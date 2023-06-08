Need to Know: June 8, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Americans’ trust in media remains near record low (Gallup)

But did you know: Is local news failing to hold public officials accountable? (Medill Local News Initiative)

In a new survey of more than 1,000 Americans, only 30% said that they agreed that their local news outlets "hold public officials accountable." An equal amount disagreed with the idea, and 39% neither agreed or disagreed. More than 40% of Americans said that they trusted their local news outlet to get things right, 36% said that local journalists were in touch with the needs of the community and 32% said they felt they were represented in local news coverage. The most common source of local news was television, followed by social media, radio and newspapers.

+ Noted: Los Angeles Times to cut 74 newsroom positions amid advertising declines (Los Angeles Times); The New York Times Guild has voted to ratify a new 5-year deal (Twitter, @NYTimesGuild); Daily Telegraph and Sunday Telegraph newspapers to be put up for sale (The Guardian); Nonprofit Houston Landing launches full website to cover daily local news with no paywall (Houston Landing)

API UPDATE

API wants to hear from you

REVENUE ROUNDUP

Opinion journalism and sustainability: Publishers find out what works (American Press Institute)

What is the relationship between opinion journalism and revenue? Opinion editors today are actively engaged in demonstrating to their publishers that their content contributes to the bottom line. While they say their primary mission is to inform the community, engage in meaningful discourse and influence outcomes, they also see reader data, and reader revenue, as an important part of their work. In terms of what drives subscribers, they say, three common themes stand out: opinion content that is locally focused, helps people with their lives and is not divisive.

TRY THIS AT HOME

5 tips for a successful newsletter swap (Indiegraf)

One way for news outlets to grow their audience base is to do a newsletter swap with another organization. The first step is to figure out your goal — are you looking to raise awareness of a story or gain more newsletter subscribers? Once you know that, you can think about what your newsletter audience brings to the other party. Make sure you tailor each swap proposal so that it feels more genuine, and be specific about the in-kind value of the opportunity that you can offer. Then keep track of all of the metrics so that you know if and how it makes sense to do more swaps.

OFFSHORE

‘The news feeds do not sag’: A look at Ukraine’s local news landscape, more than a year into the war (Nieman Lab)

A recent report from the Media Development Foundation, a group focused on strengthening independent journalism in Ukraine, surveyed 39 Ukrainian media organizations about journalism during the war. These outlets have begun focusing on international readers — both foreigners who are interested in the war, and Ukrainians who have fled the country. The most pressing concerns are a loss of male staff due to conscription, the safety risks of reporting in a war zone and mental health issues as a result of the ongoing conflict. Grants have become a major source of funding, with less than half of the newsrooms surveyed receiving financial support from readers.

OFFBEAT

The platforms give up on 2020 lies (Platformer)

In 2021, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. lost his Instagram account for promoting anti-vaccine lies on the platform. But now that he is running for president, his access has been restored. Kennedy has little chance of winning the election, but this loophole has allowed him to continue to push his conspiracy theories on popular platforms, writes Casey Newton. The social platforms have also allowed former President Trump to return as well — and continue to push lies about the 2020 presidential election.

SHAREABLE

Chris Licht is out at CNN, ending a brief and chaotic run (The New York Times)