Need to Know: June 9, 2020

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Margaret Sullivan says ‘What’s a journalist supposed to be now — an activist? A stenographer? You’re asking the wrong question.’ (The Washington Post)

But did you know: Axios allows its reporters to join protests, will bail out anyone arrested (The New York Times)

Jim VandeHei, the co-founder and chief executive of Axios, said in a memo on Monday that the company would support staffers who choose to participate in public protests. The note came after an anonymous question from an employee about the company’s policy on protesting. VandeHei said that Axios would “stand behind” any employee arrested or injured during a protest, and would use a Family Fund to cover bail or help with medical bills. In a statement to the New York Times, VandeHei said this was not a shift in policy for the site, and that the company trusts its employees “to do the right thing.” Axios does have a policy forbidding the sharing of political views by employees on social media.

+ Noted: Refinery29’s top editor steps down after backlash over lack of diversity (Variety); Sonya Forte Duhé will not become dean at Cronkite School of Journalism over reports of racist and homophobic remarks (The State Press); Aaron Foley is named Black Media Initiative director at CUNY’s Newmark School (CUNY); The California Sunday Magazine will discontinue its print edition (California Sunday Magazine); Bon Appétit editor Adam Rapoport resigns after brownface photo, outcry from staffers (Huffington Post); Local Media Association, Local Media Consortium, Google launch “Support Local News” ad campaign (Local Media Association)

API RESOURCES

Do more reporting that is based on audience needs

In our report “How a culture of listening strengthens reporting and relationships,” we explore ways newsrooms are listening to their communities — particularly marginalized or misrepresented groups — and responding to their information needs. See how you can adapt their listening strategies for your own audience.

TRY THIS AT HOME

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel launches Facebook discussion series alongside community partners (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

In collaboration with community partners, The Ideas Lab at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel is launching Listen MKE Live, a Facebook Live series that builds on the yearlong Listen MKE project that focused on issues in Milwaukee’s black communities. The first edition will discuss the goals of activists right now as well as the needs of the community. A taped version of the discussion will later air on the local PBS station.

+ Earlier: Why the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel replaced opinion content with solutions journalism

+ Five ways to start holding police departments accountable (ProPublica)

OFFSHORE

European Journalism Centre launches Freelance Journalism Assembly to support the self-employed community (Journalism.co.uk)

In an effort to support freelance journalists throughout Europe, the European Journalism Centre is launching the Freelance Journalism Assembly, which will offer training and support to the self-employed. Major areas of concern including financial stability, loneliness and isolation, and a lack of entrepreneurial skills. The assembly will focus on online training and “virtual unconferences” in 2020 for free, then move into in-person events in 2021.

+ Brazilian Senate to vote on “fake news” bill (Committee to Protect Journalists)

OFFBEAT

Local crime app Citizen becomes a key tool during protests (Wall Street Journal)

As protests erupted around the country, Americans were turning to Citizen for information about demonstrations and police activity. Citizen, which uses information from police scanners mixed with on-the-ground reporting, jumped from the 744th most popular app in the Apple store to number four in the past week. It’s being used now by potential protestors to see how a demonstration is unfolding before joining, but critics says its citizen inputs can lead to racial profiling.

+ Related: Can Nextdoor really be a social network for communities if black people don’t feel safe on it? (The Verge)

+ Alyssa Rosenberg calls for Hollywood to change the way police are portrayed in movies and TV (The Washington Post)

UP FOR DEBATE

Battleship Newspaper was built for a world that has largely vanished (PressThink)

In 2005, the editor of the Los Angeles Times referred to his paper as a battleship, with criticism sliding off like dead fish thrown at the ship. In his latest essay, Jay Rosen says that the days of Battleship Newspaper are over, with news outlets facing real, meaningful criticism that leads to the leadership changes like the resignation of James Benett at the New York Times. Rosen says that “debate club democracy” — where honest people disagree about solutions to agreed-upon problems — cannot work in a Trump presidency, especially if newsrooms are to take seriously the idea of diversifying and valuing under-represented perspectives.

SHAREABLE

Mad magazine legend Al Jaffee retires at age 99 after a record-breaking career (The Washington Post)

Mad Magazine cartoonist Al Jaffee is retiring this week at the age of 99, and the magazine where he’s worked since 1955 is sending him off with a tribute issue. Jaffee, who learned to draw using a stick in sand while growing up in a shtetl in Lithuania, is widely lauded by other cartoonists for his sharp wit and striking art. He was best known for the Mad Fold-In, which featured one large graphic and a question that was answered when you folded the pages inward.