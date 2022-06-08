Need to Know: June 8, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Opinion pieces are ruining the internet (Nieman Reports)

But did you know: Gannett is scuttling daily editorial pages at its regional papers (Poynter)

Gannett has announced that it will encourage papers to cut back opinion pages to a few days a week, and refocus those opinion pieces on local community dialogue, writes Rick Edmonds. Some Gannett papers, including The Tennessean and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel have been experimenting with similar ideas for years, but it was a series of reader surveys and a task force of editors that persuaded executives to make the chain-wide shift. From the surveys, Gannett found that readers did not “want to be lectured at or told what to think,” and that syndicated columns and pieces on national issues were not appealing to readers at the local level. A Gannett executive said that the new opinion program is a “strong suggestion” rather than an edict; some editors have criticized the move as a cost-cutting measure.

Trust Tips: Explain how you decide which stories to cover (Trusting News)

In this post from the Trust Tips archive, Lynn Walsh writes that the process newsrooms use to decide what to cover is opaque to audiences. Your audience notices what you cover and wonders about what you don’t cover. And if you don’t let them in on your process, they’ll make all kinds of assumptions about your motivations and decision-making. Often the assumption is that these decisions are made out of financial necessity, political bias or personal preference. Walsh writes that journalists can address this by making a list of the questions and complaints they hear most about their coverage, then writing a piece publicly describing the story selection process and goals and asking for feedback and further questions

New study explore how Delawareans consume local news (Local Journalism Initiative)

A new study from the Local Journalism Initiative of Delaware found that many residents say they lack reliable “formal” sources of local news, relying instead on word of mouth or social media. The survey also found that Delawareans say that local news doesn’t fairly represent historically underrepresented communities, is overly negative and disempowering, and feels disconnected and disengaged from the average citizen. The report suggests that civic organizations must work to increase access to public records, accurate voter data, and information about government and charitable resources.

Election coverage is social friendly for younger readers at Sydney Morning Herald (International News Media Association)

In May, Australia held its federal election, and The Sydney Morning Herald was determined to reach younger voters with its political coverage. A special election Instagram template was created for the Herald and its sister paper The Age, writes Sophia Phan, growth content editor at the Herald. She says the most successful posts were service oriented — reminders to enroll, instructions on how to vote by mail and what to do if you had COVID-19 on election day. The papers also produced TikTok videos that offered quick breakdowns of speeches and policies, and posted live updates on election night.

+ Dems urge Biden to protect Mexican journalists amid killings (Axios)

How the internet us like a dying star: Why we can’t escape the doom-loop (The Atlantic, Galaxy Brain)

The feeling of being “stuck” — that arguments go in circles, that we are unable to solve problems or move forward — is a common refrain, especially among young people, writes Charlie Warzel. He cites writer and technology theorist L.M. Sacasas, who posits that the feeling may be due to the structure of the internet, which encourages layers upon layers of discourse about an event to the point where the event itself moves into the background. This brings a feeling of helplessness, where people are rewarded more for adding to the online discourse than in taking concrete actions to move forward.

Is it OK for police to pose as journalists? (Poynter)

Last week, after a mentally unstable man held two people in a store hostage, police officers pretended to be local journalists and let the man talk about his grievances to a camera supplied by local station News10. The man eventually surrendered to police and no one was hurt. Poynter faculty Al Tompkins said that this kind of tactic should only be used as a last resort and should be fully revealed to the public. “The danger is that journalists already face vitriol from some people in the public who believe journalists are an arm of law enforcement,” he told his colleague Tom Jones. “Anything that adds to that suspicion is potentially dangerous to journalists.”

