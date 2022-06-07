Need to Know: June 7, 2022

OFF THE TOP

You might have heard: The Jan. 6 hearings start this week. Will they matter? (Poynter)

But did you know: Former ABC News president James Goldston has been hired by the House’s Jan. 6 committee (Axios)

The House's Jan. 6 committee has hired former ABC News president James Goldston to help create a "captivating multimedia presentation for a prime-time hearing," writes Mike Allen. Allen reports that Goldston is producing Thursday's first night of hearings "as if it were a blockbuster investigative special," aimed at both providing new information for journalists and appealing to those who haven't followed the riot investigation. The television production will include a mix of live witness and pre-taped interviews, and may include never-before-seen photos and security footage from the day.

API UPDATE

API continues support for Table Stakes alumni with new sprint program

The American Press Institute has announced that five news organizations and four coaches have been selected for the digital subscriptions growth and retention sprint program for alumni of the Table Stakes Local News Transformation Program, which advances innovations in local journalism through intensive change-management training for news leaders. The sprint program is funded by The Knight-Lenfest Local News Transformation Fund, a joint initiative of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and The Lenfest Institute for Journalism, which recently awarded API additional funding to continue managing Table Stakes through 2023. The five news organizations are the Detroit Free Press, The Keene Sentinel in New Hampshire, The Post and Courier in Charleston, S.C., the Salem Statesman Journal/Eugene Register-Guard in Oregon and the Star Tribune in Minneapolis.

TRY THIS AT HOME

10 tips for using geolocation and open source data to fuel investigations (Global Investigative Journalism Network)

The internet offers an array of opportunities for investigative journalism, particularly the use of geopositioning, which involves determining the location of an object. Digital investigations specialist Ben Strick explains how to look at the small details — the ridgeline of a mountain range, the construction of buildings in the background, the angle of the sunlight — to confirm exact place and timing of pictures and videos. Social media can be a powerful tool; Strick and his team have tracked down several people based on selfies that they posted to their own feeds.

OFFSHORE

How to stay safe on the migrant trail? Read a newspaper (The Christian Science Monitor)

El Migrante, a monthly newspaper distributed at migrant shelters across Mexico, is aimed at helping migrants stay safe on their dangerous journey to the U.S. Editions include tips for safe sleeping spots, legal aid and food pantries, as well as profiles of organizations and people in the movement. Karla Castillo Medina, a journalist in Tijuana, organizes and distributes the paper, which is funded by the global nonprofit Internews. El Migrante also communicates with migrants via a WhatsApp group, which aims to answer direct questions, but the simplicity of the print paper is “exactly what some migrants need,” writes Whitney Eulich.

OFFBEAT

How self-publishing, social media, and algorithms are aiding far-right novelists (The Conversation)

With the rise of self-publishing, neo-Nazis and other white supremacists have begun producing more fiction that seeks to “draw people into their beliefs” and normalize hate, write Helen Young and Geoff Boucher. Previous works of far-right fiction have been linked to acts of violence; the 1978 novel The Turner Diaries has been directly linked to 15 violent acts. But now with easier publishing access, major platforms like Amazon and Google are hosting and selling troves of white supremacist e-books. Algorithms push users from mainstream authors to extremist works quickly, increasing the risk of “unsuspecting readers being introduced to the ideologies, world-views and sometimes powerful emotional narratives of far-right extremist novels,” write Young and Boucher.

UP FOR DEBATE

Young journalists of color say Twitter is a tool for networking and industry info (Teen Vogue)

In the ongoing debate about whether journalists spend too much time on Twitter, many overlook the usefulness of Twitter as an industry tool for young journalists, particularly young journalists of color, writes Alex Perry. Perry writes that while Twitter isn’t perfect, it offers up-and-coming journalists an opportunity to acquire institutional knowledge and fosters a sense of community with others in the field. And the platform provides student and early career journalists with a wealth of resources that were previously only available to those with connections in the industry.

+ Related: Twitter is readying the ability for users to edit tweets (9to5Mac)

SHAREABLE

‘How could I sit at my desk as Ukrainian children die?’: Small-town newspaperman heads to war (The Guardian)