 88% increase, and nearly 4,000 total donors. Grist focused on incorporating its calls to action throughout its website and newsletters; it also changed the wording on its donation page to make monthly giving the default. In addition, the publication focused on reaching one-time subscribers and promoting seasonal giving efforts. Membership director Jessica Alvarado-Lepine says that the biggest change was becoming more comfortable asking readers to join as monthly sustaining members.

How BloombergQuint thrived after becoming one of India’s first digital media companies with a paywall (WAN-IFRA)

BloombergQuint, a joint venture between Bloomberg News and Indian news company Quintillion Media, launched in 2016, covering business, law and economics in India. The outlet ran several experiments to increase its subscriber numbers, including removing verification requirements to reduce friction in onboarding users, lowering the number of free stories available to readers, and offering longer, 24-month plans to lock in its most loyal readers. They have also focused on recruiting readers who access the brand via its WhatsApp channel, who generally visit the site more frequently and stay longer.

Ukraine misinformation spreads as users share videos out of context (Axios)

Misinformation that is spreading in photos and videos about the war in Ukraine generally doesn’t involve deepfakes or well-edited propaganda, but rather content that is simply shared without the appropriate context, write Ashley Gold and Sara Fischer. Videos or pictures from past conflicts are often shared as if they are recent, usually because they contain some shock value. Sometimes these posts are innocently spread by people hoping to “raise awareness,” especially on apps like Instagram and TikTok, where it is difficult for users to fact-check. This is happening concurrently with the active disinformation campaign being waged by the Russian government.

+ Related: Watch out for these 6 hoaxes about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (Poynter); How online investigators quickly established the where, when, and what of video of a huge explosion allegedly in Ukraine (Twitter, @trbrtc); Facebook, Twitter remove disinformation accounts targeting Ukrainians (NBC News); Twitter will mark tweets with link to Russian state-backed media and limit their reach (TechCrunch)

Let’s strengthen local reporting by 50,000 new journalists (Columbia Journalism Review)

In a follow up to his piece about the dire situation of local news, Steve Waldman argues that the industry needs to add 50,000 local reporters “to create a better local news system than we had in the past.” With a median salary of $49,000 for a local reporter, this increase would cost about $3 billion, Waldman estimates. He argues that this amount is achievable through a combination of improved business models for local news, including subscriptions and events; philanthropy, including community news funds; and government subsidies. He also calls for the deconsolidation of local news outlets away from hedge funds and corporate ownership.

Jennifer Griffin keeps fact-checking her Fox News colleagues on Ukraine (The Washington Post)

Fox News national security reporter Jennifer Griffin has been covering the war in Ukraine from her post at the Pentagon, but also serving as a live fact-checker for some of the cable network’s opinion hosts. Before the war, she pushed back against claims made on the chat show The Five that President Biden was “manufacturing” fear about this war. “I need to level-set with the conversation I’ve just been listening to,” she told the hosts. Since then, she has corrected other hosts on-air, including Harris Faulkner, Sean Hannity and Steve Doocy, a departure from the network’s typical stance of “internal harmony.”