Need to Know: August 23, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Political ad spending is set to smash records in the 2022 midterms (CNN)

But did you know: How digital news publishers will compete for political ad dollars in this year’s U.S. midterm elections (Digiday)

In the run-up to this November’s midterm elections, campaigns are expected to run $9 billion in ads across the country. Most of that money will go to local broadcast TV stations and streaming channels, but some news publishers will be able to make money as well. Streaming ad space is limited, so campaigns may turn to digital news sites — with their cheaper ad rates — if they have maxed out their streaming options. And as the government cracks down on the use of third-party data to target voters, publishers can offer their own first person data to campaigns.

+ Noted: Lawmakers released new text for the Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (Bloomberg Government)

API UPDATE

How the creator of API’s Inclusion Index wants to improve coverage of communities of color

API is under new leadership, writes Director of Inclusion and Audience Growth Letrell Crittenden, and central to its new vision is that we must seek to dismantle newsroom policies and practices that impede newsrooms from adequately covering communities of color. That is why the API Inclusion Index program, which is based on direct research, assesses how newsrooms perform across several different areas essential to producing fair and just journalism for all communities.

Newsrooms do not exist within a vacuum. When one newsroom covering an area causes harm to a community, that harm could impact how the community views other newsrooms, especially if they do not have strong relationships within them. The impact of a cohort approach is that newsrooms can learn from one another how to best serve communities of color within an area, and potentially work collaboratively on efforts to provide better engagement and coverage to neglected communities.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Winnipeg Free Press shares its strategy for building an Instagram following (International News Media Association)

When the Winnipeg Free Press decided to focus on building a younger audience, they determined Instagram was the way to go. The paper’s Instagram account had been shuffled between the photo and marketing departments; Erin Lebar, the Free Press’s manager of audience engagement for news, brought it back into the newsroom. They worked with an in-house designer to develop branding guidelines and began posting more consistently. Now, Instagram is the outlet’s main tool for engaging with non-paying users, and they’ve seen a 40% growth on the platform, mainly among users in their 30s and 40s.

OFFSHORE

Crikey: Small independent news website challenges Lachlan Murdoch to sue it for defamation (The Guardian)

Crikey.com.au, an Australian news site, has taken out a full-page ad in the New York Times inviting Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch to sue them for defamation. The ad refers to an opinion piece in June written by Crikey’s politics editor, Bernard Keane, that accuses the Murdochs of being an “unindicted co-conspirator” of President Trump’s during the Jan. 6 riots. Lawyers for Lachlan had accused the paper of defaming him, though he was not named specifically. In the ad, Crikey’s editors write: “We await your writ so that we can test this important issue of freedom of public interest journalism in a courtroom.”

+ Related: Lachlan Murdoch launches defamation proceedings against Crikey (The Sydney Morning Herald); Standing up for the free press: Here’s what abuse of media power looks like in Australia (Crikey)

OFFBEAT

Can PR people and business journalists mend their fractured relationship? (Poynter)

The number of public relations professionals has grown over recent decades as the number of journalists has decreased; there were more than 6 times as many PR people as journalists in 2018. And with the rise of social media, more companies are circumnavigating — or altogether ignoring — business journalists who are trying to cover their industries. But Christopher Roush argues that corporations who ignore the media entirely will look bad in the end, and that when PR professionals obfuscate or lie to journalists, it only incentivizes them to dig deeper.

UP FOR DEBATE

Latinophobia in mainstream news fuels the radical right (Los Angeles Times)

A recent poll found that 54% of Americans believe it is least “somewhat true” that there is an “invasion” at the U.S.-Mexico border. Jean Guerrero argues that this is because “the news media are superspreaders for Latinophobia.” She also says that Latino representation in the media is disproportionately low, which means there are fewer opportunities to challenge negative stereotypes. And she says centrist and left-of-center media often use conservative language, such as “surge” or “influx,” to describe migrants “as if they’re numbers, not humans.”

SHAREABLE

After 15 years, PolitiFact hasn’t given up on facts; neither should you (Poynter)

Fifteen years after founding the fact-checking site PolitiFact, Bill Adair writes that there is still a meaningful audience of people “who want to consider all sides and know the facts.” He says that PolitiFact aims to appeal to these people with summaries as well as detailed source lists, so that readers can make their own decisions. He also says that fact-checkers need to stay humble about their ability to make judgment calls. “Truth is elusive, and we need to emphasize context rather than give off an unintentional arrogance of declaring the truth,” Adair writes.