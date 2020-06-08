Need to Know: June 8, 2020

Fresh useful insights for people advancing quality, innovative and sustainable journalism

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: How the coronavirus could change American sportswriting (The Ringer)

But did you know: The Athletic lays off 8% of staff, implements company-wide pay cut (Axios)

The Athletic has laid off 46 staffers, attributing the decision to sports being frozen during the pandemic. Employees will also receive pay cuts of at least 10%, with those earning $150,000 or more to take a greater pay cut. Before turning to these measures, The Athletic attempted cutbacks to travel, freelancers, marketing and leadership salaries. According to CEO Alex Mather, new subscriber growth for the outlet, which raised $50 million in January, has decreased 20 to 30%.

+ Related: Sportswriting’s future may depend on the Athletic, which offered jobs to hundreds of journalists (The Washington Post)

+ Noted: The New York Times’ editorial page editor resigned over Sen. Tom Cotton’s “Send in the Troops” column, which triggered staff objections and a section overhaul (NPR); The Times invited Cotton to write the column (The Daily Beast); The Philadelphia Inquirer’s top editor resigned after a headline backlash and staff protest (The Philadelphia Inquirer) The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, which removed a black reporter from protest coverage, has taken down two stories about police brutality and related protests (Pittsburgh City Paper)

API UPDATE

New grant will allow API to help newsrooms better understand and refine their coverage of the 2020 elections

With the help of a grant from Craig Newmark Philanthropies, API is building a special elections-focused dashboard in its Metrics for News analytics platform. The dashboard, which will be made available for free for up to 60 newsrooms, will help newsrooms keep track of how audiences are interacting with election coverage and identify opportunities to build relationships and trust with readers. Learn more about how to apply here.

TRY THIS AT HOME

How to increase reader trust during protest coverage (Trusting News)

How is your newsroom using images? Photos shape your community’s understanding of often complex events, and some visuals may be shocking but lack context. “If the majority of a protest night was peaceful, don’t get swept up in just picking the most distressing images as the photo to attach to every online story,” Mollie Muchna writes. In its list of trust-building tips, Trusting News also recommends asking readers to share questions and feedback, then listen and respond to their concerns with empathy.

+ Earlier: How photojournalists can build trust through their work (American Press Institute)

+ Related: LAist asked its readers to share stories about how race and ethnicity have shaped their lives (LAist)

OFFSHORE

Wired UK chiefs on why they are forecasting growth this year despite coronavirus (Press Gazette)

Since last year, Wired UK’s traffic has tripled, and its revenue is projected to be 10 percent over last year. The magazine’s leadership attributes the success to its approach to covering the pandemic. In January, Wired UK began moving editorial resources toward science, politics and business, which the magazine expected to be high-demand topics due to COVID-19. Wired UK also has revenue outside advertising and magazine sales, including events and a consulting business, which gained clients during the pandemic.

OFFBEAT

How Google Docs became the social media for grassroots organizing (MIT Technology Review)

For years, activists have used Google Docs to share information in a form that anyone can view and edit anonymously. During the George Floyd protests, activists have used Google Docs to share resources like reading lists on racism and letter templates calling for officials to take action. During the pandemic, the platform has been used to entertain, offer comfort from social distancing and help communities with things like grocery lists for those in need.

+ When the idea of “bringing your whole self to work” falls short (Digiday)

UP FOR DEBATE

Did George Floyd die or was he murdered? One of many ethics questions NPR must answer (NPR)

Within NPR, there’s disagreement about whether or not it’s appropriate to report that Floyd “died in police custody,” rather than calling his death a murder. NPR Public Editor Kelly McBride writes that the best approach to describing the circumstances of Floyd’s death is to “embrace precision, be descriptive, use more words.” She argues that because murder is a legal term that hinges on conviction, it’s inaccurate to call his death a murder.

+ Related: NPR initially advised journalists to avoid saying that police killed Floyd, a guidance that public radio station WAMU rejected (Washingtonian); How the words used to describe the actions of police hide their violence (Columbia Journalism Review)

+ How Twitter became a “counterweight” to the country’s largest newsrooms, where black reporters have been expected to stay quiet about racism (The New York Times); Margaret Sullivan asks, “In this polarized, dangerous moment, what are journalists supposed to be?” (The Washington Post)

SHAREABLE

Why the Tulsa World is reminding its community of an awful, unspoken past (Poynter)

Last week was the 99th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, in which a white mob destroyed Oklahoma’s “Black Wall Street,” one of the most prosperous black communities in the nation at the time. A Tulsa World project documents the event’s history with photography, a special section and other resources. The massacre, which may have killed 300, is part of a history that hasn’t been acknowledged openly until recent years. “We want not just people here in Tulsa to be exposed to this history, but we want the entire country to be exposed to this,” assistant city editor Kendrick Marshall said.

+ Earlier: How black-owned weekly newspaper the Oklahoma Eagle has remembered the Tulsa Race Massacre (Los Angeles Times)