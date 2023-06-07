Need to Know: June 7, 2023

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: Inside the meltdown at CNN (The Atlantic)

But did you know: Chaos looms over CNN (Axios)

CNN CEO Chris Licht is rumored to be on the way out at the network after a weekend of terrible press coverage. Morale at the channel is low, with worries that the network is not prepared for the 2024 presidential elections. The dismantling of the streaming channel CNN+ just weeks after launch last year has some staffers concerned that there is no plan for the network as cable becomes less relevant, while the company has not managed to monetize its massive online audience. Warner Bros. Discovery executive David Leavy has been brought in as chief operating officer.

+ Related: TV networks battle for Republican debates (Axios) Newsletter The smart way to start your day Each morning we scour the web for fresh useful insights in our Need to Know newsletter. Sign up below. Subscribe

+ Noted: OutVoice has acquired Study Hall, a newsletter and online community for freelance journalists (Axios)

API UPDATE

Trust Tip: Tell your audience what drives your journalism (Trusting News)

Reporter mission statements can help readers understand your team and their expertise. It can also help to humanize your organization and your journalists while making both seem more relatable. Reporter mission statements show users what an individual journalist’s goals are and what they are trying to accomplish. The statement also helps show how a reporter’s goals align with the community’s goals. Most importantly, a reporter mission statement is written with the audience in mind. Some of the best reporter mission statements help the community understand what the reporter covers, what their goal in that coverage is and what people should contact them about.

TRY THIS AT HOME

The Sun-Times introduces a ‘right to be forgotten’ policy (The Chicago Sun-Times)

The Chicago Sun-Times has created a new policy to allow people to request that previous articles about them be de-indexed from the paper’s Google results. Executive editor Jennifer Kho writes that search engines can generate old articles about arrests or indictments, which can plague people who were ultimately acquitted of a charge. This can make it difficult to secure a job and find housing, and disproportionately affects communities of color. The paper has created a form for users to request an article be de-indexed, and requests will be reviewed monthly. The policy says de-indexing will not be available for public officials, those seeking public office, or people convicted of most felonies and violent crimes.

OFFSHORE

Uncovering Karachi: How journalists use maps and data to investigate problems in a modern metropolis (Nieman Lab)

Karachi, Pakistan has the reputation as one of the most unlivable cities in the world, plagued with crime, corruption and infrastructure issues. Public data is not widely available, but reporters there have cultivated sources and produced highly visual pieces that map out crime statistics and the loss of public spaces. They also turn to non-government sources, like NGOs and academics, who often collect and share information that contradicts the official government story.

OFFBEAT

A new prison policy blocks incarcerated journalists in New York from publishing their work (New York Focus)

A new policy from New York’s Department of Corrections and Community Supervision will make it harder for incarcerated journalists to publish their work — and impossible for them to get paid for it without explicit permission from the agency. John J. Lennon, an inmate at Sullivan Correctional Facility, has made a career of writing about the prison system; he’s been published in The New York Times and Esquire, and his writing has earned him a book deal. The new policy, he says, will “make prison a black box.”

SHAREABLE

A reporter investigated sexual misconduct. Then the attacks began. (The New York Times)

Last year, Lauren Chooljian, a journalist at New Hampshire Public Radio, published an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by Eric Spofford, the founder of a network of addiction rehabilitation centers. Soon after, her house, as well as her parents’ and editor’s homes, were vandalized; Spofford denies any connection. But he did sue NHPR for libel, and a judge recently required the news outlet to turn over transcripts of interviews with certain sources, including anonymous sources. Legal experts say the decision is unusual and puts investigative reporting at risk.